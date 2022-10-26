Read full article on original website
Gifts of closely held stock can benefit Legacy Fund
When it is time to transfer business ownership, whether to create income for retirement or to pass on an inheritance, business owners have special opportunities to give something back to their hometown. Giving a gift of closely held stock is an opportunity for an individual to help their hometown with...
Wayne State College honors Outstanding Alumni at Homecoming
Wayne State College honored four graduates with the Outstanding Alumni Award and one graduate with the Alumni Service Award during homecoming on Oct. 8. The alumni award recognizes a graduate from each of the four schools at WSC. The Alumni Service Award is given to an individual who has enhanced the college through dedicated service, promotion, financial support, and other efforts to Wayne State College.
Wayne is recipient of Economic Development block grant funds
The Nebraska Department of Economic has awarded $2,034,079 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to five communities under the 2022 Public Works Opportunity to the local governments listed below. Projects include a hike/bike trail, a senior center and street improvements. Among the recipients of grant funds is the city...
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.
WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
Stanton County Sheriff's Office receives large donation
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received a check donation of $6,000 on Tuesday. The Stanton United Methodist Church recently closed and the church leaders decided to donate their assets from the church property sale to multiple organizations. The trustees of the church voted to use some of the money to help the Sheriff's Office with funds for equipment and training.
Memory Lane: Oct. 28, 1982
From the October 28, 1982 edition of The Wayne Herald. Winside Residents were proud to learn last week their community received the first place Nebraska Community Improvement award in its population category, during the 19th annual Nebraska Community Improvement Program banquet Friday night in Lincoln's Pershing Auditorium. Accepting the plaque...
More information released about Wisner fire
WISNER, Neb. -- A cornfield fire spread quickly and led to the evacuation of Wisner. Cuming County Emergency Manager Jeff McGill said a fire began around 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 8 and N Road, south of Wisner. The fire reportedly started in a cornfield but the high winds caused it to spread quickly.
Planned outage for customers in Boyd County, parts of Holt and Knox County
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A planned outage is scheduled for electric customers in Boyd County, as well as parts of Holt and Knox County, Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., following the completion of upgrades to the main substation that serves the area. The outage will impact Nebraska...
What a divided Nebraska town shows about mail-in voting
Emerson, Neb., is split by three separate counties. One balloted entirely by mail in 2020, while voters in the other two voted mostly in person. A new study found that turnout increased by 8 percentage points in the half of town that voted from home. Both Republican and Democratic candidates...
Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
Neb. farmer says don’t do what he did: Misrepresent crop losses
LINCOLN — A Nebraska farmer took to the internet Thursday to urge his fellow farmers against doing what he did: misrepresent his crop losses to the federal government. In September, a federal judge ordered Meadow Grove farmer Ross Nelson to pay $1 million in restitution and a $30,000 fine for making a fraudulent crop insurance claim.
Quadruple-homicide suspect to appear in northeast Nebraska court next week
HARTINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in the small town of Laurel is set for arraignment in northeast Nebraska next week. Court documents filed Thursday in Cedar County Court show Jason Jones, 42, has been ordered to appear remotely at 1 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to...
CASE HISTORY: Laurel, Nebraska, a town of less than 1,000, reckons with quadruple homicide
On Aug. 4, 2022, four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in Laurel, Nebraska. The next day, 42-year-old resident Jason Jones was charged with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. Here's the case history so far. breaking topical alert top story. Nebraska State Patrol Col....
Sheriff’s Office Responds To Traffic Fatality On Highway 16, South Of Wakefield
WAYNE – A two vehicle accident south of Wakefield was reported on Wednesday and led to one death. According to a release from Wayne County Sheriff, Jason Dwinell, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road roughly nine miles south of Wakefield.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
Petersburg man sentenced for crimes in two counties
The Honorable Donna Taylor passed sentence on two individuals and denied requests from a woman sentenced earlier in the year when she presided from the bench of the Antelope County court in Neligh on Oct. 18. Ryan J. Pelster, 22, of Petersburg, faced Taylor, alongside his attorney, Brad Montag of...
Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
Man arrested in Norfolk after abandoning high-speed pursuit vehicle
A man who almost got away after a high-speed pursuit was arrested on Monday.
