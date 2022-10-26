WMU-Cooley Law School staff, students, and graduates participated in the "Road to Restoration Drivers' License Restoration Clinic," as part of Pro Bono Month activities. The Michigan Department of Transportation held the clinic on Oct. 12. Pro bono attorneys, with the help of law students, reviewed driving records, helped clients contact courts, and instructed on steps necessary to restore driving privileges. Pictured (l-r) WMU-Cooley student Alyx Pedraza; Administrative Law Judge Carmen Fahie, Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs; Michigan Attorney General Dana M. Nessel; and Karen Poole, WMU-Cooley director of career and professional development. Participants also included WMU-Cooley graduates Yolanda Bennet, Amia Banks, Linda Rawls, and Janet McDuffey, and students Adriana Burga and Francis Silney-Bah.

