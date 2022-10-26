New York State added the option to vote early for the first time in 2019, giving residents who aren’t sure they’ll be around on Election Day, or aren’t sure they’ll have time, to get their vote taken care of ahead of time. That turned out to be especially handy during 2020, and early voting is available this weekend through next weekend for the November 8 general election.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO