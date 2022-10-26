Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WB City Council OKs health insurance contract with Highmark [The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.]
Times Leader (Wilkes-Barre, PA) Council Chair Beth Gilbert-McBride cast the lone "no" vote in a 4-1 vote awarding the deal to Highmark. The item had been pulled from consideration at the. Oct. 13. meeting to give Council more time to review it. Council raised concerns about hidden brokerage fees, but...
Steep hikes in pension costs near for towns Local, county governments face steep hikes in pension costs as well as health coverage
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) Local governments are facing double-digit state pension contribution rate increases for 2023, based on information published earlier this month by the. Division of Pension and Benefits. , according to the. New Jersey Association of Counties. . The increases will be in addition to the unprecedented...
WPS Health Insurance drops Medicare drug plan to focus on 'Medigap' coverage [The Wisconsin State Journal]
Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, WI) Oct. 29—Monona-based WPS Health Insurance is ending its Medicare Part D drug coverage next year, requiring about 11,000 enrollees in. WPS is dropping the prescription drug plan, which it has offered since the government added drug coverage as a Medicare option in 2006, so it can concentrate on its.
AmeriHealth Caritas Grows Its Health Insurance Marketplace Footprint for 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in delivering health care solutions for those most in need, announced that it is expanding its presence in the. ® this fall. AmeriHealth Caritas Next is based on the same principles of compassion and health equity that have been the company’s cornerstone for nearly four decades, and will help people, including those who are transitioning from Medicaid to Marketplace plans, access the clinical care and other resources that are essential for ongoing health and well-being.
N.J. Gov. Murphy: Open Enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey Begins Nov. 1, With More Plan Options and Historic Levels of Financial Help Available for 2023
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner. announced today that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning. November 1, 2022. , when Open Enrollment begins at the state's. Official Health Insurance Marketplace. , Get Covered New...
Pennsylvanians reminded to apply for heating help
Pennsylvanians are reminded that they can get help with heating bills this winter and can apply for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
doylestownpa.org
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for PA Homeowners!
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for Pennsylvania Homeowners who were impacted by COVID-19 is available through the PA Homeowner Assistance Fund. For more information on this program, please visit https://pahaf.org/.
Reviewing changes to insurance rates
In the middle of a public hearing last summer, after several insurance companies had proposed double-digit rate increases on their health care plans, Attorney General. posed a series of questions that summed up the concerns of many who gathered at the state's. Legislative Office Building. that day. "My understanding is...
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey: Massachusetts Hospitals and HMOs Contributed $985 Million in Community Benefits in 2021
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) In fiscal year 2021, Massachusetts hospitals and Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) contributed nearly. in Community Benefits, according to reports published today by Attorney General. Maura Healey's. Office. These reports mark the third year of reporting Community Benefits under the. Attorney General's Office's. updated Community Benefits...
Gov. Wolf reviewing energy tax credit legislation
PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – According to Gov. Wolfs spokesperson, he is currently reviewing an energy tax credit bill. Part of the bills legislation includes incentives designed to help Pennsylvanians land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. The package of tax credits would also help produce fertilizer and petrochemicals using natural gas […]
World Insurance Associates Acquires Circle Insurance Agency Inc.
Iselin, NJ , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Circle Insurance Agency Inc. (“Circle Insurance”) of Danvers, MA on. October 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded...
North Carolina Department of Insurance: Commissioner Causey Issues Statement in NC Mutual Ruling
N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey issued the following statement today in response to Thursday's ruling in. "For over 125 years, NC Mutual weathered countless storms, but it could not survive. Mr. Reifler's. fraud. His crimes left the company in a dire financial condition, and proved to be the death nail...
Food insecurity is a concern in Pennsylvania, here’s what local organizations are doing about it
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Every November with the holidays and cold weather looming, WITF is on the...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls
New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
Diamond City to transform into ‘Wilkes-Scarre’
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This upcoming weekend the City of Wilkes-Barre is transforming into ‘Wilkes-Scarre’ for Halloween. According to a press release, ‘Wilkes-Scarre Weekend’ will run from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30 in downtown Wilkes-Barre bringing business and entertainment back to the area. The event is supported in part by the non-profit […]
Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for failing to pay payroll taxes
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been sentenced to probation and fined for failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in payroll taxes. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jason Cawley, 44 from Wilkes-Barre, failed to account for and pay nearly $400,000 in payroll taxes. Investigators from the IRS […]
EPA funds to purchase ‘clean’ school buses for districts around Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has been awarded $34.6 million to purchase new low- and zero-emission school buses for districts around the commonwealth, including some in the Midstate, according to a release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office. The governor’s office says the funds, part of the first round of funding from the EPA Clean School Bus […]
Changes coming for Pennsylvania birth certificate access
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced changes Wednesday to its birth certification application rules.
Wilkes-Barre fight escalates to double stabbing
A fight between two men in the area of South Main Street on Friday in Wilkes-Barre ended with both men being sent to the hospital with stab wounds. The Wilkes-Barre Police Department said the two men were engaged in a fight at the location. That fight escalated as both men began stabbing each other. Two men were rushed to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They were both released. Police are continuing to investigate the incident but at this time, have not filed any charges. The post Wilkes-Barre fight escalates to double stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0