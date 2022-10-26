ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phoenixville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Spring Ford High School football team will have a game with Phoenixville Area High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
High School Football PRO

Pottstown, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Norristown Area High School football team will have a game with Pottstown High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Spring-Ford takes PAC crossover, 56-0 over Phoenixville

PHOENIXVILLE >> The bitter sting of last year’s Pioneer Athletic Conference crossover loss to Pottsgrove wasn’t on Spring-Ford’s mind, but rather, the idea of treating the regular season finale with respect instead. “That was the message all week,” Rams coach Chad Brubaker said. “We can’t just assume...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Nelson to Collins keys Henderson win over WC East

WEST GOSHEN>>Henderson quarterback Aaron Nelson only threw the ball four times against crosstown rival West Chester East Friday night. But his final throw of the night made all the difference in the world, as he connected with Evan Kearney for a 54-yard touchdown that gave the Warriors (2-7 overall, 2-5 Ches-Mont) a 14-7 victory over the host Vikings (1-9, 1-6).
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Plymouth Whitemarsh leaves no doubt in besting Upper Moreland for SOL American title

UPPER MORELAND >> Plymouth Whitemarsh knew it and now everyone else does too. With a dominant effort from the Colonials to claim their second straight division title, it left no doubt that the SOL American runs through Plymouth Whitemarsh until someone proves otherwise. Although they took some time to celebrate, coach Dan Chang was quick to remind his team this was only the first check on what they’re hoping is a long playoff run.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
papreplive.com

Week 10 sees many important games

Week Ten of the Chester County high school football season is here – the last week of the regular season and both the Ches-Mont American and National Divisions are still up for grabs. The Battle of the Brandywine between the two Downingtowns will also be a big game on...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHIO Dayton

Huge pickleball facility coming to West Chester

WEST CHESTER — A huge pickleball facility is coming to West Chester. The Pickle Lodge announced Wednesday it will be opening a facility it calls, “the second-largest facility in the country,” according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The facility will be built in the space...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Mercury

Chester County residents hyped over Phillies as World Series nears

WEST CHESTER — Chester County residents have caught Phillies fever, and in West Chester and in many other parts of the county fans are proudly wearing their Phillies red. “We’ll be watching from our couch,” said Josh Maxwell, Chester County commissioner and a lifelong Phillies fan, who is married to Blair Thornburgh. The couple lives in Downingtown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coatesville high school closed again after more Safe2Say threats

CALN TWP., Pa. - Administrators in a Chester County school district say enough is enough after more threats forced them to close school again. The Coatesville Area superintendent said the high school received two threats Thursday morning through the Safe2Say line, both threatening a school shooting in a specific time period.
COATESVILLE, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation

The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER, PA

