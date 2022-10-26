Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Tompkins County Health Department alerts community to increased illegal vape sales
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department alerted the community Friday to increased illegal sales of flavored nicotine vaping products by some local retailers. The health department is urging retailers to end illicit sales and is reminding the business community of the sanctions that can be placed...
NewsChannel 36
RSV infections on the rise
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- RSV infections are on the rise heading into this November. There are many signs families should be aware of heading into the winter months. “The important thing to understand is that if your child starts to feel ill, whether they have a fever, they're having a lot of upper congestion, runny nose, cough; these could be the start of the signs.” Infectious Disease Specialist at Arnot Health, Dr. Justin Nistico, D.O., said.
whcuradio.com
Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
localsyr.com
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice was posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director...
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
14850.com
Early voting begins this weekend for November general election
New York State added the option to vote early for the first time in 2019, giving residents who aren’t sure they’ll be around on Election Day, or aren’t sure they’ll have time, to get their vote taken care of ahead of time. That turned out to be especially handy during 2020, and early voting is available this weekend through next weekend for the November 8 general election.
14850.com
Recordings of City of Ithaca police chief candidate public forums are now online
“Community input is a valuable part of the selection process for Police Chief,” said the City of Ithaca in a Facebook post announcing Wednesday that this month’s public forums featuring candidates for Chief of Police are now available to view online. Each of the three candidates was given an opportunity to speak at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center.
After March retirement, Garin hopes to return to Ithaca Police Department as chief
ITHACA, N.Y.—Another familiar name answered a raft of questions in the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) gymnasium Tuesday evening, as retired Ithaca Police Department Lieutenant Scott Garin took the hot seat as he hopes to take the helm of his former department. Garin, who retired in March to take...
Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility
CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
Rosalie’s Cucina, Burger King have restaurant inspection violations; 50 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Oct. 2 to 8:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Another violent incident in Ithaca this morning
Law Enforcement Officials in Ithaca are reporting another violent incident that occurred in the early morning hours this morning.
CNY doctor to pay $900,000 to settle charges of fraud, improperly prescribing painkillers
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Central New York doctor has agreed to pay the government $900,000 to settle allegations he overcharged for smoking cessation services and improperly prescribed opioid painkillers. The settlement with Dr. Ahmad M. Mehdi, a family practitioner with offices in Tully and Groton, was announced today by...
NewsChannel 36
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
14850.com
Ithaca Airport gains twice daily Delta flights to JFK
The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport announced Saturday morning that twice daily flights to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will begin in January. According to a social media post, Delta is “discontinuing flights to Detroit” to offer the new ITH-JFK service. Airport officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the flight connection options that will remain.
wxhc.com
Proposed Senior Housing in Cortland Brings Concerns From Neighbors
During the City of Cortland’s Planning Commission on Monday, October 25th, a preliminary site plan for a proposed senior housing building on River St. near the bend of the street was presented. The project would be located at 33 River St. The housing project would be only for those...
rochesterfirst.com
State police investigating Wayne Co. murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Several law enforcement offices are investigating a homicide that took place overnight Saturday in the Village of Newark, New York State Police announced. The New York State Police (NYSP), the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Newark Police Department (NPD) are investigating a shooting that...
whcuradio.com
Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
Aggressive Enforcement After Union-Endicott Student Hit by Car
Endicott police officers are conducting high-visibility speed enforcement operations near Union-Endicott High School following after another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. A student was critically injured in the most recent incident which occurred around 5:15 p.m. October 21. Authorities said the student was hit while in a crosswalk in...
whcuradio.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
