SBJ Unpacks: Business of MLB solid heading into World Series
Tonight in Unpacks: MLB heads into the World Series on the heels of a record season for sales of licensed merchandise and corporate sponsorships. SBJ's Terry Lefton looks at how some of the league sponsors will be activating around the Fall Classic. Other headlines:. World Series preview: Business angles emerge.
McKenzie to take over MLB social at World Series
Guardians P Triston McKenzie is set to take over MLB’s social media accounts while serving as a World Series correspondent for the league. McKenzie will attend Phillies-Astros Game 2 in Houston and Game 3 in Philadelphia, where he will interview players on the field, make appearances on MLB Network and give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the World Series across MLB social media. This marks the second year that a current player is attending the Fall Classic to be a social correspondent for the league after Orioles OF Brett Phillips did so last season.
Dodgers News: LA's Link to Aaron Judge Leads to Radio Personality Losing His Mind
Chris “Mad Dog” Russo loses it on First Take about Dodgers link to Superstar Aaron Judge
What to expect from World Series viewership figures
The Astros-Phillies World Series begins Friday night in Houston, and it may be tough to gauge how this year's Fall Classic will translate when it comes to viewership on Fox. Despite going to six games last year, Braves-Astros in 2021 was the second-lowest World Series average on record (11.8 million viewers). Only Dodgers-Rays during the pandemic was lower (9.8 million). This is the Astros’ fourth appearance in the World Series since 2017, and the audience for each of those matchups have gone down appearance by appearance (seven games against the Dodgers in 2017, seven games against the Nationals in 2019 and six games last year). This is the Phillies' first appearance in the Fall Classic since losing to the Yankees in six games in 2009 (19.4 million viewers). When the Phillies beat the Rays in five games in 2008, the matchup averaged 13.6 million (even with a suspended Game 5 due to weather).
SBJ Unpacks: The NWSL goes to Washington
Tonight in Unpacks: The NWSL has its eye on further expansion and is poised to end the season on a resounding high note in D.C. on Saturday night after a 2022 full of controversy and upheaval. Other headlines:. Ally Financial’s Brimmer on NWSL’s prime-time championship. Expanded MLB postseason...
Brooklyn Nets owner condemns star Kyrie Irving for tweet about documentary deemed antisemitic
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Saturday tweeted that he "meant no disrespect to anyone's religious beliefs" after the owner of his NBA team condemned him for tweeting a link to a documentary deemed antisemitic.
Disney's Bob Chapek talks ESPN, live sports' place in company
Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company is "very proud of our work" in live sports, as that is one of the "few businesses where there’s a timeliness to the viewing now." Chapek, who joined the Wall Street Journal to discuss his vision for the company, including as it relates to sports, added that quality of live sports is "extremely important" to advertisers because they "try to generate an audience during a specific time." On ESPN, Chapek said, "It represents, like Disney does in terms of its family audiences for the sports fan, it is the power brand out there and that power brand, while certainly it plays a lot in the world of linear television -- and we talk about what’s happening to the cable bundle and are people cord-cutting -- that is a particular execution of that brand that happens to have been very powerful and relevant for many years, still is many ways." He added the ESPN brand "will continue to evolve in terms of how it reaches the consumer," but it is "still a really great brand and that’s what we look at when we look at the long-term prognosis for an asset within the company.” Chapek noted, “I know for a fact there are dozens of companies that would love to have that asset if they could.” With regards to the potential integration of sports betting, Chapek said the younger under-35 consumers are indicating they want a more “robust, lean forward sports experience, not maybe their grandfathers’ lean-back type sports experience" (“WSJ Tech Live,” techlive.wsj.com, 10/26).
SBJ Football: NFL starts search for new global ops leader
I’m having a lucky week. First, I needed a huge night from the Bears offense to win a fantasy matchup on Monday, and got it. This morning, a doctor started the appointment *early.* What would the odds be on that parlay?. NFL searching for new international chief. The NFL...
Morning Hot Reads: Not their first rodeo
THE ATHLETIC looks at the Coyotes' first home game at Mullett Arena, and the "history of NHL teams playing in weird places." The Coyotes are "far from the only franchise to play NHL hockey in an unusual venue." Sure, old-school hockey fans "love to preach about the majesty of the Forum or the Gardens or wherever, and those buildings really were great." But they are "not the whole story, and the NHL has a long history of playing hockey in unusual places under less-than-ideal circumstances."
New NBA app to stream Wembanyama's games for free, live
Every game that potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama plays for the Metropolitans 92 will be available for free on the new NBA app throughout the 2022-23 LNB Betclic Elite regular season and playoffs. The NBA is announcing today that live streams will debut on Saturday when his Metropolitans 92 play JL Bourg Basket at 2pm ET. The NBA will stream several events from LNB Betclic Elite on the NBA app, including regular-season and playoff games, Leaders Cup games in February and the LNB All-Star Game on Dec. 29. The top tier of the French League will be the first non-NBA affiliated league to have its games live streamed through the revamped app. The NBA collaborated with the LNB, the French Federation of Basketball and NBA partner Sportradar.
Final Jeopardy!
Last night’s “Final Jeopardy!” category was “American Composers." "He turned to opera with the 1903 work 'Guest of Honor,' likely inspired by Booker T. Washington’s dinner at the White House." Last night’s edition of “Jeopardy!” featured the category “Another Shot At the Title.”...
Ad costs remain highest during NFL programming
The price for 30 seconds of commercial time on NFL programming “remains the strongest on broadcast TV,” according to Parker Herren of AD AGE. NBC’s “SNF” once again "takes the top spot" among primetime programming with an average of $828,501 per 30 seconds, a 2% bump up from last year’s price.” Fox’s Sunday NFL doubleheader, which “does not air in prime time, boasted an average cost of $879,172 for 30 seconds.” Amazon’s “TNF” marks the “first time a streamer has appeared on Ad Age’s annual ranking,” coming in at No. 2 in primetime, "averaging $579,391 for commercial time." The price is 9% "below last year’s when it aired on Fox.” Two of the season’s largest gainers are "football-related programming: Fox’s Saturday college football slate rocketed 43% to $106,320" and NBC’s “FNIA” pregame show rose 27% to $106,826 (AD AGE, 10/26).
SoFi Stadium to host 2023 Gold Cup Final
SoFi Stadium will play host to next year’s Concacaf Gold Cup Final on July 16, marking the biennial championship match’s return to L.A. for the first time since 2011. It will be the second soccer event held at the world’s most expensive stadium, which hosted a Leagues Cup Showcase doubleheader this year featuring matches between the city’s two MLS clubs and Liga MX opponents. The stadium has also been selected as a 2026 World Cup match site. The most recent Gold Cup Final between the U.S. and Mexico was held in 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before a capacity crowd of 61,114. Univision and Fox Sports hold the media rights for next year’s Gold Cup.
The 33rd Team adds investors, new co-CEO
Liberty Media and the Baupost Group hedge fund have invested in The 33rd Team, the football analysis content company founded by former NFL team execs Mike Tannenbaum and Joe Banner. To lead the newly expanded company, the executive duo that helped build MLB Network has reunited. Founding MLB Network President Tony Petitti joins The 33rd Team as co-CEO alongside Tannenbaum in the deal. He’s joined by new Chief Content Officer John Entz, whom Petitti hired in 2008 to help stand up MLB Network and later served as president of production at Fox Sports.
Extra points....
Univ. of Wisconsin officials are using search firm TurnkeyZRG in their search for a new head football coach. The school reiterated Wednesday that it plans to conduct a national search, but the date of the job posting is to be determined. The posting will remain open for seven days (MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL, 10/26).
Quick Hits....
“The Globetrotters are bringing their message to the next generation of fans with a new Saturday morning TV show, ‘Play It Forward,’ spotlighting their interests on and off the court along with local heroes who empower their own communities” -- NBC’s Hoda Kotb, on the Harlem Globetrotters and their new show on NBC (“Today,” NBC, 10/27).
NBA 2K League disqualifies 6 players, coach indefinitely for gambling
The NBA 2K League has suspended six players and a coach for violating the league’s rules on gambling and fantasy. Four players from Blazer5 Gaming — Marquis Gill, Christopher Lafanette, Dorian Earl Miller, and Robert Natasi, along with coach Andrew Maxie — received a suspension. Jazz Gaming’s Kimanni Ingram and Mavs Gaming’s Zekirri Dennis were also suspended.
Jackson State ready to roll for 'College GameDay'
ESPN’s "College GameDay" is headed to Jackson for the first time in program history thanks to undefeated Jackson State, and "it’s another highlight in a long list of victories" for head coach Deion Sanders and the Tigers. ESPN "rolling out the red carpet" for the Tigers "isn't just a victory for Jackson State," according to Sanders. It is "a huge moment for the city and culture of HBCU football." Sanders: “I just hope we as a city and as a school -- we always talk about culture -- understand the magnitude of what’s about to transpire. I hope we do our homework as a city and I’m not just putting this on the students. I mean as a city, to come out and support this 'GameDay' and make sure it is what it normally is and then some on a weekly basis. We need to put on for our city for real this weekend. This is huge" (Mississippi CLARION LEDGER, 10/28).
Fewer games leads to drop in MLB LCS viewership
MLB heads into the World Series after the League Championship Series round saw a 9% year-over-year drop across Fox, FS1 and TBS, largely impacted by three fewer games in 2022. The drop came after the LDS round had its best figure in five years. The nine games in the LCS round averaged 4.5 million viewers for the Astros’ sweep of the Yankees and Phillies’ win in five games over the Padres. That’s down from just under 5 million last year, when Astros-Red Sox and Braves-Dodgers both went six games. While down from 2021, MLB was well above the pandemic-influenced LCS in 2020, which averaged just 3.6 million viewers (even with both LCS matchups going seven games). The last time the LCS round had only nine games in 2014, Fox/FS1/TBS averaged 4.7 million viewers for the Royals’ sweep of the Orioles and the Giants’ five-game win over the Cardinals. Excluding the pandemic round in 2020, this year’s LCS was likely that round’s lowest audience in at least a decade, and likely further back.
NBA names veteran exec Tammy Henault as new CMO
The NBA has named TAMMY HENAULT its new CMO. Henault will join the NBA from Paramount+, where she served as the SVP/Marketing & Streaming. She will report to Deputy Commissioner & COO MARK TATUM and start Nov. 21. Henault replaces KATE JHAVERI, who held the role the past three years before leaving this fall. As CMO, Henault will lead all global marketing efforts for the NBA and its affiliate leagues. She will also spearhead the launch of the NBA's NextGen platform and work with product and content teams on the revamped NBA app and NBA ID, the league’s new global membership program offering fans rewards. At Paramount Global, Henault managed a team of more than 150 employees responsible for everything from brand, partnership and performance marketing to audience development, acquisition and retention. Last year, Henault led the marketing strategy for the launch of Paramount+. During her eight years at Paramount, she led award-winning campaigns for more than 100 original shows and movies, live sports programming and other content. Prior to Paramount, Henault served as managing director of consumer marketing for digital products at the N.Y. Times. Search firm Egon Zehnder was used in the hiring process.
