Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Investigation links RI House speaker’s aide to mob associate, marijuana operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On a sunny Tuesday morning a few days after Christmas in 2020, a man wearing a dark hoodie drove into the upper lot of the R.I. State House and parked his gray SUV. He hopped out of the car, pulled up his hood and walked...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - October 28, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Classical's MVP, GDP going in the right direction, and Alviti's bullying tenure at RIDOT. Now, we are expanding the list, the political...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
This is the most misspelled word in Massachusetts, WordTips says
In this day and age of texting and autocorrect, we’ve become accustomed to using acronyms and relying on technology to check our spelling. There is one word, however, that seems to trip up Massachusetts residents more than others. According to the word search site WordTips, the most misspelled word...
Kingston suddenly hosting more than 100 immigrants
KINGSTON, Mass. — Similar situation, different town. Almost two weeks ago, the state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) placed about fifty immigrants in a Days Hotel in Methuen — but never told the city’s mayor. Last Friday, it was Kingston’s turn. Nine immigrants arrived...
Legal cannabis poses a quandary for US companies screening staff for drugs
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s
Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
3 Connecticut college students killed in van crash in Massachusetts, university officials say
Three Connecticut college students were killed after their van crashed with a pickup truck in Massachusetts, university officials say
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts Lake
If you've lived in Massachusetts most of your life, you may have heard of the Quabbin Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
The typical homeless person in America might surprise you
The typical American experiencing homelessness is often conceived of as a mentally ill individual living in the subways of New York or an addict on the streets of San Francisco or Philadelphia. Those conceptions capture some of the crisis of homelessness, but not all of it. Among the 550,000 to 600,000 people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. are tens of thousands who are not chronically homeless, nor incapacitated due to illness or substance use disorder. These people are capable of work and ready to integrate into the mainstream job market. They are frequently overlooked in the debate on how we solve homelessness, and also in publicly-funded policy solutions.
What does a Connecticut Accent Sound Like?
If you are planning a move or a vacation to Connecticut, you may be wondering what a Connecticut accent sounds like. I’m here to help you understand the nuances of this interesting and unique New England accent.
GoLocalProv
A Top Newport Restaurant Group Repeatedly Delays Response to Fed. Lawsuit Alleging Wage Violations
A top Newport restaurant group being sued by the federal government for alleged federal wage violations has requested multiple extensions to respond to the U.S. Department of Labor. One of the government's allegations is that the owners kept employees' tips. The restaurants' lawyer, in the latest request for a delay...
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
First on CNN: New Biden administration rule closes loophole incentivizing for-profit colleges to target veterans
Washington CNN — The Biden administration finalized a new rule Thursday, cracking down on predatory for-profit colleges by doing away with a longstanding loophole that created a financial incentive to target veterans and service members. For years, closing the loophole, known as the “90/10 rule,” has been a top...
swineweb.com
Prop 12 has its day in court: will California being the undoing of our national economy? PAM LEWISON Director, Initiative on Agriculture
In 2018, the voters of California supported Proposition 12 as an animal welfare measure that would ban the sale of pork in their state harvested from animals housed in pens smaller than 24 square feet. Prop 12 went into effect on Jan. 1, effectively forcing pork producers in the United...
Legal organizations sue ICE, say agency prevents communication with Krome detainees
Legal service groups that represent detained migrants have sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, alleging the agency prevents lawyers and their clients in Miami’s Krome Detention Center and three other detention facilities from speaking regularly and confidentially.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
GoLocalProv
Chelsea Priest Leaving ABC6
ABC6 Meteorologist Chelsea Priest is leaving the station. Her departure marks the latest in TV news shakeups in the market, including Katie Davis this week announcing she is leaving WJAR 10 and Kelly Bates leaving the station in 2021. Bates subsequently joined ABC6 as the weekend meteorologist. On Friday, Priest...
U.S. News ranked these Mass. schools the No. 1 and 2 colleges in the world
Thirteen schools in the Bay State made the list, which includes 2,011 colleges and universities. Two local universities are apparently the best in the world, according U.S. News & World Report‘s latest annual “Best Global Universities Rankings,” released Tuesday. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology...
These police departments are seeing some of the worst staffing shortages in the US ahead of 2023
Police departments in cities across the United States, including New York, Philadelphia and Chicago, are dealing with staffing shortages heading into 2023.
