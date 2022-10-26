Read full article on original website
Related
Crush kills at least 149 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 149 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise further and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical condition. An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began. The South Korean government eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months. Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of U.S. military forces in South Korea operated before moving out of the capital in 2018, is an expat-friendly district known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.
China Southern cancels planned return of Boeing 737 MAX flights -website
Oct 30 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (600029.SS) has cancelled plans for two Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 MAX flights on Sunday that would have represented the model's return to passenger flying in China after more than three years, according to the airline's website.
Sand Hills Express
More signs indicate Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be unraveling
There are more and more signs that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be unraveling. One of the most glaring setbacks in its war is its recent big call-up of more troops — a plan that doesn’t appear to be working. Russia’s mobilization has caused anger at home, forcing the old and inexperienced into uniform, with claims they’re short of even basic equipment.
Sand Hills Express
American fighter in Ukraine describes the “pure evil” of Russia’s war
An American who volunteered to fight against Russia in Ukraine described the carnage he saw on the front lines — saying the battle for Ukrainians is against “pure evil.”. “Anybody in the West that asks Ukraine to just do peace talks, they need to go through these villages. They need to see what’s been done to these people,” said the man, who wants to be known only by his call sign, Elvis.
Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, Biden outraged
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food crisis.
Sand Hills Express
U.S. to send $275 million more in aid to Ukraine
The U.S. is sending another round of aid to Ukraine that includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) as part of a package worth $275 million, the State Department confirmed Friday. The latest aid means the U.S. has provided approximately $17.9 billion in support to Ukraine since...
Sand Hills Express
Will updated boosters outperform original shots? White House still hopeful
The White House’s top COVID-19 official says he still expects the protection against the Omicron BA.5 variant offered by the new COVID vaccine boosters will be better than their predecessors, despite two studies that appear to question that assumption. In an interview with CBS News, Dr. Ashish Jha also said he does not think another imminent change to the COVID boosters will be needed.
Sand Hills Express
10-year-old from Ukraine reunited with cat in California
As the war in Ukraine continued to escalate, the Bezhenar family made the difficult decision to leave the country in July. They had to leave everything behind – their business, their home, and even their pets, which devastated their 10-year-old daughter. “We could not take any animals that we...
Sand Hills Express
Some Minnesota residents worried about local nickel mining for EV batteries
As demand for electric cars continues to grow, so does the need for a mineral critical to its function: nickel, which makes batteries last longer, so cars can go farther. But the United States produces less than 1% of the world’s nickel supply, and American electric vehicle makers rely on supplies from places like Russia, China and Indonesia.
Sand Hills Express
New reports warn of “untold human suffering” as climate goals fall short
Three new reports from the United Nations paint a grim picture of what’s to come in the near future as the world falls short in mobilizing against climate change. According to the reports, nations are failing to create and act on sufficient plans to reduce warming as global greenhouse gas emissions are on the rise — a combination that is putting the planet on track to hit nearly 3 degrees Celsius of warming within less than 80 years.
Comments / 0