University City, MO

stlmag.com

A guide to vintage shopping in St. Louis

A thing is just a collection of molecules, says Annie Brahler. It’s meant to be used, not locked away in a china cabinet. “Americans save things for another time that never comes,” says Brahler, who was born to Dutch parents and grew up in other states before moving here. “People matter, and experiences matter, and I want people to enjoy their lives.” For Brahler, that meant that, on the morning we spoke, she drank her orange juice from a shapely vintage glass. She’s especially proud of the vintage barware in the bar of her Webster Groves cottage-style home. There’s a window there with shelves in it, allowing the light to filter through the glasses. She has highball glasses, martini glasses, coupés (for Champagne, instead of flutes), and the star of the show: Culver glass. Some gilded pieces always stay in the bar, but other things she’ll rotate with the changing of the seasons (pink and lavender in the spring, pale blue in the summer, deep emerald when the cold winds blow). “It’s like functional sculpture,” she says, “It’s not a plastic bottle or one of those horrible [insulated] things. It gives me a little lift and extends into my whole day.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

New urban outdoor adventure park in Maryland Heights offers entertainment for all ages

RYZE Adventure Park in Maryland Heights is the metro area’s newest ultimate urban outdoor adventure that promises fun for the whole family. “The concept is something that this area has never seen before,” says Drew Cusumano, RYZE Adventure Park’s general manager. “It’s a four-story adventure tower full of all sorts of different bridges and obstacles that people can come and try out and climb on.”
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
chsglobe.com

St. Louis Zoo Expansion Update

The Saint Louis Zoo stays put as a wonderful attraction to the city of St. Louis ever since it became an organization in Forest Park during November 1910. This zoo is known for its wonderful educational programs for children, their established railroads, and the variety of animals and species encountered by visitors. A few years ago, the property was to expand out to Northern St. Louis. However, people are surely wondering why it’s still an empty field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Cugino’s offers St. Louis-style cuisine with a focus on family

In the heart of Florissant, two cousins are redefining St. Louis-style cuisine. Dave Beckham and Ben Goldkamp’s dishes at Cugino’s complement the drinks on tap at Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, which shares the same space. Narrow Gauge will be expanding into a building two doors down from the restaurant, allowing the two establishments to host larger events, such as anniversaries and wedding receptions, accommodating up to 80 people.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

After thieves snatch mail, local checks for sale on dark web

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A crime wave is hitting hundreds in the St. Louis region right now, and if you use the postal service, you might be the next victim. Like many people, Robert Kenkel assumed the post office was the best place to drop his monthly checks. In front of the post office, you would think it would be. But he was wrong.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

