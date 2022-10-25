Read full article on original website
Thousands attend South Africa Pride march despite terror warning
Thousands of people gathered for the Pride march in South Africa’s largest city Johannesburg on Saturday despite a warning from the US embassy of a possible terror attack. The event took place under heavy security in the upmarket district of Sandton, identified by the US embassy as a potential target.
Clashes as thousands march in France against agro industry water 'grab'
Thousands of demonstrators defied an official ban to march on Saturday against the deployment of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, according to organisers. "Bassines Non Merci" a pressure group that brings together environmental associations, trade unions and anti-capitalist groups, organised the demonstration against what it claims is a "water grab" by the "agro-industry" in western France.
Iran's Guards head warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in the clearest sign that security forces may intensify their already fierce crackdown on widespread unrest.
Two explosions rock Somalia's capital, killing at least 30
Police say two car bombs have exploded at a busy junction in Somalia's capital near key government offices and there are "scores" of civilian casualties including children
