Halloween stampede in Seoul leaves at least 149 dead
SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - At least 149 people, mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said.
More signs indicate Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be unraveling
There are more and more signs that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be unraveling. One of the most glaring setbacks in its war is its recent big call-up of more troops — a plan that doesn’t appear to be working. Russia’s mobilization has caused anger at home, forcing the old and inexperienced into uniform, with claims they’re short of even basic equipment.
Crowd crush kills at least 149 at Seoul Halloween festivities
South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid restrictions turned to tragedy on Saturday night, when at least 149 people, mostly teenagers and young adults, died as partygoers surged through a narrow alley in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said.
U.S. to send $275 million more in aid to Ukraine
The U.S. is sending another round of aid to Ukraine that includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) as part of a package worth $275 million, the State Department confirmed Friday. The latest aid means the U.S. has provided approximately $17.9 billion in support to Ukraine since...
Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, Biden outraged
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food crisis.
China Southern cancels planned return of Boeing 737 MAX flights -website
Oct 30 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (600029.SS) has cancelled plans for two Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 MAX flights on Sunday that would have represented the model's return to passenger flying in China after more than three years, according to the airline's website.
Will updated boosters outperform original shots? White House still hopeful
The White House’s top COVID-19 official says he still expects the protection against the Omicron BA.5 variant offered by the new COVID vaccine boosters will be better than their predecessors, despite two studies that appear to question that assumption. In an interview with CBS News, Dr. Ashish Jha also said he does not think another imminent change to the COVID boosters will be needed.
American fighter in Ukraine describes the “pure evil” of Russia’s war
An American who volunteered to fight against Russia in Ukraine described the carnage he saw on the front lines — saying the battle for Ukrainians is against “pure evil.”. “Anybody in the West that asks Ukraine to just do peace talks, they need to go through these villages. They need to see what’s been done to these people,” said the man, who wants to be known only by his call sign, Elvis.
