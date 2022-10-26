Read full article on original website
ECC president suspended during investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and […]
Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20’s, all from Buffalo, were transported to ECMC and […]
University at Buffalo Reporter
NIH gives perfect score to UB program nurturing next-generation clinical scientists
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the world has seen an astonishing number of lifesaving breakthroughs, from the mRNA vaccines to Paxlovid and Evusheld. But long before the pandemic, the U.S. was starting to see a dramatic shortage of clinical scientists — the very people who develop such breakthroughs. In the 1980s, nearly 5% of physicians said that research was a significant part of their work, whereas in 2019 just 1.5% were engaged in research.
Massive Sports Dome Coming To Lancaster, New York
There is going to be a brand-new sports dome that will host all of your games and matches soon in Lancaster, New York. Work is set to begin in the beginning of next year for four brand-new fields and an enclosed sports dome for indoor flag football, soccer lacrosse games.
University at Buffalo Reporter
Urban planning students turn ideas into action on Buffalo's East Side
Thanks to the work of three UB urban planning students determined to apply their skills in the surrounding community, an immigrant-owned business on Buffalo’s East Side is getting a complete storefront makeover. The $40,000 Storefront Revitalization Grant — the maximum award offered by the Erie County community development fund...
Historic Performing Arts Center in Buffalo Is Getting Sued
Shea's Performing Arts Center is getting sued. It is certainly the story of two sides. The Board of Trustees former President was fired and now is suing. The Board says it is just a money grab. Here is what happened. Michael Murphy was the President of the Shea's Board of...
Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide
Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
7th grader's selfless act catching attention of a few Buffalo Bills
A lesson in love and kindness, from a Buffalo student is going viral. One young man bought his friend new shoes, after he was bullied over his old ones.
University at Buffalo Reporter
$7.8 million awarded to UB and partners to study influence of oral microbiome on cancer-linked oral thrush and HPV
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research has awarded two grants totaling more than $7.8 million to the University at Buffalo, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine to explore the influence of the oral microbiome on both the risk of developing oral thrush during cancer treatment and the risk of infection with cancer-linked human papillomavirus (HPV) among people with HIV.
Take a Look Inside The New Chick-fil-A in Hamburg
Buffalo isn't exactly the mecca of national fast food chains. Let's be honest about that. This is a region which loves and supports local restaurants, while a vast majority of the national fast food chains consist of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, etc. However, Chick-fil-A came to Western...
newyorkupstate.com
4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.
Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 28 - October 30
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is coming up on Monday and there are plenty of Halloween-themed events taking place across the region this weekend. University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt is hosting a "Halloween on Bailey" event on Friday in partnership with Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature pumpkin painting, face painting, bowling, roller skating, a live DJ, and free hayrides. You can find more information here and here.
Wake Up! Wags: Spot and Dot
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday we got to meet Spot and Dot! These sweet kitten siblings are looking for their forever home. The pair was rescued by the Ten Lives Club, for more information on how to adopt click here.
West Seneca, October 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in West Seneca. The Grand Island Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Niagara Wheatfield Senior High School on October 29, 2022, 12:00:00.
buffstaterecord.com
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices
The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
wnypapers.com
Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group
The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
Funeral today for Baldwin teen stabbed on campus at University at Buffalo
The funeral for Tyler Lewis, of Baldwin, will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Union Baptist Church in Hempstead.
Wake Up! Wags: Lydia, Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is helping dogs find their forever homes. On Saturday, News 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Starr from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue along with Kate Austin and Lydia. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, click here.
3 arrests in internet probe
State Police say an investigation into Internet Crimes Against Children nets three arrests. Trooper say the investigations took place in Amherst and Depew.
Here Are The Top 5 Crimes Committed in Buffalo This Year, So Far
With all the headlines about murders lately, you might think that homicide is the biggest crime in Buffalo, but that's not actually the case. Murder did not make the top 5 crimes list (but Buffalo does have a high murder rate, see below). Larceny is the crime committed the most in the 716. Wikipedia describes larceny as,
