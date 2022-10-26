Rep. Maloney: Committee Releases Report on Insurer, PBM Compliance with Affordable Care Act Birth Control Coverage Requirement

Read full article on original website
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid: Biden-Harris Administration Strengthens Medicare With Finalized Policies To Simplify Enrollment And Expand Access To Coverage
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final rule that updates Medicare enrollment and eligibility rules to expand coverage for people with Medicare and advance health equity. The final rule, which implements changes made by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (CAA), makes it easier for people to enroll in Medicare and eliminates delays in coverage. Among these changes, individuals will now have Medicare coverage the month immediately after their enrollment, thereby reducing any delays in coverage. In addition, the rule expands access through Medicare special enrollment periods (SEPs) and allows certain eligible beneficiaries to receive Medicare Part B coverage without a late enrollment penalty.
WPS Health Insurance drops Medicare drug plan to focus on 'Medigap' coverage [The Wisconsin State Journal]
Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, WI) Oct. 29—Monona-based WPS Health Insurance is ending its Medicare Part D drug coverage next year, requiring about 11,000 enrollees in. WPS is dropping the prescription drug plan, which it has offered since the government added drug coverage as a Medicare option in 2006, so it can concentrate on its.
Universal Health Coverage – Nigeria Urged On 'Strategic Purchasing' for More Health Outcomes
As Nigeria strives towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC), stakeholders in the health sector have urged on strategic purchasing by ensuring that available resources are properly expended for health value. They said proper utilisation of available resources will enable more Nigerians or the population at risk to access healthcare. The global...
Out-of-control health care in dire need of reform
Over the past 22 years, the price of medical care, including services provided, insurance, drugs and medical equipment, rose faster than prices in the overall economy. Medical prices grew 110% while prices for all consumer goods and services rose by 71%. Although there are many reasons for the difference, fundamentally...
North Carolina Department of Insurance: Commissioner Causey Issues Statement in NC Mutual Ruling
N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey issued the following statement today in response to Thursday's ruling in. "For over 125 years, NC Mutual weathered countless storms, but it could not survive. Mr. Reifler's. fraud. His crimes left the company in a dire financial condition, and proved to be the death nail...
Push to expand social safety net as millions of workers deal with long COVID
Montrose Daily Press, The (CO) Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020 . In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her...
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation: Remarks by Martin J. Gruenberg, Acting Chairman, 21st Annual General Meeting International Association of Deposit Insurers
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina , Oct. 28 (TNStalk) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. , and Chief Executive Officer of SEDESA, for inviting me to share some thoughts on how we as deposit insurers must plan and prepare for the uncertainties we face in the current moment. Earlier this month, the.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for using primary and redundant devices for detecting falls (USPTO 11468758): Aetna Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Kurfirst, Dwayne (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11468758, is. Aetna Inc. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Obama-era watchdog agency's independence in peril
WHNT-TV (Huntsville, AL) The future of a powerful financial watchdog agency has been upended by a federal court, with both its funding and its independence now in danger. (CFPB) unique power to fund its own operations is unconstitutional. "For the time being, the decision raises more questions than it answers,"...
Seniors Taking Prescription Drugs Need to Check 2023 Medicare Drug Plans Advises AAMSI
Los Angeles, CA October 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Prices for a record number of prescription drugs increased in 2022 according to data reported by the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. (AAMSI). “Most drug plans renew once a year in January at which time they can charge more for various medications,”...
Alaska Adopts Stronger Safeguards for Annuity Consumers
(NAIFA)-Alaska Vice President of Advocacy. issued the following joint statement on the best interest annuity rule adopted recently by the. seeking lifetime income through annuities will enjoy stronger protections thanks to the actions of the. Division of Insurance and Division. Director. Lori Wing-Heier. . " Alaska. is the 29th state...
Study Data from National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology Update Knowledge of Public Health (Comparison between the Chief Care Manager and the Normal Care Manager on Hospitalization and Discharge Coordination Activities in Japan: An Online …): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on public health is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting from the. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The Japanese long-term care insurance system came into operation in the year 2000 and the chief care manager certification system was established in 2006 to improve the quality of care management.”
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ("MD&A")
Patent Issued for Toll payment equipment (USPTO 11468714): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Biemer, Edward A. (Eastbourne, GB), Wilson, Thomas J. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Some roads (or highways, bridges, tunnels, etc.) require payments for their use. Such roads are commonly referred to as “toll roads” or “turnpikes” and such payments are commonly referred to as a “toll.” The money accrued from collecting toll payments may be used to maintain the road for which the toll was collected. The toll charged may be based on an amount of distance a vehicle travels on the road, the time of day that a vehicle travels on the road, and the type of vehicle that is traveling on the road (e.g., vehicles with different numbers of axels may be required to pay different tolls). If payment is not made when a vehicle passes a toll, a driver or the vehicle’s owner may be issued a ticket or citation for using the road without paying the toll. The fee associated with such ticket may often be for more than the toll payment that was due.
Patent Issued for Payment card reconciliation by authorization code (USPTO 11468442): Vpay Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11468442, is. Vpay Inc. (. Plano, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors:. “1....
Improvements, drug pricing changes precede Medicare open enrollment
For the first time in a long time – maybe ever – significant changes have occurred under the Medicare umbrella that should improve enrollment procedures and drug pricing for seniors just as the open enrollment period gets underway. In a recent webinar hosted by InsuranceNewsNet dubbed “Rethinking the...
Lawmakers still hoping to reduce health costs
"If hospitals and insurers are not able to develop plans to lower their prices to the national average, policy-makers would be wise to consider putting monopoly restraints on the industry." Hoosiers for. Affordable Healthcare. A legislative committee adjourned last week seemingly no closer to answering the thorny question of how...
Gov. Baker reveals how he’ll vote on the 4 Mass. ballot questions [masslive.com]
Gov. Charlie Baker disclosed Thursday that he will vote no on three out of four ballot questions before Bay Staters this fall. Baker, a Republican, has long opposed a state law allowing undocumented immigrants without proof of lawful presence to obtain driver’s licenses — and he’s made it clear he’ll vote no on Ballot Question 4, in a bid to repeal the contentious Work and Family Mobility Act.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey: Massachusetts Hospitals and HMOs Contributed $985 Million in Community Benefits in 2021
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) In fiscal year 2021, Massachusetts hospitals and Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) contributed nearly. in Community Benefits, according to reports published today by Attorney General. Maura Healey's. Office. These reports mark the third year of reporting Community Benefits under the. Attorney General's Office's. updated Community Benefits...
Activating Your Long-Term Care Policy
Arizona Daily Star (Tucson) Does this sound familiar? Many years ago, you and your spouse decided to take out long-term care insurance. Decades later, you have no idea where that policy is gathering dust. No doubt, you've invested a tidy sum in premiums, and it's getting closer to the time when you're thinking about needing that policy. Now, all you must do is find it.
