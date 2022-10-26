Read full article on original website
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unloads on Spring Valley Hall 55-6
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-6 win over Spring Valley Hall in Illinois high school football on October 28. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Spring Valley Hall after the first quarter. The Cyclones registered...
Little Leads Bluedevils To Win Over Titans In Round One
Quincy’s sophomore quarterback threw for four touchdowns and over 420 yards in a shootout in round one of the 6A playoffs. Glenwood’s senior quarterback threw for five touchdowns and 340 yards. Quincy beat Glenwood 49-42 in Chatham on Friday night. The Bluedevils led by 16 at halftime and the Titans cut the lead to seven with 2:52 to play. Quincy will play Lemont in round two.
Effingham preparing for state powerhouse Rochester in the first round of 4A
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- It's hard to believe it, but the IHSA football playoffs are already here!. In our WAND Matchup of the Week for round one, it's a showdown of two area teams as Effingham will travel to take on state powerhouse Rochester.
Food drive held at Central Illinois Foodbank
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Central Illinois Foodbank held a drive-thru food distribution on Friday. People received a variety of healthy and fresh produce. The food given out was purchased through a grant from the Arby's Foundation. The food bank says that they've seen an increase in people using their...
Faith notes:
DECATUR — Hammond United Methodist Church will be hosting their annual Homemade Beef Stew Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall, 3rd and D Streets, Hammond. This fundraiser is "all-you-can-eat": stew, roll or cornbread, jello salad, dessert and drink. Cost...
Cougar Lingers on Springfield’s West End
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says a cougar roaming West Central Illinois continues to roam near Springfield’s west end. IDNR detected a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield yesterday after monitoring the animal through telemetry from a GPS unit attached to it by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission last year as part of a research project studying mountain lions’ migration patterns. The animal was detected in a wooded area less than an eighth of a mile from Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield. IDNR had hoped the animal would move along overnight Wednesday, but it has not according to witnesses in the area and a report by the State Journal Register.
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
Funerals pending for Oct. 29
GOODALL, Thomas William, 60, Decatur, died Wednesday (Oct. 26, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. HARLAN, Mark, 69, Pana, died Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. NEWBERN, Ethel M., 74, Decatur, died Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. TAGUE, Marvon, 84, Mount Zion, died Thursday (Oct....
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
Everyone was excited about a visitor to Springfield - who just stayed a couple of days. The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught.
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers
Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
Green Gables Bar & Grill set to rebuild after fire
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild. The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.
Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
Decatur woman turns 100 years old, ‘living one day at a time’
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a scary time of year, but for one Decatur woman, she isn’t scared at all. Instead, she is preparing to celebrate a huge milestone on the holiday. Kathlyn Carroll will turn 100 years old on Halloween. “The Lord has blessed me with me with good health, a wonderful […]
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
