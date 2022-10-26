Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfxl.com
New youth center named after late Tift County coach, educator
The City of Tifton held the grand opening and building dedication for the Anthony G. Bateman Youth Center on Thursday. Construction of the youth center was made possible by a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awarded by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, City Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding, the Tift County Board of Education, and numerous donations from the community.
albanyceo.com
Kenneth Dyer of the Dougherty County School System on the Apple Partnership
Kenneth Dyer, Superintendent of the Dougherty County School System, talks about the aspects of the partnership with Apple Computer. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
albanyceo.com
Phoebe Leaders Meet with Area Ministers
Phoebe hosted a listening session with around 20 ministers from various churches in the Albany area Thursday to share some of the health system’s goals and plans for the future and to get input from the faith leaders. “Phoebe has a long and proud history of service to this...
albanyceo.com
Barbara Rivera Holmes on the Chamber's New Investment Model
Barbara Rivera Holmes is the President and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. She talks about the history of the organization and the new ways the organization is evolving to better serve members with custom benefit options. To be included in our video interviews or if you need...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County Schools October 2022 Board Recognition Program
Mr. Walter Knighton, Superintendent of Sumter County Schools, proudly announces the October 2022 “Teachers and Parents in Support of Students” Board Recognition Program honorees from Sumter County Elementary School. Ms. Teira Wallace, the principal and her staff, chose to recognize the following: Student – Melanie Duque, Custodian – Zebb Jackson; Nutrition Staff Member – Angela Laster; Support Staff – Wanda Jordan; Parent Volunteer – Patricia Hill; Paraprofessional – Myia Crawford; and Teacher – Kristal Minter.
wfxl.com
Phoebe leaders meet with area ministers to discuss goals, plans for the future
Phoebe hosted a listening session with around 20 ministers from various churches in the Albany area Thursday to share some of the health system’s goals and plans for the future and to get input from the faith leaders. “Phoebe has a long and proud history of service to this...
albanyceo.com
Frank Griffin Elected Vice Chair of Community Bankers Association Board
Frank Griffin of Flint Community Bank in Albany was elected to serve as vice chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia. Nominations for the 2022-23 CBA Board of Directors were announced and approved at CBA's annual convention held at the...
Gold shovels lift dirt at groundbreaking for new Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Agricultural Technology building
TIFTON — Five shovels with gold-colored tips lifted dirt toward a brilliant blue sky Wednesday morning as Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College broke ground on the new Agricultural Technology building. Located on Moore Highway at the north end of the campus, the 19,000-square-foot building is expected to be completed by...
albanyceo.com
UGA Archway Links Small Town with Terry College Problem Solvers
Like many rural Georgia communities, Moultrie has a small police department, little mental health support and a limited budget. As a result, 911 calls about disturbances often led to jail for substance abusers or individuals with a history of mental health issues. “They had mental health issues and they needed...
WALB 10
The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany
From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
albanyceo.com
Albany Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in September, down seven-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.4 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
albanyceo.com
Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany Victorious in Albany Area Chamber’s Fall 2022 Salty Sandbagger Golf Tournament
Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany walked away victorious in the Albany Area Chamber’s Fall 2022 Salty Sandbagger Golf Tournament, an initiative of the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee, chaired by Dan Gillan, CEO of the Albany Area YMCA, and co-chaired by Don Gray, facilities manager for the City of Albany. The tournament was hosted Wednesday at Stonebridge Golf and Country Club in.
WALB 10
Southwest Georgia Regional Fair returns for the first time since 2019
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly event to end October with, an Albany tradition is back for its 74th year. The Southwest Georgia Fair is going on during the last weekend of October in Albany. Unfortunately, the fair was canceled in both 2020 and 2021...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
Albany, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Valwood School football team will have a game with Deerfield-Windsor School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wfxl.com
Tift County Board of Commissioners launch 'Operation Green Light' in support of vets
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Tift County Board of Commissioners announced that the Charles Kent Administration Building located at 225 Tift Avenue North, Tifton, will be illuminated green November 7th through the 11th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
WALB 10
Tribute to Otis Redding set for December
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Music Association (GMA) is coming together to host a tribute to Singer Otis Redding within the next few weeks. Born in Dawson, Redding is considered one of the greatest in soul music and rhythm and blues. The Georgia Music Association is all about bringing...
Albany Area YMCA to provide Mobile Vet Center for Veterans Day
ALBANY —Throughout the year, and especially on Veterans Day, the Albany Area YMCA supports veterans and their families with programs and initiatives that improve their well-being and provide opportunities to connect with each other. On Nov. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Y will have a Mobile Vet Center...
Abrams steps up attacks on Kemp during campaign swing through Buena Vista, Americus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s just two weeks from Election Day, and the candidates are shifting into high gear. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was in the WRBL coverage area Tuesday. The Democratic challenger for stops in Buena Vista and Americus. She is trailing Gov. Brian Kemp in the polls and she’s working like a […]
Albany Herald
CNN employees brace for layoffs after network chief warns of 'unsettling' changes ahead
That's the sort of news CNN staffers had delivered to their inboxes at 1pm ET on Wednesday when network boss Chris Licht candidly informed them that sweeping changes are imminent. In other words, brace for layoffs by the end of the year. Civil rights icon Charles Sherrod, who died earlier...
Comments / 0