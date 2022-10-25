Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Releases Series of Educational Resources to Demystify Crypto This Halloween
This Halloween, Binance is starting an educational series that attempts to simplify the world of Web3, taking the weird out of crypto and giving people one less thing to be afraid of on this year’s Halloween. Nearly 30 percent of respondents in a recent social media poll* to find...
Binance Announces Launch of Web3 Oracle Network
More than 10 BNB Chain projects have implemented smart contract integration. Binance Oracle will facilitate the use of inputs and outputs from the real world in smart contracts. Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform, revealed a decentralized Web3 oracle on October 26. In this capacity, the Binance Oracle will operate...
Coin98 Adds Fiat Buyout For Multiple Crypto’s Including SHIB
Simplex is powered by Nuvei, a leader in global payments technology. Coin98 gives its customers access to a non-custodial multi-chain wallet. Coin98, an all-in-one DeFi platform based in Vietnam, has recently announced the introduction of a new upgrade on the fiat on-ramp functionality in cooperation with a regulated financial institution, Simplex. Users may use this function to purchase Shiba Inu and more than 170 other cryptocurrencies using over 100 different fiats (using methods like VISA, Mastercard, and others).
Musk’s Deal on Twitter Force NYSE to Delist the Social Media
The $44 billion acquisition deal is anticipated to be finalized by Musk before this weekend. Elon Musk changed his Twitter biography to read “Chief Twit”. The Twitter [TWTR] deal with Elon Musk is finally being completed. Musk is getting closer to acquiring the platform after several setbacks. In the midst of all of this, it became known that TWTR was being delisted from the NYSE.
MintMe.com Coin Secures 25 Million Dollars Investment Commitment From GEM Digital Limited
Belize City, Belize, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire. GEM Digital Limited commits 25 Million Dollars to MintMe.com Coin. MINTME rose by over 50,000% in the last two years, and such news will only speed up its march to the top. MintMe, with over 70 000 users growing against the bear market,...
Kazakhstan’s CBDC Trial To Utilize Binance’s BNB Chain
As NKB said before, the Digital Tenge will be released in late 2022. CZ said that the NKB recently conducted a CBDC “pilot in a controlled environment.”. Kazakhstan seems to be quite receptive to the cryptocurrency market. Binance recently received permission to legally do business there. Also, CEO Changpeng Zhao of the exchange said that trials of CBDC integration on the BNB Chain will be conducted in the nation.
Trading Volume of Crypto.com Plummets 91% Amid Bear Market
Crypto.com’s Matt Damon advertisement was tepid at best. The exchange paid $700 million for naming rights in November of Staples Center. Crypto.com’s exchange volume isn’t looking particularly good at the moment. As reported by CoinGecko, since last year, Crypto.com has seen its normalized exchange volume plummet by 91%, from $4 billion to $380 million per day using a 7-day average. The company’s attempt to boost growth by using a famous face didn’t appear to work, yet it doesn’t mean the ad was to blame for the decline.
Unilend V2 Launched: Becomes 1st True Permissionless Lending & Borrowing Protocol
Launching its much awaited V2 testnet on the Goerli chain today, UniLend team is looking to Revolutionise the Lending and Borrowing scene in the DeFi space. It is the first ever protocol which claims to “Make Every Digital Asset Productive”. Earlier, UniLend Finance CEO, Chandresh Aharwar had unveiled...
NFT Marketplace LooksRare Makes Creator Royalties Optional
Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden took a similar tack earlier this month. LooksRare also said that it will allocate 25% of its protocol fee to authors. With today’s announcement, Ethereum NFT marketplace LooksRare has joined the growing trend of NFT marketplaces abandoning enforcement of creator royalties by no longer requiring traders to pay these fees on transactions.
Sam Bankman-Fried Says FTX Plans to Issue Stablecoin
FTX exchange plans to create stablecoin. FTX Token traded at $24.55 with a price surge of over 8% in the previous week. FTX one of the prominent cryptocurrency exchange CEO Sam Bankman-Fried stated, in a recent interview that the company is presently working to create a stablecoin. Stablecoin is known as a cryptocurrency token whose value is connected with another asset. But still, the information has not yet been confirmed by the officials.
