thewayneherald.com
Gifts of closely held stock can benefit Legacy Fund
When it is time to transfer business ownership, whether to create income for retirement or to pass on an inheritance, business owners have special opportunities to give something back to their hometown. Giving a gift of closely held stock is an opportunity for an individual to help their hometown with...
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.
WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
News Channel Nebraska
RSV is on the rise, Stanton family shares experience
STANTON, Neb. -- Baby Paitynn lives in Stanton with her family. About a month ago she suffered from a virus which severely attacks children, ages four and under. Paitynn became sick with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, when she was just two-months-old. Her mother, Hannah Brand, assumed she...
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
News Channel Nebraska
Planned outage for customers in Boyd County, parts of Holt and Knox County
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A planned outage is scheduled for electric customers in Boyd County, as well as parts of Holt and Knox County, Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., following the completion of upgrades to the main substation that serves the area. The outage will impact Nebraska...
Sioux City Journal
Emerson man accused of placing hidden camera in grocery store restroom
EMERSON, Neb. -- An Emerson man has been arrested on felony charges after a hidden camera was found in a public restroom at the Northeast Nebraska grocery store where he worked. Miguel Vazquez, 21, is charged with three counts of unlawful intrusion, a class IV felony. According to an arrest...
News Channel Nebraska
Is Verges Cave haunted? Halloween time sparks curiosity into the mysterious cave
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Verges Park in Norfolk is home to one of northeast Nebraska's most-known urban legends. Verges Cave sits alone at the back of the park and has been at the center of ghost stories and lore in Norfolk. Libby McKay, the executive director of the Elkhorn Valley Museum,...
Sioux City Journal
CASE HISTORY: Laurel, Nebraska, a town of less than 1,000, reckons with quadruple homicide
On Aug. 4, 2022, four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in Laurel, Nebraska. The next day, 42-year-old resident Jason Jones was charged with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. Here's the case history so far. breaking topical alert top story. Nebraska State Patrol Col....
elginreview.com
Petersburg man sentenced for crimes in two counties
The Honorable Donna Taylor passed sentence on two individuals and denied requests from a woman sentenced earlier in the year when she presided from the bench of the Antelope County court in Neligh on Oct. 18. Ryan J. Pelster, 22, of Petersburg, faced Taylor, alongside his attorney, Brad Montag of...
kscj.com
SEARCH FOR ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT EXPANDS
SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE SUSPECT WANTED FOR THE ARMED ROBBERY OF THE CHECK INTO CASH BUSINESS AT 1760 HAMILTON BOULEVARD MONDAY MORNING. POLICE DECRIBE THE SUSPECT AS A DARK SKINNED MALE AROUND 5’9″ TALL, 160 POUNDS WHO WAS WEARING A BLACK JACKET, JEANS AND PULLOVER NECK COVERING USED AS A MASK AND CAP.
1 killed in Wayne County crash
One person died Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County, authorities stated.
What a divided Nebraska town shows about mail-in voting
Emerson, Neb., is split by three separate counties. One balloted entirely by mail in 2020, while voters in the other two voted mostly in person. A new study found that turnout increased by 8 percentage points in the half of town that voted from home. Both Republican and Democratic candidates...
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton County Sheriff's Office receives large donation
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received a check donation of $6,000 on Tuesday. The Stanton United Methodist Church recently closed and the church leaders decided to donate their assets from the church property sale to multiple organizations. The trustees of the church voted to use some of the money to help the Sheriff's Office with funds for equipment and training.
thewayneherald.com
Wayne State College honors Outstanding Alumni at Homecoming
Wayne State College honored four graduates with the Outstanding Alumni Award and one graduate with the Alumni Service Award during homecoming on Oct. 8. The alumni award recognizes a graduate from each of the four schools at WSC. The Alumni Service Award is given to an individual who has enhanced the college through dedicated service, promotion, financial support, and other efforts to Wayne State College.
Pierce, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
waynedailynews.com
Sheriff’s Office Responds To Traffic Fatality On Highway 16, South Of Wakefield
WAYNE – A two vehicle accident south of Wakefield was reported on Wednesday and led to one death. According to a release from Wayne County Sheriff, Jason Dwinell, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road roughly nine miles south of Wakefield.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
WOWT
Quadruple-homicide suspect to appear in northeast Nebraska court next week
HARTINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in the small town of Laurel is set for arraignment in northeast Nebraska next week. Court documents filed Thursday in Cedar County Court show Jason Jones, 42, has been ordered to appear remotely at 1 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested on drug charges after car accident
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a two-vehicle accident that left two injured and resulted in one person getting arrested for drug related charges. Wednesday morning around 10:55 a.m., deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a two-vehicle collision that resulted in injuries about half a mile north of Highway 22 on Highway 81.
News Channel Nebraska
More information released about Wisner fire
WISNER, Neb. -- A cornfield fire spread quickly and led to the evacuation of Wisner. Cuming County Emergency Manager Jeff McGill said a fire began around 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 8 and N Road, south of Wisner. The fire reportedly started in a cornfield but the high winds caused it to spread quickly.
