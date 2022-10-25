It was a phishing effort targeting unsuspecting customers. The bulk of the stolen funds are still sitting in Monkey Drainer’s wallet balance. The renowned fraudster “Monkey Drainer” has stolen about 700 ETH, or around $1M, in the previous 24 hours. Wallets with the last digits 0x02a and 0x626 were two of the most affected by this fraud. Losing a combined total of almost $370,000. Initially thought to be a hack, it turned out to be a phishing effort. Targeting unsuspecting customers who had crypto or NFTs in their wallets.

2 DAYS AGO