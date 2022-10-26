Read full article on original website
For Founders: How the Venture Capital Investors Deal With Your Pitch Deck
А useful guide for founders on how to prepare a pitch deck and how we look on it as a VC investor. In times of Zoom calls and minimized face-to-face meetings it has become quite difficult to convey word-of-mouth information to investors quickly and efficiently. It seems that the elevator pitch has also gone down in history of the venture capital industry following the anecdotes of entrepreneurs of the 2000s and 2010s, giving way to even faster communications in instant messengers and chats.
Tips for Building in Public as A Founder From Europe Eu
Building in public is challenging, but it's an extremely powerful marketing strategy to get ANY startup off the ground. Here's what I've learned from a year of building in public 👇. But first, who am I?. Here's me, I'm 24yo from Portugal 🇵🇹. I'm the founder of Vettted.com, which...
How to Choose a Blockchain Accounting Solution
The world of accounting is changing rapidly, and blockchain accounting solutions are at the forefront of this change. With the ability to track and record transactions securely and transparently, blockchain-based accounting solutions are quickly gaining traction with businesses of all sizes. A recent VentureBeat. , for instance, notes that “one...
This Editor Uses the Power of Storytelling to Help Diverse Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive
The economic impact of immigrant entrepreneurship on the U.S. job market is staggering. According to a. by National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), more than half of America’s cutting-edge companies valued at $1 billion or more were established by foreign-born founders. If you include companies where immigrants played key...
Understanding Fragments in Android: Part 2
In this article, we will analyze the interesting points of the Fragment API, I think that it will be of interest to all developers who develop an application for Android. dependencies { def fragment_version = "1.5.4" implementation "androidx.fragment:fragment-ktx:$fragment_version" }. Fragment-ktx FragmentManager. Now you can describe transactions in a DSL style...
Exit the Internet, Enter the Metaverse : an Interview With Baban Mahato
The Metaverse is the next generation of the Internet. Blending elements of virtual reality, augmented reality, online games, social media and cryptocurrency; Metaverse ushers in an innovative phase of interconnected virtual experiences, reimagining the future of work. This blog will take you through everything you need to know about the Metaverse - from the history to how it will impact the future of work!
The Negative Impact of Telling Your Employees to "Bring Solutions, Not Problems"
“Don’t bring me problems, bring me solutions” is a phrase used by many managers—even the well-intentioned ones—who believe that it encourages their team members to be creative thinkers, while all it does is promote siloed thinking. The message you want to pass is one of encouragement...
How Competitive Programming can Help with Tech Interviews
In this essay, we will make an effort to comprehend the significance of competitive programming (CP) and whether or not it will be useful for your technical interview. For those of you who don't know, competitive programming is a form of a mind sport in which you must develop an algorithm to solve a set of programming tasks under time and memory restrictions.
API Testing Tutorial: A Complete Guide to Beginners
API testing measures the response based on the request made to the application. During this process, the tester runs several test cases to check a few parameters like performances, integrations, functionality, security, and extent of reliability to meet the expectation. Before we get into the details of API testing, let's...
How to Change the World?! Pocket Guide for People With a Messiah Complex
When I was young, I used to think that if I want to really change the world, I have to do something really big. Something that Einstein did when he published the Theory of Relativity, or Musk when he founded SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink (which is my personal favorite). The idea of great people is very romantic, but it’s far from the full truth.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 57
On The Principles of Political Economy, and Taxation, by David Ricardo is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 57. Nothing can be better at this stage of the work than easy words constantly repeated. Through a series of repetitions, strength in movement is developed, and faults are seen. Twelve or fourteen words to a minute should be the practice speed.
Building a Gaming Metaverse on 750 Acres of Land in Costa Rica
Ishan Pandey: Hi, Bartek Lechowski, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please, tell us about your journey and the motivation behind Alóki?. Bartek Lechowski: Hi, Ishan, and hello to our dear readers! For me, it really was a journey that has led me to this point. I have always been interested in technology, especially the aspects of how it influences people and their behaviour. This has led me to focus first on digital marketing, which I led globally for Danone and then move into experience design in many industries, including IKEA, where I served on the board as Chief Experience Officer.
AppSec: SecDevOps or DevSecOps? Do We Need to Choose? Guide to the What and the Why
AppSec: DevOpsSec, DevSecOps, and SecDevOps? What’s Their Difference, and Which One is Better?. Thanks to cloud computing, software development (DevOps) is now more agile and automatic, but also more challenging for humans to trace the problems, especially security loopholes. For this reason, more and more professionals are shifting their focus from DevOps to DevSecOps and SecDevOps.
Get Your Story Template Mode On
Stuck on your next big tech story idea? Use the suggestions in this article to spark brilliance. Take inspiration from one of the 50+ writing templates to get started writing your next story. Here are 3 to help you get started now!. Always wanted to publish a software development course...
OpSec Getting Smarter
Greetings, dear readers! I decided to write an unusual article in which I want to depart from the accepted concept and discuss various devices and gadgets for OpSec, but with a focus on sensitive data protection. This is the second and logical continuation of the article — if you haven't read it yet, please do so by clicking on the link below:
Understanding the Numbers on a Real Estate Token Investment Website for New Investors
Tokenization will cause the commercial real estate market to attract a new crop of investors and this comes with some responsibilities for the investors. They have to understand the assets that the tokens backs including the risks and the expected return or benefits of buying and holding the tokens for example commercial real estate investment falls under 3 investment categories it could be core investment, value add and opportunistic these categories differ based on the risk and return they provide investors.
Understanding CORS: Why It's Important and How it Works
CORS is a mechanism that allows restricted resources on a web page to be requested from another domain outside the domain from which the first resource was served. A web page may freely embed cross-origin images, stylesheets, scripts, iframes, and videos. Cross-origin resource sharing (CORS) is a mechanism that allows...
The Impact of Live Streaming on Media and Entertainment Industry
With a chock-full of streaming services and their extensive content galore to choose from, individuals can stream their favorite shows on desired devices anywhere and anytime nowadays. Even viewers living in geo-restricted countries can effortlessly unblock streaming services via a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to stream whatever they want. This has allowed people to consume more video content with ease.
