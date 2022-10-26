Valdosta State University recently honored Robin Walker McCord with the 2022 College of Nursing and Health Sciences Distinguished Alumna Award. “This honor has inspired me to continue setting goals for myself,” she said. “There is always more to learn, more experiences to be had, and more people to serve. It’s very humbling because I know I still have so much more left to offer. I’m especially honored to receive this award as a representative of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. I have always been very proud of my education and the institution that set me on my career path. I’m more inspired than ever to continue representing VSU well.”

