Google Trends Names Most Popular Halloween Costumes for Ill & MO
With Halloween just a few short days away you might still be thinking about what costume you will wear. Well, this might help sway your decision. Bookies.com put together a map of The Most Popular Halloween Costumes by State and for Illinois and Missouri, it's very interesting. First, the most popular costume, and no surprise Michale Myers leads the way (with the "last" movie just out no wonder the costume is popular). TV show characters are making a big impact on people deciding on what to dress up this year as. Georgia (Squid Games), Hawaii (Stranger Things), West Virginia (Beth Dutton of Yellowstone), and Ted Lasso which is the number one most popular costume in Illinois.
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
Could You Handle this Illinois 55-Layer Samurai Burger Challenge?
Do you think your stomach could handle a 55-layer burger? If so, it's free at this Illinois burger joint. If not, it's gonna cost you big time. Thank you Only In Your State for bringing this epic burger challenge to my attention. This incredible food monolith is Gabutto Burger's 55-Layer Japanese Samurai Burger Challenge. Food Challenges lays out the facts of what you're up against. A famous food challenge YouTuber shared what he attempted to consume:
This Illinois Dog Gets a “Sleepover” after 100 Days with No Home
An Illinois shelter has a unique idea about how to keep the spirits of the dogs they care for up. Sometimes they provide what they call a fun sleepover with a volunteer so the animals get the feeling of what it's like to be in a home again. New video shows what happened when a dog they have had for more than 100 days did this.
10 Fascinating Candy Facts To Wow Illinois Trick-Or-Treaters With This Halloween
Halloween is just a few days away, and if you really want to blow your trick-or-treaters' minds, tell them these 10 things about their favorite candies. We all have our favorite candies to eat, and I always make a point to buy MY favorite kinds to hand out to trick-or-treaters just in case there is any leftover. Here are a few things I know when it comes to Halloween candy:
One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared
Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
Unique Way To Celebrate Halloween Is Illinois’ Haunted Boat Ride
If you thought ghosts were scary on land, just wait until you're out on the water. Many Different Kinds Of Haunts In Illinois This Year For Halloween. I learned something new this Halloween about Illinois. Not only are there a bunch of extremely scary haunted houses but there are many other kinds of haunts throughout the state to help get you into the spirit of the season.
Haunted Houses In Illinois That Are Perfect For Scaredy Cats
If you're looking for kid friendly haunted houses in Illinois, here are a few to check out. This is a great question but unfortunately, there is no real correct answer. It varies from child to child. Definitely, don't take them too young. I remember going to my first haunted house and I wasn't ready yet. I freaked out. It took me years before I could go back again. Don't push the kids, just let them do it when the time feels right to them.
Illinois Teacher Praised By Students for Her Kindness, Dim Lights and Snacks
Big-hearted, wonderful, helpful, supportive, fun, and polite, and she always gives second chances. These kids love their teacher, and we do too. Throughout the school year, we receive many letters from parents, nominating a teacher for the special honor of becoming 97ZOK Teacher of the Week. Those letters always speak to how good the parents feel knowing their child is in that particular classroom.
Wisconsin Zoo’s ‘Smash and Squash’ Makes a Huge, Hilarious Mess
Pumpkins are fun to paint, carve, eat and... smash!. We are less than a week away from Halloween and that means we're all in for fun Halloween photos and videos. Sure, we're getting a ton of costume content all over our social media feeds, maybe tutorials to carve pumpkins? Ideas for pumpkin recipes?
Last Week Of Season For One Of Most Popular Flea Markets In IL
If you haven't visited this popular Illinois flea market yet this season, you might want to make plans to stop by this Sunday because it's the last week of the 2022 season. One Of Illinois' Biggest And Most Popular Flea Markets. When it comes to flea markets, Illinois has game....
Biggest IL Halloween Party At One of Most Haunted Hotels In World
One of the most haunted hotels in the world is hosting the biggest Halloween party in Illinois. Halloween Is One Of The Biggest Party Holidays In Illinois. I think Halloween is one of the biggest party nights of the year. People go all out for the maximum fun. Even ones that rarely do anything for special holidays will celebrate for this day. The thing about Halloween is it is always held on October 31st, no matter what day of the week. For the party people, they push the big bash to the weekend so they can get a little crazy.
Surprised? Illinois Residents Dog Their State. Say Wisconsin More ‘User Friendly’
After 12 years, I’m moving back to Illinois and making the transition from Billings, Montana where I’ve been since 2018. When people hear I’m leaving Big Sky Country for Rockford, many of them will immediately ask “why?”. They see the beauty of the landscape on the...
Illinois ALDI Fans, 3 New Must Have Advent Calendars Coming This Year
We have some really good leaked details about the new advent calendars coming for 2023. Three new calendars are part of the dozens that will be available. Hours, and in some cases, days before these ALDI Advent calendars drop, the lines begin to form. They sell out fast. Here's the stuff you should know this year.
Watch the Sparks Fly When Wind Takes Down Power Line in Illinois
Never underestimate the wind in Illinois. Doubt me? Watch a video that shows what happened when a gust took down a power line causing a major power outage in northern Illinois early Tuesday morning. Yahoo News is the place where I first saw this wild video shared. The McHenry Police...
What! This Illinois Woman Has Never Eaten A McDonald’s McRib Until Now
Yeah, I had a pretty good run until this past week. In all my 25 years of living, I finally caved and ordered a McRib from McDonald's. Why? I'll tell you... A few days ago I talked about a sign I saw at Arby's throwing some serious McShade at McDonald's saying,
Here’s Why Rockford Should NOT Bag Their Leaves This Fall
Experts are saying that this fall, we should NOT bag our leaves...Here's why. NPR. After the strong winds the past few nights, my front and backyard is absolutely covers in leaves. While it does look pretty cool with the variety of colors, someone needs to pick them up...me. So do I go drop $15 bucks on a box of garbage bags, and get to work. Experts say the answer is NO.
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Pizza in The Area
When was the last time you had the Stateline's Best Pizza?. October is many things, it's time to find your winter coat and then only wear it once, it's usually when we all have the best looking hair, it's national chili and pasta month, AND it's national pizza month!. Believe...
Three Busted With a Pot-Pourri of Drugs in Illinois, a Narcotics Buffet!
Three people were busted in Southern Illinois for a pot-pourri or drugs in their car...They were for sure ready to party! NewsChannel20. Urbana Police Department got a call from a towing company, you might wanna come take a look at this vehicle we have...It has more than extra shoes in the trunk!
Haunted Hidden Gem in Illinois Brings ‘Tunnel of Terror’ to a New Level
The countdown is one... less than a week until Halloween! It's time to fill your calednar with sweets and scares!. The week before a holiday is the BEST, especially with something like this year, when Halloween is on a Monday. We have the ENTIRE week before to celebrate big and get all the sugary treats and haunted houses on our calendar.
