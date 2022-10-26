Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
Akron Buchtel pulls road upset with 24-21 win over Woodridge to open OHSAA playoffs
The Griffins scored 24 points in a row to upset the Bulldogs
Akron East running back Ziaire Stevens proving to be special on and off the football field
The sophomore already has more than 2,000 yards rushing in his career
Student-athletes charged in connection with riot at high school football game in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Six students, including three student-athletes, are now facing criminal charges in connection with a riot that broke out after a high school football game earlier this month that resulted in police using pepper spray to stop the fighting. Three of the students are from Ellet High...
akronschools.com
Honor For Ellen McWilliams-Woods
Akron Public Schools is pleased to share the recent announcement that our recently retired Chief Academic Officer, Ellen McWilliams-Woods, has been selected as this year’s LifeChanger Capstone Award winner. Ellen is receiving a $3,000 cash prize to share with our district as well as national recognition. LifeChanger is a...
Akron revamps Talbot Whitney Park playground
Children in Akron will soon have another place to play outside as construction crews are putting the finishing touches on a revamped playground at Talbot Whitney Park.
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
Farm and Dairy
4 Bedroom home on 1.2 an acre, and misc.
Visit www.kikoauctions.com for more details. byoung@kikocompany.com and Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474.
whbc.com
AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
What is Akron famous for?
I wanted to explain to my friend from New York what kind of city Akron is and what should I definitely mention?
coolcleveland.com
Akron Civic Theatre Hosts Elegant Masquerade Ball
The lavishly adorned Akron Civic Theatre with its many nooks and crannies is the perfect place for a Halloween ball — which is why the theater hosts its annual masquerade at this time of year. They describe The Masque as “the most macabre, artfully elegant, daring, dramatic and decadent...
What are your favorite local/independent grocery and food stores in Akron?
My favorite on my block closed sadly. I would love to branch out and see what else Akron has. There are some small ones that are much more worthy of shopping than the large chains. Any recommendations?
City of Akron announces leaf curbside collection dates
Fall is in full swing and that means there are leaves everywhere. If you live in Akron, the city will pick up the leaves you gather.
‘Happened overnight’: Meet viral chicken salad video star, look inside deli
A simple video on TikTok has caused a frenzy at the 81st Street Deli on Cleveland's east side.
3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1
AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
How you can win a year of free tacos in Canton
A new taco joint is opening in Belden Village on Thursday.
wmar2news
Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad
CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 2 brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas earlier this month. Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder,...
thevikingviews.com
Editors’ Eats: McAlister’s
A recent addition to the Belden Village area, McAlister’s has quickly become a North Canton staple. Although this fast-casual joint has been around for over a year now, I had yet to try it prior to my review. After skimming through the menu, I quickly realized that there were...
Will apartments, retail finally move into former Hoover plant in North Canton?
After 15 years of waiting and wondering, city officials believe momentum is gaining to revitalize about four acres of ground space at the old Downtown Hoover building.
Comments / 0