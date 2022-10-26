ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

savannahceo.com

Brightside Advocacy Hosts Annual Meeting & Breakfast on November 1st

Brightside Child & Family Advocacy is hosting their annual meeting and breakfast to honor the volunteers and community partners who work tirelessly to change the stories of children who have experienced abuse and neglect in Chatham County. What: Brightside Child & Family Advocacy’s Annual Meeting and Breakfast, sponsored by WSAV...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
savannahceo.com

Second Harvest Received $50,000 Grant

Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for their work in the Savannah community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. As part of the program, Second Harvest will receive $50,000 in grant support and an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Mayor Johnson to Deliver Annual State of the City

Mayor Van R. Johnson II will deliver the 2022 annual State of the City, Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery St. During the address, he will highlight some of the City of Savannah’s accomplishments and progress of the last year. This will be the first in-person State of the City of this Administration, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Savannahians to Vote on TSPLOST Funding for Tide to Town Urban Trail

When Savannahians go to the polls on November 8, one of the issues they’ll be considering is whether to vote in favor of a proposed Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST). If passed, the measure would include $10 million for pedestrian and bicycle safety and connectivity improvements, including funding for the continuing construction of Tide to Town, Savannah’s urban trail system.
savannahceo.com

BHHS Bay Street Realty Group Recently Hired Tommy D. Reese

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group is excited to announce the hiring of experienced Realtor and Savannah native, Tommy D. Reese. As Real Estate Advisor, he will assist buyers and sellers in Savannah and the surrounding areas, as he has for the last 13 years. Tommy has worked in...
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Georgia teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

New Head & Neck Cancer Surgeon Joins Memorial Health University Physicians

Memorial Health is pleased to announce fellowship-trained head and neck surgeon Dr. Robert Liebman has joined Memorial Health University Physicians Surgical Care | Head & Neck Specialists. Dr. Liebman is originally from Marietta, GA. He remained in Georgia for his undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia and medical education...
SAVANNAH, GA
allaccess.com

Celebration Of Life Set For Don Brake In Georgia

A celebration of life memorial service for CUMULUS MEDIA/SAVANNAH cluster OM and Country WJCL (KIX 96) PD DON BRAKE has been set for TOMORROW (10/29) at 4p (ET) at BAKER McCOLLOUGH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY at 2794 Highway 80 West in GARDEN CITY, GA ((912) 964-2862). BRAKE' s widow, AMERICA CANAS, says "all are welcome."
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV News 3

Massive project underway to install fiber lines locally

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A massive project is underway to install fiber lines underground in several communities in the Coastal Empire.  Clearwave Fiber has installed roughly 30 miles of fiber lines in the greater Savannah area so far this year, and the company plans to put in about 15 more miles over the next […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Cremains of over 500 Chatham County residents laid to rest

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — County and city leaders gathered with clergy members on Wednesday to honor the lives of over 500 people who died in Chatham County and whose cremated remains were never claimed. David Campbell, the county coroner, knew that something needed to be done about the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

A path to education with The Savannah Baptist Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We service adults who have literacy needs, learning disabilities or people coming to work on their GED.”. The Savannah Baptist Center teaming up with the Royce Learning Center to help create a path to education and a better life. “It is a way for them...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Yusuf Shabazz Honored With Outstanding GA Citizen Award

Yusuf Shabazz is a 2022 recipient of the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, the state’s highest citizen honor. Although he has operated successful businesses for more than 30 years, served in public office, taught school, and preached in Georgia churches; the Georgia Secretary of State bestowed the award upon Shabazz because of his life-long devotion to Georgia’s disenfranchised communities and his work as a social crusader.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Author Leigh Ebberwein On the 'Saints of Savannah' Launch

Leigh Ebberwein talks about her series 'Saints of Savannah' and the making of the stories that tell about life in the great city of Savannah. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

CEISMC at Georgia Tech-Savannah Announces 2022-23 Saturday STEAMlab program

The Center for Education Integrating Science Mathematics and Computing (CEISMC) at the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus has announced its 2022-23 Saturday STEAMlab program. Sessions are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, Feb. 11, and April 15 and take place from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus, 210 Technology Circle.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Make-A-Wish grants wish for Savannah teenager

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Make-A-Wish Georgia has made a big impact across our area. granting life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses. Today, they teamed up with Enmarket to grant a local teen’s wish of going to Disney World!. 18-year-old DeMichael has epilepsy and cerebral palsey. They say he...
SAVANNAH, GA

