NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
NASDAQ
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
NASDAQ
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
NASDAQ
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP): A Multidimensional Consumer Staples Stock
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is a worldwide manufacturer of beverage and food products. Among its wide portfolio of brands, most need no introduction as they represent top consumer choices. As investors worry about the economy and the market faces downward pressure, Pepsi has managed to continue on the path of revenue growth and operational effectiveness. Inelastic demand for food/beverage products makes the company's profits resistant to worsening consumer sentiment and weakening spending. I am bullish on PEP stock.
NASDAQ
Should Investors Buy CVS Stock Before Q3 Earnings?
Trading 15% from its highs, CVS CVS is set to report Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 2. CVS has held up better than the broader market and is part of a top-rated industry at the moment. Investors hope the company can capitalize on its ambition to sustain itself as an industry leader as the Retail-Pharmacies Drug Stores Industry is currently in the top 18% of over 250 Zacks Industries.
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
NASDAQ
Here's Our "Recession 2023" Game Plan (for Cheap 8.4% Dividends)
It's nearly 2023, and we're on the precipice of something that's never happened in our lifetimes: a recession is coming--and when it does, it will surprise no one. Believe it or not, that's good news because it lets us buy stocks--and high-yield closed-end funds (CEFs)--cheap right now. We don't have to wait months for the recession to subside.
NASDAQ
Does an Upcoming Spinoff Makes This Dividend-Paying Stock a Smart Buy Now?
Did you hear about the latest buy-one-get-one-free deal on Wall Street? With many of America's biggest companies reporting earnings this week, you easily could have missed the announcement. On Monday, Oct. 24, Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) told investors of its intention to spin off a pair of businesses into a separate...
NASDAQ
Eli Lilly Q3 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Medical sector has primarily traded in line with the general market in 2022, down roughly 19%. A big-time player in the realm, Eli Lilly LLY, is on deck to unveil quarterly earnings on November 1st before the market open. Eli Lilly is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical...
NASDAQ
General Motors Is Making Money Again. Is the Stock a Buy?
General Motors (NYSE: GM) crushed it on earnings when it released third-quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday. Reporting $2.25 per share in profits and $41.9 billion, GM fell short of analyst projections for quarterly sales (Wall Street had expected to see $42.2 billion). Regardless, the profit GM reported was a full 20% ahead of expectations, sparking a mini-rally in GM stock. It rose 3.6% on earnings day, and a total of 6.8% in the three trading days since earnings came out.
NASDAQ
Chipotle Is Crushing It Even With Decades-High Inflation. But Is the Stock a Buy?
The biggest change to financial markets in 2022 has been the return of inflation across the globe. The Consumer Price Index is up 8.2% over the past 12 months in the United States. That's one of the highest readings in decades and has major implications across the economy. For businesses...
NASDAQ
3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Investing in 2022 is like opening the box to a piece of IKEA furniture: The instruction manual has no words and you're left to guess what to do next by the pictures provided. Since the year began, all three major indexes have plunged into a bear market, and a number of metrics and indicators suggest the broader market could head even lower.
NASDAQ
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $5.45, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
NASDAQ
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX) closed at $45.78, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the online gaming...
NASDAQ
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $53.71, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 56% to 94% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
The Nasdaq-100 technology index has declined by 31% in 2022, and that's even after spending the last two weeks staging a spirited recovery. While it has been a painful time for many investors with tech-focused stock portfolios, the silver lining is that this environment presents several opportunities to buy stock in quality companies at a discount.
NASDAQ
Why One of the Smartest Investors Bought Bitcoin and Thinks You Should Too
On the What Bitcoin Did podcast, ARK Invest Chief Executive Officer Cathie Wood shed some light on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Maybe the most intriguing, but not most important, part of the interview was that she finally disclosed for the first time when she originally bought Bitcoin. Back in 2015 Wood purchased $100,000 of Bitcoin when its price was hovering around $250. That investment is worth about $7.5 million today.
NASDAQ
These 2 Stock Winners Topped Apple's Big Gains Friday
The stock market soared on Friday, ignoring one high-profile earnings miss among the largest companies in the market and instead focusing on the relatively solid performance from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). By the end of the session, gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were between 2% and 3%.
NASDAQ
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $17.28, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $75.45, marking a +1.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
