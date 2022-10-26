ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

rejournals.com

MDH Partners acquires 162,228-square-foot distribution facility in Indiana

MDH Partners has acquired Washington Business Park 1, a 162,228-square-foot, 85% leased distribution facility in Noblesville, Indiana. The new-build is located within the 142-acre corporate campus of Washington Business Park. Houston Hawley served as the acquisition lead for MDH Partners. Bryan Poynter with Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and Ryan Baker with Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana

You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
beckersasc.com

44,000-square-foot Indianapolis medical office building sold

A 44,000-square-foot medical office building in Indianapolis has been sold, REBusiness Online reported Oct. 28. Waltham, Mass.-based Fresenius Kidney Care and home care service company Help at Home are the building's tenants. The sale was negotiated by Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors, which also represented the seller, Valley Equity Group,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Waterman's Family Farm

INDIANAPOLIS — We stopped by an east side pumpkin patch this week, looking for Good News!. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Waterman's Family Farm, 7010 East Raymond Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis, asking people to share the positive, uplifting things going on in their lives. He learned the farm had a long and treasured history with some families.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

IU Health Fishers to break ground next week

IU Health will soon break ground on the new IU Health Saxony expansion. The $287 million project includes renaming the campus IU Health Fishers. The groundbreaking will be at noon, Nov. 4 at IU Health Saxony Hospital at 1300 E 136th St. in Fishers. The expansion is expected to be finished by 2025 and double the hospital’s workforce.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

How much snow will Indiana get this winter?

Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel

INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
CARMEL, IN
vincennespbs.org

Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana

Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
INDIANA STATE
powerofpositivity.com

Indiana Town Changes Roads to Cut Carbon Emissions

A town in Indiana changed its roads as a way to cut carbon emissions and promote safety. Carmel, Indiana, boasts more roundabouts than any other city in the United States. They plan to continue installing them until no traffic lights and stop signs remain. One street in Carmel has eleven...
CARMEL, IN
munciejournal.com

Muncie Dam Altered for Fish and Kayaking

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—The Delaware County Soil and Water Conversation District received grant funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Ed and Virginia Ball Foundation to modify the water intake dam at the Indiana American Water Company filtration facility located on Burlington Avenue in Muncie.
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall

Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Indiana basketball vs. Marian exhibition: Worth watching on Saturday

Indiana basketball takes on Marian University on Saturday, October 29 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and it will be worth the watch for many reasons. The Hoosiers tip off the game at 3 pm E.T. in Bloomington and will be playing their first exhibition game since 2019-20. You must tune in and subscribe to BTN+ in order to watch the game. It is worth the $10 for one month of BTN+ since the Hoosiers play on BTN+ for both exhibition games AND their opening night game against Morehead State on November 7.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

