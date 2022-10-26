Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
Related
savannahceo.com
Brightside Advocacy Hosts Annual Meeting & Breakfast on November 1st
Brightside Child & Family Advocacy is hosting their annual meeting and breakfast to honor the volunteers and community partners who work tirelessly to change the stories of children who have experienced abuse and neglect in Chatham County. What: Brightside Child & Family Advocacy’s Annual Meeting and Breakfast, sponsored by WSAV...
savannahceo.com
Second Harvest Received $50,000 Grant
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for their work in the Savannah community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. As part of the program, Second Harvest will receive $50,000 in grant support and an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling.
Gallery: Brooklands Savannah Ribbon Cutting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Brooklands Savannah held their ribbon cutting on Thursday. Check out the photos from the event below!
savannahceo.com
Mayor Johnson to Deliver Annual State of the City
Mayor Van R. Johnson II will deliver the 2022 annual State of the City, Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery St. During the address, he will highlight some of the City of Savannah’s accomplishments and progress of the last year. This will be the first in-person State of the City of this Administration, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
savannahceo.com
Savannahians to Vote on TSPLOST Funding for Tide to Town Urban Trail
When Savannahians go to the polls on November 8, one of the issues they’ll be considering is whether to vote in favor of a proposed Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST). If passed, the measure would include $10 million for pedestrian and bicycle safety and connectivity improvements, including funding for the continuing construction of Tide to Town, Savannah’s urban trail system.
savannahceo.com
BHHS Bay Street Realty Group Recently Hired Tommy D. Reese
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group is excited to announce the hiring of experienced Realtor and Savannah native, Tommy D. Reese. As Real Estate Advisor, he will assist buyers and sellers in Savannah and the surrounding areas, as he has for the last 13 years. Tommy has worked in...
savannahceo.com
South Georgia State Fair Returns this Week
The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah this week. It will go on from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday. Nov. 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. See.
counton2.com
Georgia teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation...
wtoc.com
Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
savannahceo.com
New Head & Neck Cancer Surgeon Joins Memorial Health University Physicians
Memorial Health is pleased to announce fellowship-trained head and neck surgeon Dr. Robert Liebman has joined Memorial Health University Physicians Surgical Care | Head & Neck Specialists. Dr. Liebman is originally from Marietta, GA. He remained in Georgia for his undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia and medical education...
allaccess.com
Celebration Of Life Set For Don Brake In Georgia
A celebration of life memorial service for CUMULUS MEDIA/SAVANNAH cluster OM and Country WJCL (KIX 96) PD DON BRAKE has been set for TOMORROW (10/29) at 4p (ET) at BAKER McCOLLOUGH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY at 2794 Highway 80 West in GARDEN CITY, GA ((912) 964-2862). BRAKE' s widow, AMERICA CANAS, says "all are welcome."
Massive project underway to install fiber lines locally
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A massive project is underway to install fiber lines underground in several communities in the Coastal Empire. Clearwave Fiber has installed roughly 30 miles of fiber lines in the greater Savannah area so far this year, and the company plans to put in about 15 more miles over the next […]
WTGS
Cremains of over 500 Chatham County residents laid to rest
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — County and city leaders gathered with clergy members on Wednesday to honor the lives of over 500 people who died in Chatham County and whose cremated remains were never claimed. David Campbell, the county coroner, knew that something needed to be done about the...
wtoc.com
A path to education with The Savannah Baptist Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We service adults who have literacy needs, learning disabilities or people coming to work on their GED.”. The Savannah Baptist Center teaming up with the Royce Learning Center to help create a path to education and a better life. “It is a way for them...
Savannah Tribune
Yusuf Shabazz Honored With Outstanding GA Citizen Award
Yusuf Shabazz is a 2022 recipient of the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, the state’s highest citizen honor. Although he has operated successful businesses for more than 30 years, served in public office, taught school, and preached in Georgia churches; the Georgia Secretary of State bestowed the award upon Shabazz because of his life-long devotion to Georgia’s disenfranchised communities and his work as a social crusader.
savannahceo.com
Author Leigh Ebberwein On the 'Saints of Savannah' Launch
Leigh Ebberwein talks about her series 'Saints of Savannah' and the making of the stories that tell about life in the great city of Savannah. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
savannahceo.com
CEISMC at Georgia Tech-Savannah Announces 2022-23 Saturday STEAMlab program
The Center for Education Integrating Science Mathematics and Computing (CEISMC) at the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus has announced its 2022-23 Saturday STEAMlab program. Sessions are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, Feb. 11, and April 15 and take place from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus, 210 Technology Circle.
WJCL
Seniors can make appointments to apply for low-income home energy assistance program on Nov. 1st
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Starting Nov. 1st at 7 p.m., seniors can sign up for the EOA Savannah-Chatham County Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program is administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services and operated by the Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area, Inc. Appointments will only...
wtoc.com
Make-A-Wish grants wish for Savannah teenager
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Make-A-Wish Georgia has made a big impact across our area. granting life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses. Today, they teamed up with Enmarket to grant a local teen’s wish of going to Disney World!. 18-year-old DeMichael has epilepsy and cerebral palsey. They say he...
wtoc.com
Celebration of life events planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two celebration of life events are planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway. Scott passed away on Oct. 12 at the age of 56. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in June 2022. Scott started his journalism career at WFIE in Evansville,...
Comments / 0