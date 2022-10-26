Read full article on original website
Did someone say FREE movie and TV streaming services? Yes!
As consumers weigh all the bundled options and price hikes that streaming services like Netflix, Disney, and Paramount are throwing at them, it may be a good time to hit the pause button and consider some overlooked options. Although they're not top-of-mind choices when someone says "streaming," there are some...
Walmart's new digital updates are designed to make holiday shopping easier
Like a growing number of major retailers this year, Walmart is in full holiday mode. The company has announced its month-long Black Friday plans, top toys list, new holiday return policies, and an updated gift guide and toy selection for the 2022 holiday season. Now, to tie all of those...
Retirement savers who ignored this week’s market turbulence did just fine
If you have an IRA or 401 (k) retirement account and did nothing as the market went on a wild roller coaster ride, you probably did exactly the right thing. Despite wild swings in major market averages during the week, Wall Street is ending up about where it started. But...
Sumitomo recalls Falken Pro G5 CSV tires
Sumitomo Rubber USA, LLC (Sumitomo) is recalling certain Falken Pro G5 CSV tires because of a potential serious safety issue. The recall includes Falken Pro G5 CSV tires in sizes 235/65R17 104V, 235/65R18 106V, 245/50R20 102V and 265/50R20 111V. Because of an inadequate sulfur level in the tread base compound,...
Children’s sleepwear recalled by Ekouaer
Ekouaer is recalling about 9,200 children’s bathrobes. The company says bathrobes fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a burn hazard. The garments fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries. No incidents or injuries are reported.
Consumers can get free hamburgers to as much as $3,500 in settlements from GE, Toyota and others
In ConsumerAffairs latest round-up of class action settlement announcements, we found another pile of cash that companies are paying consumers to settle claims brought against them in a variety of class action lawsuits. At TopClassActions, we found all the details of the settlement and how to apply. General Electric (GE):...
How to make your password uncrackable for 27,000 years
Yep, everyone knows you’d rather use your first name and the year you were born for your password – even hackers. And because of technological advancements, hackers can jailbreak a password like “jim725” in 54 milliseconds. Capitalizing the “J” in “jim”? One second. Add an “!” at the end? About 22 seconds.
