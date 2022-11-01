ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 up-and-coming investors, traders, and dealmakers at firms like Apollo, Bridgewater, and JPMorgan

By Michelle Abrego
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Fidelity; General Atlantic; Jefferies Group; Goldman Sachs; Rachel Mendelson/Insider

  • Each year, Insider highlights Wall Street rising stars.
  • These are up-and-comers in investment banking, trading, and asset management.
  • All are 35 or younger. Check out our full list.

As Wall Street navigates volatile markets, fewer deals, and plummeting company valuations, we take a look at the players rising up despite the challenges and grasping opportunities as they see them.

Insider has pinpointed the young professionals on the runway to success even as banks and money managers brace for cutbacks. One invests in space ventures, another executes multibillion-dollar trades. Some up-and-comers are pushing their teams to the top of industry rankings, and many are immigrants climbing the ranks at major institutions infusing diverse ideas into their decision-making.

We scoured our contacts for ideas about individuals to include and received recommendations from bosses, colleagues, recruiters, and financial-industry peers. To be eligible, we asked that nominees be based in or around New York City, be 35 or under, and be distinguished in some way from the pack.  The editors made final decisions.

Insider talked to these rising stars, from leading firms like Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, and Bridgewater, to reflect on their successes, challenges, and best career advice.

Subscribers can see Insider's full list of 25 up-and-coming Wall Street leaders.

Also, check out their biggest career mistakes and what they learned from them as well as what they've been reading and listening to.

Read the original article on Business Insider

