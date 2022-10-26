A new merger agreement between MICT and Tingo covers the acquisition of all of Tingo's operating business and assets. FREMONT, CA: “The Board of MICT and I are extremely excited about the tremendous prospects and opportunities arising from this new transaction. It will have an immediate material positive impact on the income, earnings, and balance sheet of MICT from the date of initial closing, which is expected to occur during November 2022 (following the receipt of Tingo's stockholder approval, concerning which voting support agreements have been received covering approximately 70 percent of Tingo's issued common stock)," says Darren Mercer, Chief Executive Officer of MICT. Tingo and MICT have signed a new merger agreement, under which MICT will acquire 100 percent of the Operating Business and Assets of Tingo at the initial closing of the transaction in exchange for the issuance by MICT of 19.9 percent of its common stock, as well as two convertible preference shares.

