ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Meet 25 up-and-coming investors, traders, and dealmakers at firms like Apollo, Blackstone, and Goldman Sachs

By Michelle Abrego
Business Insider
Business Insider
 26 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KiiWv_0in9RBkW00

Fidelity; General Atlantic; Jefferies Group; Goldman Sachs; Rachel Mendelson/Insider

  • Each year, Insider highlights Wall Street rising stars.
  • These are up-and-comers in investment banking, trading, and asset management.
  • All are 35 or younger. Check out our full list.

As Wall Street navigates volatile markets, fewer deals, and plummeting company valuations, we take a look at the players rising up despite the challenges and grasping opportunities as they see them.

Insider has pinpointed the young professionals on the runway to success even as banks and money managers brace for cutbacks. One invests in space ventures, another executes multibillion-dollar trades. Some up-and-comers are pushing their teams to the top of industry rankings, and many are immigrants climbing the ranks at major institutions infusing diverse ideas into their decision-making.

We scoured our contacts for ideas about individuals to include and received recommendations from bosses, colleagues, recruiters, and financial-industry peers. To be eligible, we asked that nominees be based in or around New York City, be 35 or under, and be distinguished in some way from the pack.  The editors made final decisions.

Insider talked to these rising stars, from leading firms like Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, and Bridgewater, to reflect on their successes, challenges, and best career advice.

Subscribers can see Insider's full list of 25 up-and-coming Wall Street leaders.

Also, check out their biggest career mistakes and what they learned from them as well as what they've been reading and listening to.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Cathie Wood Remains Bullish On Tesla With $11M Stock Buy — Also Adds More Of This Bitcoin-Linked Company

Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has utilized the recent rout in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock to once again prove how bullish they are on the EV-maker’s prospects. Funds managed by ARK loaded up on Tesla shares worth over $11 million based on Wednesday’s closing price. The bulk of the purchase was done via the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) which has Tesla as its third largest holding with a weight of 7.07%.
Business Insider

Fannie Mae just made it easier to get a mortgage with no credit score

Black and Hispanic homebuyers are more likely to be 'credit invisible'. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Business Insider

Business Insider

781K+
Followers
46K+
Post
475M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy