ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

Google Trends Names Most Popular Halloween Costumes for Ill & MO

With Halloween just a few short days away you might still be thinking about what costume you will wear. Well, this might help sway your decision. Bookies.com put together a map of The Most Popular Halloween Costumes by State and for Illinois and Missouri, it's very interesting. First, the most popular costume, and no surprise Michale Myers leads the way (with the "last" movie just out no wonder the costume is popular). TV show characters are making a big impact on people deciding on what to dress up this year as. Georgia (Squid Games), Hawaii (Stranger Things), West Virginia (Beth Dutton of Yellowstone), and Ted Lasso which is the number one most popular costume in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI

If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
CHILTON, WI
97ZOK

Could You Handle this Illinois 55-Layer Samurai Burger Challenge?

Do you think your stomach could handle a 55-layer burger? If so, it's free at this Illinois burger joint. If not, it's gonna cost you big time. Thank you Only In Your State for bringing this epic burger challenge to my attention. This incredible food monolith is Gabutto Burger's 55-Layer Japanese Samurai Burger Challenge. Food Challenges lays out the facts of what you're up against. A famous food challenge YouTuber shared what he attempted to consume:
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

This Illinois Dog Gets a “Sleepover” after 100 Days with No Home

An Illinois shelter has a unique idea about how to keep the spirits of the dogs they care for up. Sometimes they provide what they call a fun sleepover with a volunteer so the animals get the feeling of what it's like to be in a home again. New video shows what happened when a dog they have had for more than 100 days did this.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

10 Fascinating Candy Facts To Wow Illinois Trick-Or-Treaters With This Halloween

Halloween is just a few days away, and if you really want to blow your trick-or-treaters' minds, tell them these 10 things about their favorite candies. We all have our favorite candies to eat, and I always make a point to buy MY favorite kinds to hand out to trick-or-treaters just in case there is any leftover. Here are a few things I know when it comes to Halloween candy:
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared

Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
97ZOK

Unique Way To Celebrate Halloween Is Illinois’ Haunted Boat Ride

If you thought ghosts were scary on land, just wait until you're out on the water. Many Different Kinds Of Haunts In Illinois This Year For Halloween. I learned something new this Halloween about Illinois. Not only are there a bunch of extremely scary haunted houses but there are many other kinds of haunts throughout the state to help get you into the spirit of the season.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Haunted Houses In Illinois That Are Perfect For Scaredy Cats

If you're looking for kid friendly haunted houses in Illinois, here are a few to check out. This is a great question but unfortunately, there is no real correct answer. It varies from child to child. Definitely, don't take them too young. I remember going to my first haunted house and I wasn't ready yet. I freaked out. It took me years before I could go back again. Don't push the kids, just let them do it when the time feels right to them.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Teacher Praised By Students for Her Kindness, Dim Lights and Snacks

Big-hearted, wonderful, helpful, supportive, fun, and polite, and she always gives second chances. These kids love their teacher, and we do too. Throughout the school year, we receive many letters from parents, nominating a teacher for the special honor of becoming 97ZOK Teacher of the Week. Those letters always speak to how good the parents feel knowing their child is in that particular classroom.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Biggest IL Halloween Party At One of Most Haunted Hotels In World

One of the most haunted hotels in the world is hosting the biggest Halloween party in Illinois. Halloween Is One Of The Biggest Party Holidays In Illinois. I think Halloween is one of the biggest party nights of the year. People go all out for the maximum fun. Even ones that rarely do anything for special holidays will celebrate for this day. The thing about Halloween is it is always held on October 31st, no matter what day of the week. For the party people, they push the big bash to the weekend so they can get a little crazy.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Here’s Why Rockford Should NOT Bag Their Leaves This Fall

Experts are saying that this fall, we should NOT bag our leaves...Here's why. NPR. After the strong winds the past few nights, my front and backyard is absolutely covers in leaves. While it does look pretty cool with the variety of colors, someone needs to pick them up...me. So do I go drop $15 bucks on a box of garbage bags, and get to work. Experts say the answer is NO.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Talk Show Names Best Pizza in The Area

When was the last time you had the Stateline's Best Pizza?. October is many things, it's time to find your winter coat and then only wear it once, it's usually when we all have the best looking hair, it's national chili and pasta month, AND it's national pizza month!. Believe...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy