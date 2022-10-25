ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Comments / 0

Related
1440 WROK

Haunted Houses In Illinois That Are Perfect For Scaredy Cats

If you're looking for kid friendly haunted houses in Illinois, here are a few to check out. This is a great question but unfortunately, there is no real correct answer. It varies from child to child. Definitely, don't take them too young. I remember going to my first haunted house and I wasn't ready yet. I freaked out. It took me years before I could go back again. Don't push the kids, just let them do it when the time feels right to them.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Does Illinois Have A Maximum Age Limit For Trick-Or-Treaters?

As my wife Amy was carrying approximately 86 pounds of candy into the house in mid-September ("We've got to get ready, Halloween will be here in...uh, weeks!"), I remembered that a story about rules governing trick-or-treating age limits in Roanoke, Virginia went viral a couple of years back. In Roanoke,...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois

These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

A Popular Zoo Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Illinois

Illinois is full of haunted locations but one of the most popular places for ghosts is a famous zoo in Chicago. Illinois Is A Popular Destination For Ghost Hunters. When it comes to destinations for ghost hunters to investigate, Illinois is a popular location. Especially, in Chicago. There's a long history of tragedies in the Windy City that makes it quite the scene for paranormal activity.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K

You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Carjacking On Illinois Highway Is Straight Out Of Action Movie

This carjacking on a busy Illinois tollway is the perfect example of when an action movie becomes a reality. I know it's not new, but I still feel like I should mention it. Crime has gotten really bad in Illinois. There are no signs of it getting any better anytime soon. It's not just one area, it's all over the state. Plus, criminals have gotten a lot braver.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Cake Maker’s Salad Cake is the Best Self Care Dessert Ever

Every part of your being says, "eat a slice of cake," but your nutrition plan says, "eat a salad." You need to tell your nutrition plan to, "eat this!" Why isn't the history of that famous phrase above tied to a fitness trainer speaking to their class at the conclusion of Friday's workout? That's not where that phrase comes from, but it ought to be.
ROSCOE, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois’ Stink Bugs: Some Stuff You Maybe Didn’t Know

In a piece a few weeks back, I told you all about the varying bugs here in Illinois that are doing their level best to find a way into your house before the weather turns too cold. Some of the bugs on the list were boxelder bugs, Asian lady beetles, Western conifer seed bugs, millipedes, centipedes, sow bugs, and of course, the stink bug.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks

You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

The Vanishing Hitchhiker is Illinois’ Most Infamous Ghost Story

Be careful who you pick up on the side of the road. It could be Resurrection Mary the Vanishing Hitchhiker. The legend of Resurrection Mary has been around since the 1920s. The story begins with Mary unfortunlety killed in a hit-and-run accident while she was walking home one night. Since then many people have seen a woman walking on the side of the road and simply vanishing when they get close to her. Some say she's looking for someone to pick her up and take her to Resurrection Cemetery (hence the name Resurrection Mary). According to the story,
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Horrible Neighbors Bombard IL School Playground With Vulgar Music

Some grouchy neighbors have been harassing an Illinois grade school with loud and vulgar music. Every Neighborhood Has A Grumpy Resident Who Ruins Fun. I would say it's a safe bet that pretty much every neighborhood has at least one grumpy neighbor that ruins the fun for everyone. You know the type, that yells at the kids to get off their lawn. They pretty much suck. These bad people are taking their grouchiness to the next level.
ORLAND PARK, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy