Akron, OH

akronschools.com

Honor For Ellen McWilliams-Woods

Akron Public Schools is pleased to share the recent announcement that our recently retired Chief Academic Officer, Ellen McWilliams-Woods, has been selected as this year’s LifeChanger Capstone Award winner. Ellen is receiving a $3,000 cash prize to share with our district as well as national recognition. LifeChanger is a...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
CANTON, OH
Ask Akron

AKRON, OH
whbc.com

AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
CANTON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Akron Civic Theatre Hosts Elegant Masquerade Ball

The lavishly adorned Akron Civic Theatre with its many nooks and crannies is the perfect place for a Halloween ball — which is why the theater hosts its annual masquerade at this time of year. They describe The Masque as “the most macabre, artfully elegant, daring, dramatic and decadent...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1

AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
AKRON, OH
wmar2news

Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad

CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 2 brothers in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas earlier this month. Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder,...
CLEVELAND, OH
thevikingviews.com

Editors’ Eats: McAlister’s

A recent addition to the Belden Village area, McAlister’s has quickly become a North Canton staple. Although this fast-casual joint has been around for over a year now, I had yet to try it prior to my review. After skimming through the menu, I quickly realized that there were...
CANTON, OH

