Baldwin Wallace plan includes freshmen residency change, new sports programs
BEREA, Ohio -- Baldwin Wallace University President Bob Helmer presented the university’s draft Master Capital Plan to City Council Oct. 24. He highlighted residence hall and other building renovations, future sports offerings and a new 2023-24 requirement for incoming freshmen residing on campus. The plan, called Strategic Pathways, was...
spectrumnews1.com
Kids Country Day School becomes 188th WILD School Site
AKRON, Ohio – Kids Country Day School in Stow was recently dedicated as an official WILD School Site, making it the 188th site dedicated in Ohio and the 17th in Summit County. WILD School Sites are considered an extension of Project WILD, which can involve school property used by...
akronschools.com
Honor For Ellen McWilliams-Woods
Akron Public Schools is pleased to share the recent announcement that our recently retired Chief Academic Officer, Ellen McWilliams-Woods, has been selected as this year’s LifeChanger Capstone Award winner. Ellen is receiving a $3,000 cash prize to share with our district as well as national recognition. LifeChanger is a...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a change in leadership at a Cleveland charter school after teachers called in sick on Oct. 26, forcing classes to be canceled. But, those teachers were present and accounted for, along with a number of parents at Wednesday night’s school board meeting, determined to send a message to the school board that oversees the Lakeshore Intergenerational School on Marcella Road in Cleveland.
akronschools.com
Exploring Interests, Careers
Akron Public Schools community partner, the Akron Civic Theatre, hosted Miller South seventh-graders for their Explorers in Action experience. Students from the school for visual and performing arts were able to volunteer during a show and experience a variety of career opportunities that exist in theatre production. Students also had...
3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1
AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
spectrumnews1.com
Goodwill opens innovative donation center and computer store
CLEVELAND — Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio will open a new donation center and computer store on Friday, Oct. 28, in Bainbridge Township. In an interview with Spectrum News, Maureen Ater, vice president of marketing and development for the nonprofit organization, talked about why this type of store is considered "groundbreaking." She also explained what customers will find at the new location:
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
thepioneerwjhs.com
Awesome autumn activities in northeast Ohio
Autumn in northeast Ohio is bright and beautiful, the cooling weather and foliage are too great to miss out on with friends. Visiting farms with hayrides, pumpkins, and corn mazes, or seeking that craziest of haunted house scares, there is something for everyone right here. Szalay’s Farm and Market is...
Akron Children’s Hospital has new superpower at its disposal
Thanks to the efforts of Lyndee’s Costume Closet, a non-profit created to bring smiles to kids in hospitals, Akron Children’s now has a nearly a dozen movie and comic book character costumes on-hand for any occasion.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 11,663 new COVID-19 cases
Ohio reported 11,663 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,185,038, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 27. Ohio has an average of 165.1 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
cleveland19.com
Shaw High School students assaulted leaving campus
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Shaw High School students were assaulted while leaving school Wednesday afternoon, according to an East Cleveland City Schools official. The three suspects, who do not attend East Cleveland City Schools, came onto the campus grounds without permission after dismissal. During the physical altercation, one...
Take Back Day: Cleveland Clinic, UH collecting unused, expired prescription drugs
The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are teaming up to collect unused prescription drugs and over-the-county medications at drop-off spots across Northeast Ohio this Saturday.
Akron leaders say changes coming after carbon monoxide leak kills one resident
A week after a 66-year-old woman died and several were sent to the hospital following a carbon monoxide leak, city leaders told News 5 they are working to change Akron's Fire Code.
Akron revamps Talbot Whitney Park playground
Children in Akron will soon have another place to play outside as construction crews are putting the finishing touches on a revamped playground at Talbot Whitney Park.
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
wksu.org
Akron's Summit Lake community breaks ground on new trail
Akron’s Summit Lake community broke ground on a new trail today. The resident-led project is intended to bring equity in public spaces to a historically underserved community. The Ohio and Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail will go around Summit Lake and connect to the Towpath Trail. In the early...
cleveland19.com
Recent high school grad murdered after work in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after he was shot and killed in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police arrived to the scene, located in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after receiving a call about a car crash at around...
akronjewishnews.com
Temple Israel participates in Akron Pride Festival
Congregants of Temple Israel in Bath Township participated in the Akron Pride Festival’s sixth annual Akron Equity March Aug. 27, as they marched on Main Street in downtown Akron. In celebrating diversity, marchers and those running the temple booth participated to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, and for...
Cleveland Jewish News
Dental reconstruction can help regain your smile
Dental cosmetics serve several purposes to correct injuries and improve confidence. Whether they be out of necessity or want, dental professionals offer options for dental reconstruction. Dentists Dr. Paul Mikhli of Beachwood Dental, and Dr. Shawn Schlessel of The Center for Advanced Dentistry in Beachwood, discussed the reasons behind dental...
