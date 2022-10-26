Read full article on original website
Happy Birthday, Gateway Arch! 57 years since finishing touches
Happy Birthday to the Gateway Arch! Friday marks 57 years since crews put the finishing touches to the St. Louis staple.
A city in Missouri is in the Top 5 Best Sandwich Cities in the US
Nothing beats a good sandwich. And if you are a sandwich lover (like myself) then there is a city in Missouri you gotta spend some time in. A list of the Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers was created and a city in the Show-Me State is right near the top of the list.
A guide to vintage shopping in St. Louis
A thing is just a collection of molecules, says Annie Brahler. It’s meant to be used, not locked away in a china cabinet. “Americans save things for another time that never comes,” says Brahler, who was born to Dutch parents and grew up in other states before moving here. “People matter, and experiences matter, and I want people to enjoy their lives.” For Brahler, that meant that, on the morning we spoke, she drank her orange juice from a shapely vintage glass. She’s especially proud of the vintage barware in the bar of her Webster Groves cottage-style home. There’s a window there with shelves in it, allowing the light to filter through the glasses. She has highball glasses, martini glasses, coupés (for Champagne, instead of flutes), and the star of the show: Culver glass. Some gilded pieces always stay in the bar, but other things she’ll rotate with the changing of the seasons (pink and lavender in the spring, pale blue in the summer, deep emerald when the cold winds blow). “It’s like functional sculpture,” she says, “It’s not a plastic bottle or one of those horrible [insulated] things. It gives me a little lift and extends into my whole day.”
Apple butter festival, pumpkin glows and more happening this weekend
ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for a good way to spend the Halloween weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!. Historic Main Street in St. Charles is going to be lit this weekend with pumpkins! Thursday night employees at Bike Stop Cafe carved dozens of pumpkins for their annual pumpkin glow display.
New urban outdoor adventure park in Maryland Heights offers entertainment for all ages
RYZE Adventure Park in Maryland Heights is the metro area’s newest ultimate urban outdoor adventure that promises fun for the whole family. “The concept is something that this area has never seen before,” says Drew Cusumano, RYZE Adventure Park’s general manager. “It’s a four-story adventure tower full of all sorts of different bridges and obstacles that people can come and try out and climb on.”
Neo-Western Crime Thriller Hungry Dog Blues Shows Missouri’s Darker Side
The movie, which plays SLIFF next week, follows brothers who kidnap a witness set to testify against their father
St. Louis Zoo Expansion Update
The Saint Louis Zoo stays put as a wonderful attraction to the city of St. Louis ever since it became an organization in Forest Park during November 1910. This zoo is known for its wonderful educational programs for children, their established railroads, and the variety of animals and species encountered by visitors. A few years ago, the property was to expand out to Northern St. Louis. However, people are surely wondering why it’s still an empty field.
A Website Recommends a Winter Vacation to a City in Missouri
Why would you want to travel to Florida for your winter vacation when you can travel to Missouri? A travel website put together a list of great winter vacation cities and the Show-Me State has a city on the list, which one is it, and why?. According to the travel...
Yes, the Exorcist House in St. Louis is Real and Don’t Go There
There is a house in St. Louis that has some of the most famous history in regards to paranormal happenings. While it is a very real place, you really should not go there and I'll explain why. First, a brief history. The movie "The Exorcist" was based on real exorcisms...
Cugino’s offers St. Louis-style cuisine with a focus on family
In the heart of Florissant, two cousins are redefining St. Louis-style cuisine. Dave Beckham and Ben Goldkamp’s dishes at Cugino’s complement the drinks on tap at Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, which shares the same space. Narrow Gauge will be expanding into a building two doors down from the restaurant, allowing the two establishments to host larger events, such as anniversaries and wedding receptions, accommodating up to 80 people.
George Paz, former CEO of Express Scripts and civic leader, dead at 67
ST. LOUIS — George Paz, the former CEO of Express Scripts who built the company into the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits manager, died on Sunday evening, according to Kristin Sobolik, chancellor of the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He was 67. Sobolik said she didn't have details of how...
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum proposed in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has taken steps to grant tax abatement to a planned $17.6 million Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in north St. Louis, which could be followed by senior housing and retail at the site. The project, at 2423 N. Spring Ave. in the...
Aerie’s Resort Opens the Area’s First Alpine Roller Coaster
ST. LOUIS — Off and rollin’, Chelsea Haynes gets to experience Illinois’ first rollercoaster of its kind for the state. The best thing? It’s open all year ‘round! Chelsea gives you a stunning view as you ride this coaster!. Adult tickets start at $18 and...
Rosalia Buzzetta of Benedetto's on Main is Ford Hotel Supply's Chef of the Month
Kids? Yes, three kids - Tony, Daniela and Paul - and four grandchildren - Massimo, Benedetto, Pauli and Joey. Where did you go to school? In Palermo and here in St. Louis. How did you get to where you are? Through hard work and a family history of restaurant owners.
After thieves snatch mail, local checks for sale on dark web
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A crime wave is hitting hundreds in the St. Louis region right now, and if you use the postal service, you might be the next victim. Like many people, Robert Kenkel assumed the post office was the best place to drop his monthly checks. In front of the post office, you would think it would be. But he was wrong.
With power restored at its stadium, here's when St. Louis City SC will host its first match there
ST. LOUIS — After electrical issues delayed a first peek into St. Louis City SC's Downtown West stadium, the upstart Major League Soccer franchise says it's now able to open its doors to fans for the first time. City SC said Thursday its second team, City2, will play an...
Losing daylight continues as daylight saving time comes to an end soon
ST. LOUIS — It's a common thing for me (and many others) to say "the days are getting shorter." Sure, there are still 24 hours in each day. That surely won't change. But it feels like the days are getting shorter when the sun sets and rises at different times than we're accustomed to over the warmer months.
5 things to know about the new Costco opening in University City
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The fourth Costco store in the St. Louis region opened Tuesday at 8685 Olive Blvd., part of the $211 million Market at Olive redevelopment at Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard. As with Costco's three other St. Louis-area stores, the 16-acre University City location will have...
