Elizabeth Flail Named College of Science and Mathematics Distinguished Alumna at VSU
Valdosta State University recently honored Dr. Elizabeth Flail with the 2022 College of Science and Mathematics Distinguished Alumna Award. “This honor has inspired me to reflect back on my time at VSU and set new goals for my future,” she said. After earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology...
Robin Walker McCord Named College of Nursing and Health Sciences Distinguished Alumna at VSU
Valdosta State University recently honored Robin Walker McCord with the 2022 College of Nursing and Health Sciences Distinguished Alumna Award. “This honor has inspired me to continue setting goals for myself,” she said. “There is always more to learn, more experiences to be had, and more people to serve. It’s very humbling because I know I still have so much more left to offer. I’m especially honored to receive this award as a representative of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. I have always been very proud of my education and the institution that set me on my career path. I’m more inspired than ever to continue representing VSU well.”
Wiregrass Tech Announces No Fee November
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces application fees will be waived during November. Those interested in applying for Spring or Summer Semester 2023 can apply online at Wiregrass.edu and save money. Spring Semester classes begin on January 9. The college is offering online programs like Civil Engineering, Criminal Justice, and Fire...
Valdosta Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Valdosta recorded an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent in September, down five-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.3 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
Alyssa Foskey on Valdosta SBDC & Helping Business Owners Be the Best They Can Be
Alyssa Foskey of the Valdosta SBDC talks about the free services offered by the organization and uses child care centers as an example of how they help. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
