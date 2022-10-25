ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Thousands attend South Africa Pride march despite terror warning

Thousands of people gathered for the Pride march in South Africa’s largest city Johannesburg on Saturday despite a warning from the US embassy of a possible terror attack. The event took place under heavy security in the upmarket district of Sandton, identified by the US embassy as a potential target.
AFP

Clashes as thousands march in France against agro industry water 'grab'

Thousands of demonstrators defied an official ban to march on Saturday against the deployment of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, according to organisers. "Bassines Non Merci" a pressure group that brings together environmental associations, trade unions and anti-capitalist groups, organised the demonstration against what it claims is a "water grab" by the "agro-industry" in western France.

