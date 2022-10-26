An American who volunteered to fight against Russia in Ukraine described the carnage he saw on the front lines — saying the battle for Ukrainians is against “pure evil.”. “Anybody in the West that asks Ukraine to just do peace talks, they need to go through these villages. They need to see what’s been done to these people,” said the man, who wants to be known only by his call sign, Elvis.

