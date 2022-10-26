State Will Purchase Devices For Distribution Through Local Governments, Community Partners. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract of up to $30 million for the Office of Statewide Broadband to provide laptops to underserved households in order to help address the digital divide. The contract will provide internet capable devices for an estimated 150,000 Maryland households.

