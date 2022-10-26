Read full article on original website
A Guide on How to Build a Blockchain with Javascript
Although JavaScript is now the most widely used programming language worldwide, it is not usually the first language that comes to mind for building a blockchain. This could be because JavaScript is frequently regarded as a front-end technology, despite the continuous development and use of Node.js. Lisk changes everything about that misconception and empowers Javascript developers to build powerful blockchains.
TheOoL DAO: Web3 Darknet
Modern-day internet – by virtue of its initially open infrastructure – provides massive possibilities for both violating privacy, spying on users, and for restricting their access to information, as well as for imposing particular models of political and economic behavior. The internet allows for prosecution of people on the grounds of their political, religious, national, racial, and gender identity.
Understanding Fragments in Android: Part 2
In this article, we will analyze the interesting points of the Fragment API, I think that it will be of interest to all developers who develop an application for Android. dependencies { def fragment_version = "1.5.4" implementation "androidx.fragment:fragment-ktx:$fragment_version" }. Fragment-ktx FragmentManager. Now you can describe transactions in a DSL style...
How to Create a Successful Video Monetization Strategy?
Content owners and Broadcasters all over get excited because this is a special article that will consolidate many things surrounding video monetization for you. It will also relate to information on this day only. So get onboard to know more. We can agree now that video-making has reached a point...
AppSec: SecDevOps or DevSecOps? Do We Need to Choose? Guide to the What and the Why
AppSec: DevOpsSec, DevSecOps, and SecDevOps? What’s Their Difference, and Which One is Better?. Thanks to cloud computing, software development (DevOps) is now more agile and automatic, but also more challenging for humans to trace the problems, especially security loopholes. For this reason, more and more professionals are shifting their focus from DevOps to DevSecOps and SecDevOps.
How to Choose a Blockchain Accounting Solution
The world of accounting is changing rapidly, and blockchain accounting solutions are at the forefront of this change. With the ability to track and record transactions securely and transparently, blockchain-based accounting solutions are quickly gaining traction with businesses of all sizes. A recent VentureBeat. , for instance, notes that “one...
How Competitive Programming can Help with Tech Interviews
In this essay, we will make an effort to comprehend the significance of competitive programming (CP) and whether or not it will be useful for your technical interview. For those of you who don't know, competitive programming is a form of a mind sport in which you must develop an algorithm to solve a set of programming tasks under time and memory restrictions.
The Noonification: Getting Your API Into Production (10/28/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Getting Your API Into Production. By @anthony-morris [ 5...
Building Efficient Crypto Trading Software With Python
Hello and welcome to this article where I will talk about the modern approach to building production-grade trading software with python programming language. Python is widely used for its simplicity and clean, readable code. More than one million software developers can understand and support the code written in python. But...
How to Change the World?! Pocket Guide for People With a Messiah Complex
When I was young, I used to think that if I want to really change the world, I have to do something really big. Something that Einstein did when he published the Theory of Relativity, or Musk when he founded SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink (which is my personal favorite). The idea of great people is very romantic, but it’s far from the full truth.
Government Adoption of Decentralized Technology
Over the past few years, we’ve seen active government initiatives looking into adopting decentralized technology, leading to active discussions on whether or not such initiatives are worth the time and money required. Regardless of which side of the argument you stand on, we’re now seeing a prevalent push for implementing this technology in the governmental sector.
Get Rid of Your Imposter Syndrome!
Hello, and welcome to this article. Today, we’re going to talk about something that every developer has been feeling at least once in his or her life: Imposter Syndrome. You know, this feeling that makes you think that you’re the least capable developer in the room, that everyone around you is smarter or more skilled than you.
Tips for Building in Public as A Founder From Europe Eu
Building in public is challenging, but it's an extremely powerful marketing strategy to get ANY startup off the ground. Here's what I've learned from a year of building in public 👇. But first, who am I?. Here's me, I'm 24yo from Portugal 🇵🇹. I'm the founder of Vettted.com, which...
Exit the Internet, Enter the Metaverse : an Interview With Baban Mahato
The Metaverse is the next generation of the Internet. Blending elements of virtual reality, augmented reality, online games, social media and cryptocurrency; Metaverse ushers in an innovative phase of interconnected virtual experiences, reimagining the future of work. This blog will take you through everything you need to know about the Metaverse - from the history to how it will impact the future of work!
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 57
On The Principles of Political Economy, and Taxation, by David Ricardo is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 57. Nothing can be better at this stage of the work than easy words constantly repeated. Through a series of repetitions, strength in movement is developed, and faults are seen. Twelve or fourteen words to a minute should be the practice speed.
API Testing Tutorial: A Complete Guide to Beginners
API testing measures the response based on the request made to the application. During this process, the tester runs several test cases to check a few parameters like performances, integrations, functionality, security, and extent of reliability to meet the expectation. Before we get into the details of API testing, let's...
API for Beginners: Requests, Responses, Resources, and GET Explained with Code
Requesting and receiving data from internet sources is one of the basics of programming but isn’t taught by most ‘Learn to Code <Programming Language>’ courses. For self-taught programmers, this is one of the skills that will get you moving further along your learning journey and make you better than 90% of the others.
Meet Joel Dietz, Founding Member of Ethereum, MetaMask Architect, and CEO of MetaMetaverse
Not every day can you meet people like Joel Dietz, Founding Member of Ethereum, Architect of MetaMask, and the Founder of MetaMetaverse. I sat down with Joel to chat about Web3 technologies, innovation, and our future as he sees it. What's your current role and what do you like about...
