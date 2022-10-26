ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

NewsChannel 36

RSV infections on the rise

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- RSV infections are on the rise heading into this November. There are many signs families should be aware of heading into the winter months. “The important thing to understand is that if your child starts to feel ill, whether they have a fever, they're having a lot of upper congestion, runny nose, cough; these could be the start of the signs.” Infectious Disease Specialist at Arnot Health, Dr. Justin Nistico, D.O., said.
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Early voting begins this weekend for November general election

New York State added the option to vote early for the first time in 2019, giving residents who aren’t sure they’ll be around on Election Day, or aren’t sure they’ll have time, to get their vote taken care of ahead of time. That turned out to be especially handy during 2020, and early voting is available this weekend through next weekend for the November 8 general election.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Recordings of City of Ithaca police chief candidate public forums are now online

“Community input is a valuable part of the selection process for Police Chief,” said the City of Ithaca in a Facebook post announcing Wednesday that this month’s public forums featuring candidates for Chief of Police are now available to view online. Each of the three candidates was given an opportunity to speak at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility

CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
CAYUGA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Ithaca Airport gains twice daily Delta flights to JFK

The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport announced Saturday morning that twice daily flights to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will begin in January. According to a social media post, Delta is “discontinuing flights to Detroit” to offer the new ITH-JFK service. Airport officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the flight connection options that will remain.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Proposed Senior Housing in Cortland Brings Concerns From Neighbors

During the City of Cortland’s Planning Commission on Monday, October 25th, a preliminary site plan for a proposed senior housing building on River St. near the bend of the street was presented. The project would be located at 33 River St. The housing project would be only for those...
CORTLAND, NY
rochesterfirst.com

State police investigating Wayne Co. murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Several law enforcement offices are investigating a homicide that took place overnight Saturday in the Village of Newark, New York State Police announced. The New York State Police (NYSP), the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Newark Police Department (NPD) are investigating a shooting that...
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY

