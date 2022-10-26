ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Reuters

Halloween stampede in Seoul leaves at least 149 dead

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - At least 149 people, mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said.
CNN

Crowd crush kills at least 149 at Seoul Halloween festivities

South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid restrictions turned to tragedy on Saturday night, when at least 149 people, mostly teenagers and young adults, died as partygoers surged through a narrow alley in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said.
Sand Hills Express

More signs indicate Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be unraveling

There are more and more signs that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be unraveling. One of the most glaring setbacks in its war is its recent big call-up of more troops — a plan that doesn’t appear to be working. Russia’s mobilization has caused anger at home, forcing the old and inexperienced into uniform, with claims they’re short of even basic equipment.
Sand Hills Express

U.S. to send $275 million more in aid to Ukraine

The U.S. is sending another round of aid to Ukraine that includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) as part of a package worth $275 million, the State Department confirmed Friday. The latest aid means the U.S. has provided approximately $17.9 billion in support to Ukraine since...
Sand Hills Express

American fighter in Ukraine describes the “pure evil” of Russia’s war

An American who volunteered to fight against Russia in Ukraine described the carnage he saw on the front lines — saying the battle for Ukrainians is against “pure evil.”. “Anybody in the West that asks Ukraine to just do peace talks, they need to go through these villages. They need to see what’s been done to these people,” said the man, who wants to be known only by his call sign, Elvis.
Sand Hills Express

Will updated boosters outperform original shots? White House still hopeful

The White House’s top COVID-19 official says he still expects the protection against the Omicron BA.5 variant offered by the new COVID vaccine boosters will be better than their predecessors, despite two studies that appear to question that assumption. In an interview with CBS News, Dr. Ashish Jha also said he does not think another imminent change to the COVID boosters will be needed.
Sand Hills Express

New reports warn of “untold human suffering” as climate goals fall short

Three new reports from the United Nations paint a grim picture of what’s to come in the near future as the world falls short in mobilizing against climate change. According to the reports, nations are failing to create and act on sufficient plans to reduce warming as global greenhouse gas emissions are on the rise — a combination that is putting the planet on track to hit nearly 3 degrees Celsius of warming within less than 80 years.
Sand Hills Express

Some Minnesota residents worried about local nickel mining for EV batteries

As demand for electric cars continues to grow, so does the need for a mineral critical to its function: nickel, which makes batteries last longer, so cars can go farther. But the United States produces less than 1% of the world’s nickel supply, and American electric vehicle makers rely on supplies from places like Russia, China and Indonesia.
