Delicious & affordable: Dallas pizzeria ranked among America’s top 10 cheap eateries
Everyone loves to go out and grab a bite to eat, but not everyone will have the budget to go out to a fancy dinner or lunch with their friends or family.
Dallas Observer
World Food Championships Returns to Fair Park in November
More than 1,500 top chefs and home cooks will compete Nov. 9–13 for over $300,000 in prizes when the World Food Championships returns for its 10th year of competition. This event is the biggest of its kind, and it’s happening in Fair Park. Fans of shows like Chopped...
cravedfw
The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022
Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
Fatburger brings burgers, fries and milkshakes to Plano starting Nov. 14
This new restaurant's menu will feature burgers, wings, milkshakes, fries and more. (Courtesy Fatburger) Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a new opening date of Nov. 14. Fatburger is scheduled to open its first Plano location on Nov. 14 at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300. The fast-casual...
franchising.com
Taziki’s Celebrates Grand Re-Opening with $1 Menu Items
October 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is coming back fresher than ever, re-opening its doors to the communities of Plano and Southlake with ribbon-cutting ceremonies and $1 specials on Thursday, Oct. 27. Along with the re-opening celebrations, $1 menu items will be offered...
Would You Dare Stay In The Murder Room Of The Most Haunted Hotel In Dallas On Halloween?
Look, first of all, the moment I hear 'haunted' anything, I'm out but not everyone is like me. Some people, in fact, many people are thrill-seekers and especially on Halloween love to ghost hunt. That is not my kind of hunting just saying. However, this TikToker feels differently and that is exactly why he chose to stay in the most haunted room of the most haunted hotel in Dallas.
yolotx.com
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
Dallas 9-year-old’s jewelry company selling hand-made earring sets
Do you remember what you were doing at nine years old? Maybe you were playing with Care Bears, Barbies or Power Rangers?
QSR magazine
Andy's Frozen Custard to Arrive in Mansfield, Texas
This November, Mansfield residents will be feeling extra thankful when Andy’s Frozen Custard, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, opens its newest location on November 2 at 3121 E Broad Street. “While Mansfield is recognized for its quality of life, we know that people here are also all...
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
A Fun-Filled Colorful Kaleidoscope On Pinocchio Drive
The mid-century of mid-centuries just hit the market. Shock of shocks, it’s not actually owned by artists or designers. Just a couple who loves MCM design and are clearly not afraid of color. Coldwell Banker’s Ed Murchison said the mid-century era was a colorful time filled with optimism about...
Dallas Observer
Good Times and Good Food at Jamaica Gates in Arlington
Along the Bob Marley poster-lined walls at Jamaica Gates in Arlington is a framed photo of Guy Fieri, who visited here about a decade ago for his Food Network show, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. We checked in again recently for a fresh look and found that the spot is still thriving, well into the night.
franchising.com
Blaze Pizza Multi-Unit Agreement Signings
October 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Blaze Pizza announced today the signing of two new multi-unit franchise agreements in the South-Central and Mid-Atlantic regions. Part of these deal signings includes a 10-unit development agreement to open locations in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) market in Tarrant and Denton County.
Up in 60: Car wash turns into tunnel of terror for Halloween
DALLAS — If you're looking for a safe and family-friendly haunted attraction, WashGuys Car Wash is transforming their business for Halloween Weekend. Over three days, three locations will be haunted by fog machines, creepy clowns, music, candy and more from 7:00 pm to midnight. The schedule, pending weather, is...
Second Largest Skate Park In Texas Opened In Garland
The second-biggest skate park in Texas has officially opened. The Boneyard in Garland is ready to bring all levels of skaters together for all thrashing needs. Rick Oden Park recently welcomed a new kind of skate community with their addition of The Boneyard, a 46,000 square-foot park, which included integrated features that combine different styles such as street terrain, transition terrain and a beginner-friendly area. Skateboards, inline skates, scooters and bicycles will all be permitted in the park, with ample space for all to enjoy what the park has to offer.
H-E-B's newest location in North Texas will be in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grocery giant H-E-B has announced it will open another location in North Texas. H-E-B Alliance will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. The groundbreaking will take place on Nov. 16. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September and will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023.
fox5ny.com
After being surrendered to shelter, 19-year-old dog showered with love by best friends
DALLAS - When a 19-year-old dog named Annie was surrendered to an animal shelter in Dallas, Texas, veterinarians thought she only had a month to live. But four months later, the black Labrador retriever mix is living out her days with two best friends who are showering her with love and helping to cross off a bucket list of adventures.
idesignarch.com
Distinguished Suburban New Built Custom Dream Home in Dallas
Dallas, Texas – This exquisite 5-bedroom contemporary residence in Dallas has a very inviting architectural design. The luxury home by CJB Custom Homes features exterior Transitional Architecture. The 8′ custom glass front door opens to a 20′ entry foyer. The gorgeous clean lined kitchen features Ceasarstone countertops and full-slab...
fox4news.com
Rockwall woman celebrates her 105th birthday
ROCKWALL, Texas - It was big birthday bash Friday for Rockwall resident Joyce Ruminer as she celebrated her 105th birthday. She has two daughters, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild, with another on the way. She was married to her husband, Ralph, for 62 years before he...
