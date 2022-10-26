Read full article on original website
This Week's Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report
Annapolis, MD - This week's Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fall Foliage Report: The majority of our state is resplendent in fall color right now, with most of Maryland’s counties experiencing peak or near-peak conditions. View the full report with photos from resident photographers here.
Maryland Surpasses 2020 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Goal
– The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) submitted the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reductions in Maryland: A Progress Report to Governor Hogan and the legislature. The report highlights progress made since MDE published the 2030 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act (GGRA) Plan. In this report, findings show that Maryland is...
$30 Million Approved for Laptops to Improve Internet Access For Underserved Households
State Will Purchase Devices For Distribution Through Local Governments, Community Partners. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract of up to $30 million for the Office of Statewide Broadband to provide laptops to underserved households in order to help address the digital divide. The contract will provide internet capable devices for an estimated 150,000 Maryland households.
