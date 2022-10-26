ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
legalnews.com

Family first: Mother-daughter law firm makes special name for itself

The Franklin law firm of Abbatt Zurawski PC features an intriguing logo, one containing the capital letters AZ wrapped within a circle that encapsulates “The Family Firm,” the trademarked identity of a mother-daughter legal team. As the name suggests, the firm specializes in all aspects of matrimonial law,...
FRANKLIN, MI
legalnews.com

Michigan Law's Community Enterprise Clinic supports new food security hub in Detroit

Earlier this year, the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network (DBCFSN) broke ground on the Detroit Food Commons, a new complex in the city’s historic North End district that will house a co-op grocery store, an incubator kitchen for local food entrepreneurs, and other initiatives and community spaces that will address food insecurity in the city.
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Those street trees are pretty, but they also contribute to the economy

Study pegs economic value of urban and community forestry in Michigan at $2.5 billion. Kyla Bos knows that trees are good for a community. In her work with the Grandville Community Tree Project, she recruits and trains volunteers to help residents of this Kent County city, just southwest of Grand Rapids, choose and care for trees to keep the city green.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Strategic alliance announced between Fraser Trebilcock and Racine & Associates

Lansing – Fraser Trebilcock Davis & Dunlap, P.C. has announced a strategic alliance agreement with Racine & Associates. Racine & Associates was founded in 1985 and frequently serves as general counsel or special outside counsel to various businesses. Its expertise includes public pension law, gaming, finance and investments, real estate, licensing, bankruptcy, and government policy.
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Lansing Catholic Lawyers Guild to host Nov. 12 retreat

The Annual Retreat will take place Saturday, November 12, at Miles Christi Family Center; 25300 Johns Road, South Lyon, MI 48178. The retreat will begin with a 9 a.m. Mass. It includes a light breakfast and lunch and spiritual talks. There is an opportunity for confession. The theme is: “Catholic...
SOUTH LYON, MI
legalnews.com

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners awards $3.2M to local organizations as part of Community Priority Fund

At their meeting on October 5, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners passed the first vote to award $3.2M to organizations who submitted proposals through the American Rescue Plan Act Funded (ARPA) Community Priority Fund (CPF). Proposals fall under the Addressing Housing and Homelessness and Expanding Access to Childcare categories of the fund. The organizations who are being considered for funding were recommended by a commissioner-appointed, Community Review Body and the County Administrator. .
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy