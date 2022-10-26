Read full article on original website
Related
Phoenixville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Spring Ford High School football team will have a game with Phoenixville Area High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Pottstown, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Norristown Area High School football team will have a game with Pottstown High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford takes PAC crossover, 56-0 over Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE >> The bitter sting of last year’s Pioneer Athletic Conference crossover loss to Pottsgrove wasn’t on Spring-Ford’s mind, but rather, the idea of treating the regular season finale with respect instead. “That was the message all week,” Rams coach Chad Brubaker said. “We can’t just assume...
papreplive.com
Nelson to Collins keys Henderson win over WC East
WEST GOSHEN>>Henderson quarterback Aaron Nelson only threw the ball four times against crosstown rival West Chester East Friday night. But his final throw of the night made all the difference in the world, as he connected with Evan Kearney for a 54-yard touchdown that gave the Warriors (2-7 overall, 2-5 Ches-Mont) a 14-7 victory over the host Vikings (1-9, 1-6).
papreplive.com
Week 10 Preview: Pope John Paul II out for revenge on Perkiomen Valley in PAC championship rematch
Played in a driving rain and windstorm, last season’s Pioneer Athletic Conference championship game between Perkiomen Valley and Pope John Paul II saw two high-flying offenses limited to the ground game, as the Vikings overpowered the Golden Panthers 30-0 in claiming their fourth PAC title in six years. Now...
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh leaves no doubt in besting Upper Moreland for SOL American title
UPPER MORELAND >> Plymouth Whitemarsh knew it and now everyone else does too. With a dominant effort from the Colonials to claim their second straight division title, it left no doubt that the SOL American runs through Plymouth Whitemarsh until someone proves otherwise. Although they took some time to celebrate, coach Dan Chang was quick to remind his team this was only the first check on what they’re hoping is a long playoff run.
papreplive.com
Week 10 sees many important games
Week Ten of the Chester County high school football season is here – the last week of the regular season and both the Ches-Mont American and National Divisions are still up for grabs. The Battle of the Brandywine between the two Downingtowns will also be a big game on...
phillyvoice.com
Delaware County Community College to build $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has approved funding to support Delaware County Community College in the construction of a $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill, officials announced recently. The new Southeast Campus will be built on a 7.5-acre portion of the site of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School, near...
Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
Pottstown’s Longest Married Couple in PA Celebrates Eight Decades Together
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able to...
Cumberland County native Jon Ritchie to replace WIP loudmouth Angelo Cataldi on morning show
Winter is coming. So is Angelo Cataldi’s retirement. On Thursday, the WIP host announced who will be replacing him on the station’s morning show. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports it will be former Philadelphia Eagles fullback and Cumberland County native Jon Ritchie and Joe DeCamara. The duo currently hosts WIP’s midday show.
Huge pickleball facility coming to West Chester
WEST CHESTER — A huge pickleball facility is coming to West Chester. The Pickle Lodge announced Wednesday it will be opening a facility it calls, “the second-largest facility in the country,” according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The facility will be built in the space...
First lady to stump in Allentown as Lehigh Valley congressional race draws big names
First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Allentown on Wednesday in support of U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s re-election to a third two-year term. Wild, a Democrat, is locked in a rematch with Republican candidate Lisa Scheller, who also ran in 2020 to represent the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District.
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
Mercury
Chester County residents hyped over Phillies as World Series nears
WEST CHESTER — Chester County residents have caught Phillies fever, and in West Chester and in many other parts of the county fans are proudly wearing their Phillies red. “We’ll be watching from our couch,” said Josh Maxwell, Chester County commissioner and a lifelong Phillies fan, who is married to Blair Thornburgh. The couple lives in Downingtown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coatesville high school closed again after more Safe2Say threats
CALN TWP., Pa. - Administrators in a Chester County school district say enough is enough after more threats forced them to close school again. The Coatesville Area superintendent said the high school received two threats Thursday morning through the Safe2Say line, both threatening a school shooting in a specific time period.
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Oh My God': Woman Runs Into Bryce Harper at NJ Trader Joe's (Has Selfie to Prove It)
You likely never expect to run into a Philadelphia sports hero during a trip to Trader Joe's, but that's exactly what happened for a South Jersey woman and she has the selfie to prove it after working up the courage to say hello to Bryce Harper. Marissa Boutilier stopped by...
insideradio.com
Joe DeCamara And Jon Ritchie To Replace Angelo Cataldi In Mornings At Philly’s WIP-FM.
The succession plan has been announced to replace the retiring Angelo Cataldi, the longtime morning host at Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1). The current midday team of Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will shift to mornings in early 2023. Cataldi announced his retirement in October 2021 and planned to exit...
Comments / 0