Health Care Voices: Encouraging Americans to Get Covered Ahead of ACA Open Enrollment Period

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid: Biden-Harris Administration Strengthens Medicare With Finalized Policies To Simplify Enrollment And Expand Access To Coverage
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final rule that updates Medicare enrollment and eligibility rules to expand coverage for people with Medicare and advance health equity. The final rule, which implements changes made by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (CAA), makes it easier for people to enroll in Medicare and eliminates delays in coverage. Among these changes, individuals will now have Medicare coverage the month immediately after their enrollment, thereby reducing any delays in coverage. In addition, the rule expands access through Medicare special enrollment periods (SEPs) and allows certain eligible beneficiaries to receive Medicare Part B coverage without a late enrollment penalty.
Out-of-control health care in dire need of reform
Over the past 22 years, the price of medical care, including services provided, insurance, drugs and medical equipment, rose faster than prices in the overall economy. Medical prices grew 110% while prices for all consumer goods and services rose by 71%. Although there are many reasons for the difference, fundamentally...
WPS Health Insurance drops Medicare drug plan to focus on 'Medigap' coverage [The Wisconsin State Journal]
Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, WI) Oct. 29—Monona-based WPS Health Insurance is ending its Medicare Part D drug coverage next year, requiring about 11,000 enrollees in. WPS is dropping the prescription drug plan, which it has offered since the government added drug coverage as a Medicare option in 2006, so it can concentrate on its.
Improvements, drug pricing changes precede Medicare open enrollment
For the first time in a long time – maybe ever – significant changes have occurred under the Medicare umbrella that should improve enrollment procedures and drug pricing for seniors just as the open enrollment period gets underway. In a recent webinar hosted by InsuranceNewsNet dubbed “Rethinking the...
Easterseals Announces National Partnership with Nonprofit Health Insurer CareSource
Funding Will Support Critical Easterseals Services for People with Disabilities, Veterans, and Seniors Nationwide. /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals announced today that it has received a donation of. $2.55 million. from. CareSource. , a nationally recognized leader in managed care with a legacy of providing quality health care coverage for Medicaid consumers....
Seniors Taking Prescription Drugs Need to Check 2023 Medicare Drug Plans Advises AAMSI
Los Angeles, CA October 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Prices for a record number of prescription drugs increased in 2022 according to data reported by the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. (AAMSI). “Most drug plans renew once a year in January at which time they can charge more for various medications,”...
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Provides Free Awareness Month Banners
Los Angeles, CA October 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- National Long-Term Care Awareness Month (November) kicks off next week. To help insurance professionals create awareness the. is releasing a series of social media banners. "A grassroots effort focused on consumers is vital and that’s why Awareness Month was established," says. Jesse...
Lawmakers still hoping to reduce health costs
"If hospitals and insurers are not able to develop plans to lower their prices to the national average, policy-makers would be wise to consider putting monopoly restraints on the industry." Hoosiers for. Affordable Healthcare. A legislative committee adjourned last week seemingly no closer to answering the thorny question of how...
Alaska Adopts Stronger Safeguards for Annuity Consumers
(NAIFA)-Alaska Vice President of Advocacy. issued the following joint statement on the best interest annuity rule adopted recently by the. seeking lifetime income through annuities will enjoy stronger protections thanks to the actions of the. Division of Insurance and Division. Director. Lori Wing-Heier. . " Alaska. is the 29th state...
Activating Your Long-Term Care Policy
Arizona Daily Star (Tucson) Does this sound familiar? Many years ago, you and your spouse decided to take out long-term care insurance. Decades later, you have no idea where that policy is gathering dust. No doubt, you've invested a tidy sum in premiums, and it's getting closer to the time when you're thinking about needing that policy. Now, all you must do is find it.
AmeriHealth Caritas Grows Its Health Insurance Marketplace Footprint for 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in delivering health care solutions for those most in need, announced that it is expanding its presence in the. ® this fall. AmeriHealth Caritas Next is based on the same principles of compassion and health equity that have been the company’s cornerstone for nearly four decades, and will help people, including those who are transitioning from Medicaid to Marketplace plans, access the clinical care and other resources that are essential for ongoing health and well-being.
Florida health care firm agrees to $7M settlement over Medicare claims
In another case, Carter Healthcare fired occupational therapist Sharon Mahaffey after she refused to recommend more treatment for a patient whom she considered healed, the complaint states. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Carter Healthcare will pay $7.1 million to resolve allegations that it overbilled for home care…
Almost no one attends Medicaid's workshops for beneficiaries. Advocates suspect Medicaid is fine with that.
Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) Last week, staff from the Division of Medicaid and three managed care companies that serve Medicaid enrollees assembled at a public library in. . Standing in a large meeting room in front of a dozen empty plastic chairs, they explained who Medicaid recipients can contact for transportation to appointments, how to get benefits like free produce, and how to access additional resources for dental and eye care.
CCH talks insurance [Columbus Telegram, Neb.]
Oct. 27—For many, the details of health insurance can be confusing but it's important that people understand what plan they have so they aren't left with unexpected coverage, according to. Columbus Community Hospital. officials. Community members have expressed concern over CCH not accepting Medicare Advantage (Part C). "We've been...
Steep hikes in pension costs near for towns Local, county governments face steep hikes in pension costs as well as health coverage
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) Local governments are facing double-digit state pension contribution rate increases for 2023, based on information published earlier this month by the. Division of Pension and Benefits. , according to the. New Jersey Association of Counties. . The increases will be in addition to the unprecedented...
80% of employees surveyed say debt level is a problem
The overwhelming majority of employees interviewed – about 8 in 10 – describe their level of debt as a problem, according to the 2022 Workplace Wellness Survey published by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) and Greenwald Research. This represents a 15 point increased since 2021 (65%). Among...