Binance Endorsed $500 Million Investment in Musk’s Twitter Takeover
Binance first made its intentions to support Musk’s purchase of Twitter known in an SEC filing in May of this year. Musk reportedly sealed the deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion late on Thursday. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, stated that it has invested shares...
Hong Kong Turns to Legalize Retail Crypto Trading
Licensing program will permit Hong Kong retail trading. Hong Kong includes setting up a mechanism to approve exchange-traded funds. Hong Kong is turning toward a friendlier regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies with a plan to authorize retail trading. Retail trading will be permitted via a planned required licensing program for cryptocurrency platforms, which is expected to go into effect in March upcoming year.
Dogechain (DC) Witnesses a Dramatic Price Surge, With a Weekly Gain of 452.0%
Dogechain (DC) is 24.5% up in the last 24 hours, now trading around $0.00285350. The Dogechain community took an initiative, “The Great Burn” community vote from October 23 to 28. Dogechain (DC), the governance token of the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based Dogechain ecosystem, is witnessing a dramatic price surge...
LBank Labs Invites Czhang To Join as Investment Group Member
Crypto Investment Group, LBank Labs, welcomes new member Czhang to their investment committee team. With many successful investment cases under its belt, LBank Labs is excited to have new talent onboard and hopes to acquire more talented people into the rapidly growing investment institution. Since 2017, Czhang has pursued his...
Celsius Bankruptcy Case Trustee Criticizes $2.96M Bonus Scheme
In its Oct. 27 supporting statement for the objection, the trustee harshly criticized Celsius. Paying executives more in anticipation of a reorganization may seem counterproductive. U.S. trustee William Harrington is objecting to a Celsius motion. That would pay $2.96 million in retention bonuses to 62 of the company’s 275 workers....
MakerDAO Community Divided Over Recent MIP Proposal
This Monday’s vote was not an executive vote but rather a ratification vote. The move has been credited for advancing the project’s greatest restructure in its history. As time goes on, MakerDAO gets closer to its “Endgame.” DeFi’s de facto central bank will establish so-called MetaDAOs and activate a new vault after a majority vote on Monday approved the introduction of eight Maker Improvement Proposals (MIP) to bring in additional money for the protocol.
Popular Hacker Monkey Drainer Steals $1M Worth Crypto and NFTs
It was a phishing effort targeting unsuspecting customers. The bulk of the stolen funds are still sitting in Monkey Drainer’s wallet balance. The renowned fraudster “Monkey Drainer” has stolen about 700 ETH, or around $1M, in the previous 24 hours. Wallets with the last digits 0x02a and 0x626 were two of the most affected by this fraud. Losing a combined total of almost $370,000. Initially thought to be a hack, it turned out to be a phishing effort. Targeting unsuspecting customers who had crypto or NFTs in their wallets.
Google Launches Blockchain Node Engine For Web3 Developers
Google has introduced a new engine as a resource for Web3 programmers. It will facilitate the creation and distribution of products using blockchain-based systems. Cloud’s Blockchain Node Engine, a new product from Google, was recently announced on one of the company’s official blogs. Blockchain technology is being used by corporations since it is said to revolutionize global data transmission and storage. Google has introduced a new engine as a resource for Web3 programmers. Moreover, it will facilitate the creation and distribution of products using blockchain-based systems.
Jack Dorsey Beta-Testing “Bluesky” App Amid Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal
Bluesky, a decentralized social network, is aiming for the beta test. Bluesky would act as a robust and transparent norm for public conversation. Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter is beta-testing a new social networking platform. Dorsey had announced that his decentralized social service Bluesky was calling for beta testers a week before Elon Musk took complete control of Twitter.
Marketplace For Buying Telegram Handles Now Live
If no one bids more than the minimal amount, the starting price will drop each day. The Open Network (TON), a blockchain, was used to establish the marketplace. On Thursday, the popular messaging app Telegram introduced a marketplace for user names on the service. The Open Network (TON), whose token is known as Toncoin (TON), is essentially the natural successor of Telegram’s original independent blockchain plans. These plans were rejected by federal authorities two years ago.
