15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights (Oct. 28, 2022)
ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is fully engaged, and the 5 On Your Side sports team has it all covered. This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage: 5 On Your Sideline. We'll take you all...
With power restored at its stadium, here's when St. Louis City SC will host its first match there
ST. LOUIS — After electrical issues delayed a first peek into St. Louis City SC's Downtown West stadium, the upstart Major League Soccer franchise says it's now able to open its doors to fans for the first time. City SC said Thursday its second team, City2, will play an...
How one St. Louis school is leading the charge in diversifying the education field
Across the country, schools are facing staffing shortages, including a lack of teachers of color in public schools, but one school in St. Louis is making strides to diversify the education field. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah has the details. Oct. 26, 2022.
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum proposed in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has taken steps to grant tax abatement to a planned $17.6 million Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in north St. Louis, which could be followed by senior housing and retail at the site. The project, at 2423 N. Spring Ave. in the...
Loss of colleague hits home for athletic director after Central VPA shooting
ST. LOUIS — It’s been a week of indescribable emotions after the deadly shooting at Central Visual Performance Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday. Two people died in that shooting including student Alexzandria Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka. Seven others were injured. Funeral arrangements have been...
Washington Missourian
MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes
St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
'He’d want me to keep pushing': St. Louis woman honors father’s memory through weightlifting
ST. LOUIS — The right words can have a lasting impact in a person’s life. That’s the case for competitive lifter Paige Pratt. The words her dad told her growing up continue to motivate her daily. “Always showing me that I needed to do these things to...
St. Louis team plans $300M Lake of the Ozarks entertainment district
ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis-based developers are proposing a $300 million family resort and entertainment district at Lake of the Ozarks that could serve as a tourist attraction with amusement rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel. Des Peres-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development submitted plans Thursday to the...
Neo-Western Crime Thriller Hungry Dog Blues Shows Missouri’s Darker Side
The movie, which plays SLIFF next week, follows brothers who kidnap a witness set to testify against their father
A city in Missouri is in the Top 5 Best Sandwich Cities in the US
Nothing beats a good sandwich. And if you are a sandwich lover (like myself) then there is a city in Missouri you gotta spend some time in. A list of the Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers was created and a city in the Show-Me State is right near the top of the list.
‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize
A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket.
KSDK
Wellness Wednesday: Sisters share their experience with Signature Orthopedics & Dr. Christopher Palmer
ST. LOUIS — This Wellness Wednesday, we're focusing on two sisters, Lianne Hetzel and Dawn Bex, both who chose Dr. Christopher Palmer to do their knee surgery after suffering from torn meniscuses. Lianne Hetzel currently works for Signature Orthopedics alongside Dr. Palmer. "I work for Signature Orthopedics and have...
Rosati-Kain High School, slated for closure, could qualify for historic status
ST. LOUIS — A city board took steps Monday toward designating Rosati-Kain High School as a city landmark and making it eligible for a nomination to the National Register of Historic Places, a move welcomed by the group of alumnae trying to keep the school open as an independent academy.
A Website Recommends a Winter Vacation to a City in Missouri
Why would you want to travel to Florida for your winter vacation when you can travel to Missouri? A travel website put together a list of great winter vacation cities and the Show-Me State has a city on the list, which one is it, and why?. According to the travel...
Army veteran and nurse juggles being a grandmother to ten grandchildren and being a part-time ordained minister
Juanita Willis grew up across the river in Brooklyn, Illinois, in a large family consisting of five sisters and three brothers.
saucemagazine.com
34 vegetarian dishes at St. Louis restaurants we're obsessed with
Celebrating 15 years of Sauce Magazine's Eat This column. Every month, we highlight a single menu item we’re obsessed with, that we feel confident saying: Eat This. For our anniversary issue, we're looking back across over nearly 15 years of Eat This, celebrating the dishes we still love and remembering the ones that left us too soon.
feastmagazine.com
Cugino’s offers St. Louis-style cuisine with a focus on family
In the heart of Florissant, two cousins are redefining St. Louis-style cuisine. Dave Beckham and Ben Goldkamp’s dishes at Cugino’s complement the drinks on tap at Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, which shares the same space. Narrow Gauge will be expanding into a building two doors down from the restaurant, allowing the two establishments to host larger events, such as anniversaries and wedding receptions, accommodating up to 80 people.
MDC to stock rainbow trout to kick off St. Louis Urban Fishing Program
Winter trout chasers now have a greater opportunity to catch a rainbow-colored fish because of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Winter Trout Program.
FOX2now.com
Aerie’s Resort Opens the Area’s First Alpine Roller Coaster
ST. LOUIS — Off and rollin’, Chelsea Haynes gets to experience Illinois’ first rollercoaster of its kind for the state. The best thing? It’s open all year ‘round! Chelsea gives you a stunning view as you ride this coaster!. Adult tickets start at $18 and...
