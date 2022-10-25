ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
auwolves.com

PREVIEW: Golden Wolves Return Home to Take On King's College

Reading, Pa. (Oct. 28, 2022) - After two weeks on the road, Alvernia returns home on Saturday to host King's College in a MAC Football matchup at Alvernia University on Saturday at 12:00 PM. The 2-5 Golden Wolves are coming off a 42-10 loss to Lycoming College on Saturday, while...
READING, PA
auwolves.com

Spartans Down Golden Wolves 3-1

Reading, Pa. (Oct. 27, 2022) - Alvernia University (10-14, 2-6) fell to York College (12-13, 4-4) 3-1, in MAC Commonwealth women's volleyball action Thursday at Alvernia. Alvernia senior setter Molly Gaffney tallied her 1,000th assist of her career on the fourth point of the first set when she assisted Rachel Sipling on a kill. Gaffney finished the match with 19 assists to end her career with 1,017 total assists. She's the fifth Alvernia women's volleyball student-athlete to reach the 1,000 assist milestone.
READING, PA
auwolves.com

Field Hockey Secures Three-Seed with 2-0 Win Over Widener

Reading, Pa. (Oct. 26, 2022) - Alvernia University (12-5, 6-2) did not allow a shot on goal en route to a 2-0 win over Widener University (10-7, 5-3) on Wednesday night in the MAC Commonwealth regular season finale at Alvernia. With the win, Alvernia secured the #3 seed in the...
READING, PA
High School Football PRO

Phoenixville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Spring Ford High School football team will have a game with Phoenixville Area High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
High School Football PRO

Pottstown, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Norristown Area High School football team will have a game with Pottstown High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Grant to help fund 2nd phase of Reading CollegeTowne

READING, Pa. — Alvernia University in Reading is celebrating the largest grant in its history. The Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program on Wednesday awarded the university $7.5 million for its Reading CollegeTowne campus in center city. Alvernia will use the money to fund development of the vacant sixth floor...
READING, PA
WHIO Dayton

Huge pickleball facility coming to West Chester

WEST CHESTER — A huge pickleball facility is coming to West Chester. The Pickle Lodge announced Wednesday it will be opening a facility it calls, “the second-largest facility in the country,” according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The facility will be built in the space...
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sframpage.org

Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford

After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
ROYERSFORD, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash shuts down US 222 North in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 northbound between 3 miles south of Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE and Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE. All lanes are closed.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Quakertown brings community together in childhood cancer fight

As he walked to midfield for the pregame coin toss, many things ran through the mind of John Eatherton. The Quakertown Community High School senior and football team captain was holding the hands of two young boys, each in the midst of a battle with cancer. “It makes you view...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

New West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns

City Buns, a creative new bakery that opened in September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
WEST CHESTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking relatives of Reading-area woman

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in locating a Reading-area woman's next of kin. Carol R. Melcher, 71, was pronounced dead at her home on Thursday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Melcher's relatives is asked to contact the...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy