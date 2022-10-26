Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for their work in the Savannah community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. As part of the program, Second Harvest will receive $50,000 in grant support and an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO