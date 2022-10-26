Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
Related
savannahceo.com
BHHS Bay Street Realty Group Recently Hired Tommy D. Reese
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group is excited to announce the hiring of experienced Realtor and Savannah native, Tommy D. Reese. As Real Estate Advisor, he will assist buyers and sellers in Savannah and the surrounding areas, as he has for the last 13 years. Tommy has worked in...
savannahceo.com
Brightside Advocacy Hosts Annual Meeting & Breakfast on November 1st
Brightside Child & Family Advocacy is hosting their annual meeting and breakfast to honor the volunteers and community partners who work tirelessly to change the stories of children who have experienced abuse and neglect in Chatham County. What: Brightside Child & Family Advocacy’s Annual Meeting and Breakfast, sponsored by WSAV...
savannahceo.com
Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce to host 11th annual Oyster Roast, BBQ, and Music Festival
The Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce will host its 11th annual Oyster Roast, BBQ, and Music Festival from 1–9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7224 GA-21, Port Wentworth, GA 31407. The City of Port Wentworth will once again serve as Presenting Sponsor for this annual free event. This...
savannahceo.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Arena to be operated by the Savannah Ghost Pirates throughout the 2022-2023
The City of Savannah and the Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that the Savannah Civic Center’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Arena will be operated by the team throughout the 2022-23 Ghost Pirates season. . In addition to hosting select Ghost Pirates practices, the facility will be home to regular public...
savannahceo.com
City Recommends Halloween Trick-or-Treat Hours and Sponsored Events
In conjunction with Savannah Police Department (SPD), the City of Savannah is suggesting recommended trick-or-treat hours, city-sponsored events and offering safety tips. The City recommends trick or treating take place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-8 p.m. During that time, SPD officers will be visiting neighborhoods throughout the community to ensure the safety of all-age trick-or-treaters.
savannahceo.com
South Georgia State Fair Returns this Week
The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah this week. It will go on from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday. Nov. 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. See.
savannahceo.com
Savannahians to Vote on TSPLOST Funding for Tide to Town Urban Trail
When Savannahians go to the polls on November 8, one of the issues they’ll be considering is whether to vote in favor of a proposed Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST). If passed, the measure would include $10 million for pedestrian and bicycle safety and connectivity improvements, including funding for the continuing construction of Tide to Town, Savannah’s urban trail system.
savannahceo.com
New Head & Neck Cancer Surgeon Joins Memorial Health University Physicians
Memorial Health is pleased to announce fellowship-trained head and neck surgeon Dr. Robert Liebman has joined Memorial Health University Physicians Surgical Care | Head & Neck Specialists. Dr. Liebman is originally from Marietta, GA. He remained in Georgia for his undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia and medical education...
savannahceo.com
Second Harvest Received $50,000 Grant
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for their work in the Savannah community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. As part of the program, Second Harvest will receive $50,000 in grant support and an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling.
savannahceo.com
Clearwave Fiber Continues Buildout of Fiber Internet in Savannah
Clearwave Fiber continues its construction of a state-of-the art, all-Fiber Internet network in the Coastal Empire. This latest expansion for the Savannah-based operation marks a continuation of almost 6,000 route miles of Fiber in the Southeast and Midwest. The company’s goal is to bring the most advanced and fastest Internet available to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by the end of 2026.
Comments / 0