(Lex18) – As Kentucky approaches chillier weather in late October, Dr. Elizabeth Hawse says it looks more like January in her office at Commonwealth Pediatrics. “It’s a couple of months earlier than typical. Usually, we’ll start to see RSV sort of during the holiday season, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and then flu will usually occur after that. To see it in early October into late October that we are now, it’s unusual,” she said.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO