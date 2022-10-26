Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company is "very proud of our work" in live sports, as that is one of the "few businesses where there’s a timeliness to the viewing now." Chapek, who joined the Wall Street Journal to discuss his vision for the company, including as it relates to sports, added that quality of live sports is "extremely important" to advertisers because they "try to generate an audience during a specific time." On ESPN, Chapek said, "It represents, like Disney does in terms of its family audiences for the sports fan, it is the power brand out there and that power brand, while certainly it plays a lot in the world of linear television -- and we talk about what’s happening to the cable bundle and are people cord-cutting -- that is a particular execution of that brand that happens to have been very powerful and relevant for many years, still is many ways." He added the ESPN brand "will continue to evolve in terms of how it reaches the consumer," but it is "still a really great brand and that’s what we look at when we look at the long-term prognosis for an asset within the company.” Chapek noted, “I know for a fact there are dozens of companies that would love to have that asset if they could.” With regards to the potential integration of sports betting, Chapek said the younger under-35 consumers are indicating they want a more “robust, lean forward sports experience, not maybe their grandfathers’ lean-back type sports experience" (“WSJ Tech Live,” techlive.wsj.com, 10/26).

