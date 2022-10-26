Read full article on original website
Related
Subtle Cybertruck redesign drives Tesla fans wild
News of Tesla's infamous iconic Cybertruck has been curiously scant lately, despite the fact that production is set to start next year. Ever since the vehicle's eventful unveiling two years ago (who can forget that smashing bullet-proof glass?), its design has proved controversial – but fans have just spotted a subtle visual tweak.
bikebound.com
BAAK to Adventure: Triumph Scrambler 1200 “Aventures”
BAAK develops an adventure kit for the Scrambler 1200…. The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC / XE may be our favorite production bike currently available, an 89-bhp brute with premium long-travel suspension and plenty of charisma. The bike harks back to the Triumph desert sleds and scramblers of the 1960s — the grandfathers of today’s dual-sport and adventure bikes.
torquenews.com
Tesla Improved Charging Times In Latest Update
Tesla's latest wireless upgrade makes its cars to charge faster: the OTA software improvement is already being rolled out to the first customers in North America. Range anxiety has a quick fix: improved charging times. The deployment of new charging points is only part of the equation, since it is also necessary to improve and optimize the charging processes themselves so that the waiting time is significantly reduced. Tesla actually does not have many problems in this regard, but the company constantly improves its processes and its controls so that its electric cars continue to be a global reference as regarding charging speed. The latest OTA software update basically improves the process in superchargers, but also presents new features in other fields.
Comments / 0