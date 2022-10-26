ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

ECC president suspended during investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20’s, all from Buffalo, were transported to ECMC and […]
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

NIH gives perfect score to UB program nurturing next-generation clinical scientists

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the world has seen an astonishing number of lifesaving breakthroughs, from the mRNA vaccines to Paxlovid and Evusheld. But long before the pandemic, the U.S. was starting to see a dramatic shortage of clinical scientists — the very people who develop such breakthroughs. In the 1980s, nearly 5% of physicians said that research was a significant part of their work, whereas in 2019 just 1.5% were engaged in research.
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Urban planning students turn ideas into action on Buffalo's East Side

Thanks to the work of three UB urban planning students determined to apply their skills in the surrounding community, an immigrant-owned business on Buffalo’s East Side is getting a complete storefront makeover. The $40,000 Storefront Revitalization Grant — the maximum award offered by the Erie County community development fund...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide

Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

$7.8 million awarded to UB and partners to study influence of oral microbiome on cancer-linked oral thrush and HPV

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research has awarded two grants totaling more than $7.8 million to the University at Buffalo, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine to explore the influence of the oral microbiome on both the risk of developing oral thrush during cancer treatment and the risk of infection with cancer-linked human papillomavirus (HPV) among people with HIV.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Take a Look Inside The New Chick-fil-A in Hamburg

Buffalo isn't exactly the mecca of national fast food chains. Let's be honest about that. This is a region which loves and supports local restaurants, while a vast majority of the national fast food chains consist of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, etc. However, Chick-fil-A came to Western...
HAMBURG, NY
newyorkupstate.com

4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.

Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 28 - October 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is coming up on Monday and there are plenty of Halloween-themed events taking place across the region this weekend. University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt is hosting a "Halloween on Bailey" event on Friday in partnership with Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature pumpkin painting, face painting, bowling, roller skating, a live DJ, and free hayrides. You can find more information here and here.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Spot and Dot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday we got to meet Spot and Dot! These sweet kitten siblings are looking for their forever home. The pair was rescued by the Ten Lives Club, for more information on how to adopt click here.
BUFFALO, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices

The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wnypapers.com

Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group

The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Lydia, Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, News 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Starr from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue along with Kate Austin and Lydia. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, click here.
BUFFALO, NY

