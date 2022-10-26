Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Biden to double down on message that congressional Republicans would make economy worse
(WASHINGTON) -- With less than two weeks until midterm Election Day, President Joe Biden is doubling down on the message that a Republican-run Congress would be worse for the U.S. economy. Senior White House officials sent out a document to reporters and held a conference call on Wednesday, outlining what...
WBAL Radio
Gov. Hogan argues importance of free, fair elections in guest column
Gov. Larry Hogan wrote a guest opinion piece on Thursday for The Washington Post on the importance of candidates accepting an elections loss. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. Hogan's piece argued that accepting a loss is the right thing to do because democracy can't properly function without...
Man arrested in attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's spouse faces charges
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The man who clubbed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in the head with hammer, shouting "Where is Nancy?" after forcing his way into the couple's San Francisco home, faced charges of attempted murder and other felonies a day later.
