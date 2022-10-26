Read full article on original website
How to Change the World?! Pocket Guide for People With a Messiah Complex
When I was young, I used to think that if I want to really change the world, I have to do something really big. Something that Einstein did when he published the Theory of Relativity, or Musk when he founded SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink (which is my personal favorite). The idea of great people is very romantic, but it’s far from the full truth.
Get Rid of Your Imposter Syndrome!
Hello, and welcome to this article. Today, we’re going to talk about something that every developer has been feeling at least once in his or her life: Imposter Syndrome. You know, this feeling that makes you think that you’re the least capable developer in the room, that everyone around you is smarter or more skilled than you.
There Was No Struggle, No Attempt at Flight or Resistance
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Beetle Horde - Chapter X: At Bay. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930: The Beetle Horde - CHAPTER X. At Bay.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 56
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 56. In this drill, capital G is made first to a count of three, and then, without lifting the pen, followed with six revolutions of the reverse traced oval. Make seventeen completed exercises in a minute. Count as follows: 1, 2–3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells - XVIII. THE FINDING OF MOREAU
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. XVIII. THE FINDING OF MOREAU. When I saw Montgomery swallow a third dose of brandy, I took it upon myself to interfere. He was already more than half fuddled. I told him that some serious thing must have happened to Moreau by this time, or he would have returned before this, and that it behoved us to ascertain what that catastrophe was. Montgomery raised some feeble objections, and at last agreed. We had some food, and then all three of us started.
The Island of Doctor Moreau: XVI. HOW THE BEAST FOLK TASTE BLOOD
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. My inexperience as a writer betrays me, and I wander from the thread of my story. After I had breakfasted with Montgomery, he took...
Dangers to Avoid for the Sincere Aspirant Towards Life
How to Live on Twenty-Four Hours a Day, August 2000 by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. I cannot terminate these hints, often, I fear, too didactic and abrupt, upon the full use of one's time to the great end of living (as distinguished from vegetating) without briefly referring to certain dangers which lie in wait for the sincere aspirant towards life. The first is the terrible danger of becoming that most odious and least supportable of persons—a prig.
Twelve Stories and A Dream by H. G. Wells - Table of Links
Twelve Stories and A Dream by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. H....
The Noonification: Earth, the Marauder (10/29/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The 10 Rarest PS2 Games and Why They’re So...
The War of the Worlds: Chapter II. WHAT WE SAW FROM THE RUINED HOUSE
The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. II. WHAT WE SAW FROM THE RUINED HOUSE. After eating we crept back to the scullery, and there I must have dozed again, for when presently I looked round I was alone. The thudding vibration continued with wearisome persistence. I whispered for the curate several times, and at last felt my way to the door of the kitchen. It was still daylight, and I perceived him across the room, lying against the triangular hole that looked out upon the Martians. His shoulders were hunched, so that his head was hidden from me.
How Competitive Programming can Help with Tech Interviews
In this essay, we will make an effort to comprehend the significance of competitive programming (CP) and whether or not it will be useful for your technical interview. For those of you who don't know, competitive programming is a form of a mind sport in which you must develop an algorithm to solve a set of programming tasks under time and memory restrictions.
Understanding Fragments in Android: Part 2
In this article, we will analyze the interesting points of the Fragment API, I think that it will be of interest to all developers who develop an application for Android. dependencies { def fragment_version = "1.5.4" implementation "androidx.fragment:fragment-ktx:$fragment_version" }. Fragment-ktx FragmentManager. Now you can describe transactions in a DSL style...
Get Your Story Template Mode On
Stuck on your next big tech story idea? Use the suggestions in this article to spark brilliance. Take inspiration from one of the 50+ writing templates to get started writing your next story. Here are 3 to help you get started now!. Always wanted to publish a software development course...
A Modern Utopia: The Voice of Nature
A Modern Utopia, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Voice of Nature. Presently we recognise the fellow of the earthly Devil's Bridge, still intact as a footway, spanning the gorge, and old memories turn us off the road down the steep ruin of an ancient mule track towards it. It is our first reminder that Utopia too must have a history. We cross it and find the Reuss, for all that it has already lit and warmed and ventilated and cleaned several thousands of houses in the dale above, and for all that it drives those easy trams in the gallery overhead, is yet capable of as fine a cascade as ever it flung on earth. So we come to a rocky path, wild as one could wish, and descend, discoursing how good and fair an ordered world may be, but with a certain unformulated qualification in our minds about those thumb marks we have left behind.
Will Elon Musk Truly Free the Bird?
Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover: what does this mean for businesses and advertisers on the platform? It means a change is coming to the bird app, and those whose businesses depend on Twitter can expect changes in advertisement policies, especially data usage. ‘The Bird App is Free.’ Freedom, a Mirage?...
Tales of the Unexpected by H. G. Wells - Table of Links
Tales of the Unexpected by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. H. G....
IN THE AVU OBSERVATORY
The Stolen Bacillus and Other Incidents, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. IN THE AVU OBSERVATORY. Here are some of the secrets of taxidermy. They were told me by the taxidermist in a mood of elation. He told me them in the time between the first glass of whisky and the fourth, when a man is no longer cautious and yet not drunk. We sat in his den together; his library it was, his sitting and his eating-room—separated by a bead curtain, so far as the sense of sight went, from the noisome den where he plied his trade.
Big ‘Earth Observation’ Data: Challenges and Applications
As nearly a thousand Earth observation satellites currently orbit the planet, terabytes of remote sensing data and satellite imagery of land, vegetation, water bodies, glaciers, urban landscapes, and other geographic features become available for end users across multiple industries. Modern GIS systems allow the collection of all such geospatial data...
API Testing Tutorial: A Complete Guide to Beginners
API testing measures the response based on the request made to the application. During this process, the tester runs several test cases to check a few parameters like performances, integrations, functionality, security, and extent of reliability to meet the expectation. Before we get into the details of API testing, let's...
The World Set Free by H. G. Wells - Table of Links
The World Set Free by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. CHAPTER THE FIFTH. THE LAST DAYS OF MARCUS KARENIN. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This...
