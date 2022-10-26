ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - October 28, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Classical's MVP, GDP going in the right direction, and Alviti's bullying tenure at RIDOT. Now, we are expanding the list, the political...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Seacoast Current

One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
SALEM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kingston suddenly hosting more than 100 immigrants

KINGSTON, Mass. — Similar situation, different town. Almost two weeks ago, the state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) placed about fifty immigrants in a Days Hotel in Methuen — but never told the city’s mayor. Last Friday, it was Kingston’s turn. Nine immigrants arrived...
KINGSTON, MA
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s

Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hill

The typical homeless person in America might surprise you

The typical American experiencing homelessness is often conceived of as a mentally ill individual living in the subways of New York or an addict on the streets of San Francisco or Philadelphia. Those conceptions capture some of the crisis of homelessness, but not all of it. Among the 550,000 to 600,000 people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. are tens of thousands who are not chronically homeless, nor incapacitated due to illness or substance use disorder. These people are capable of work and ready to integrate into the mainstream job market. They are frequently overlooked in the debate on how we solve homelessness, and also in publicly-funded policy solutions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Chelsea Priest Leaving ABC6

ABC6 Meteorologist Chelsea Priest is leaving the station. Her departure marks the latest in TV news shakeups in the market, including Katie Davis this week announcing she is leaving WJAR 10 and Kelly Bates leaving the station in 2021. Bates subsequently joined ABC6 as the weekend meteorologist. On Friday, Priest...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

