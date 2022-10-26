The One DevOps Platform is enhanced by self-service capabilities; cloud adoption and app modernization are accelerated. FREMONT, CA: “Our 2022 DevSecOps Survey found that DevOps and cloud adoption are two key priorities within the industry, and through our work with hyperscalers, like Google Cloud, we've noticed that the organizations we onboard to GitLab's single platform also tend to shift to the cloud in tandem. This capability will enable organizations to accelerate their cloud adoption while still ensuring they can work within the One DevOps Platform," says Ashley Kramer, Acting CTO at GitLab. "We're thrilled that this launch aligns with the priorities of the market and allows our customers to innovate in exciting ways." GitLab, the provider of The One DevOps Platform, has come up with Cloud Seed in partnership with Google Cloud at Google Cloud Next. Cloud Seed is a new GitLab feature that simplifies the acquisition and consumption of cloud services for developers. Cloud Seed enables GitLab and Google Cloud customers to transition to the cloud using a single platform, consolidating their technology stack without delaying cloud adoption.

1 DAY AGO