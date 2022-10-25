Read full article on original website
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch VillageMelissa FrostIntercourse, PA
auwolves.com
PREVIEW: Golden Wolves Return Home to Take On King's College
Reading, Pa. (Oct. 28, 2022) - After two weeks on the road, Alvernia returns home on Saturday to host King's College in a MAC Football matchup at Alvernia University on Saturday at 12:00 PM. The 2-5 Golden Wolves are coming off a 42-10 loss to Lycoming College on Saturday, while...
auwolves.com
Spartans Down Golden Wolves 3-1
Reading, Pa. (Oct. 27, 2022) - Alvernia University (10-14, 2-6) fell to York College (12-13, 4-4) 3-1, in MAC Commonwealth women's volleyball action Thursday at Alvernia. Alvernia senior setter Molly Gaffney tallied her 1,000th assist of her career on the fourth point of the first set when she assisted Rachel Sipling on a kill. Gaffney finished the match with 19 assists to end her career with 1,017 total assists. She's the fifth Alvernia women's volleyball student-athlete to reach the 1,000 assist milestone.
auwolves.com
Field Hockey Secures Three-Seed with 2-0 Win Over Widener
Reading, Pa. (Oct. 26, 2022) - Alvernia University (12-5, 6-2) did not allow a shot on goal en route to a 2-0 win over Widener University (10-7, 5-3) on Wednesday night in the MAC Commonwealth regular season finale at Alvernia. With the win, Alvernia secured the #3 seed in the...
Phoenixville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Phoenixville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Spring Ford High School football team will have a game with Phoenixville Area High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
Pottstown’s Longest Married Couple in PA Celebrates Eight Decades Together
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able to...
Pottstown, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Pottstown, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Norristown Area High School football team will have a game with Pottstown High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
Trevose-Based Manufacturer Celebrates 75 Years of Local Business
A Bucks County manufacturing company just celebrated a major milestone in their long and productive history within the area. Theresa Hegel wrote about the local company for the Advertising Speciality Institute. Penn Emblem, located at 2577 Interplex Drive in Trevose, recently celebrated 75 years of business in the Bucks County...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
WFMZ-TV Online
Grant to help fund 2nd phase of Reading CollegeTowne
READING, Pa. — Alvernia University in Reading is celebrating the largest grant in its history. The Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program on Wednesday awarded the university $7.5 million for its Reading CollegeTowne campus in center city. Alvernia will use the money to fund development of the vacant sixth floor...
Huge pickleball facility coming to West Chester
WEST CHESTER — A huge pickleball facility is coming to West Chester. The Pickle Lodge announced Wednesday it will be opening a facility it calls, “the second-largest facility in the country,” according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The facility will be built in the space...
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
Geisinger-St. Luke's opens third location in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Medical professionals spent Wednesday morning at the Geisinger- St. Luke's ribbon-cutting for a new health center in Pottsville. The facility has been caring for patients since mid-August, but officials celebrated the partnership between Geisinger and St.Luke's on Wednesday. The former site of the McCann school of...
sframpage.org
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste
Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in Wayne. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer. These...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash shuts down US 222 North in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 northbound between 3 miles south of Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE and Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE. All lanes are closed.
buckscountyherald.com
Quakertown brings community together in childhood cancer fight
As he walked to midfield for the pregame coin toss, many things ran through the mind of John Eatherton. The Quakertown Community High School senior and football team captain was holding the hands of two young boys, each in the midst of a battle with cancer. “It makes you view...
New West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns
City Buns, a creative new bakery that opened in September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking relatives of Reading-area woman
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in locating a Reading-area woman's next of kin. Carol R. Melcher, 71, was pronounced dead at her home on Thursday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Melcher's relatives is asked to contact the...
WGAL
Truck catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County
DENVER — A truck caught fire Friday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County. The fire happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between the Lebanon and Lancaster exits and caused significant backups. WGAL received several photos from the scene. You can see those in the...
