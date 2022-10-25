Read full article on original website
This Illinois Dog Gets a “Sleepover” after 100 Days with No Home
An Illinois shelter has a unique idea about how to keep the spirits of the dogs they care for up. Sometimes they provide what they call a fun sleepover with a volunteer so the animals get the feeling of what it's like to be in a home again. New video shows what happened when a dog they have had for more than 100 days did this.
Haunted Houses In Illinois That Are Perfect For Scaredy Cats
If you're looking for kid friendly haunted houses in Illinois, here are a few to check out. This is a great question but unfortunately, there is no real correct answer. It varies from child to child. Definitely, don't take them too young. I remember going to my first haunted house and I wasn't ready yet. I freaked out. It took me years before I could go back again. Don't push the kids, just let them do it when the time feels right to them.
Wisconsin Zoo’s ‘Smash and Squash’ Makes a Huge, Hilarious Mess
Pumpkins are fun to paint, carve, eat and... smash!. We are less than a week away from Halloween and that means we're all in for fun Halloween photos and videos. Sure, we're getting a ton of costume content all over our social media feeds, maybe tutorials to carve pumpkins? Ideas for pumpkin recipes?
Last Week Of Season For One Of Most Popular Flea Markets In IL
If you haven't visited this popular Illinois flea market yet this season, you might want to make plans to stop by this Sunday because it's the last week of the 2022 season. One Of Illinois' Biggest And Most Popular Flea Markets. When it comes to flea markets, Illinois has game....
Surprised? Illinois Residents Dog Their State. Say Wisconsin More ‘User Friendly’
After 12 years, I’m moving back to Illinois and making the transition from Billings, Montana where I’ve been since 2018. When people hear I’m leaving Big Sky Country for Rockford, many of them will immediately ask “why?”. They see the beauty of the landscape on the...
Haunted Hidden Gem in Illinois Brings ‘Tunnel of Terror’ to a New Level
The countdown is one... less than a week until Halloween! It's time to fill your calednar with sweets and scares!. The week before a holiday is the BEST, especially with something like this year, when Halloween is on a Monday. We have the ENTIRE week before to celebrate big and get all the sugary treats and haunted houses on our calendar.
Does Illinois Have A Maximum Age Limit For Trick-Or-Treaters?
As my wife Amy was carrying approximately 86 pounds of candy into the house in mid-September ("We've got to get ready, Halloween will be here in...uh, weeks!"), I remembered that a story about rules governing trick-or-treating age limits in Roanoke, Virginia went viral a couple of years back. In Roanoke,...
Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois
These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
A Popular Zoo Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Illinois
Illinois is full of haunted locations but one of the most popular places for ghosts is a famous zoo in Chicago. Illinois Is A Popular Destination For Ghost Hunters. When it comes to destinations for ghost hunters to investigate, Illinois is a popular location. Especially, in Chicago. There's a long history of tragedies in the Windy City that makes it quite the scene for paranormal activity.
Illinois’ Skunks Are Really Active Right Now, Here’s Why
If you see a skunk here in Illinois (and the calendar says that you probably will), you're probably looking at the striped skunk, the most common and only skunk native to Illinois. Our state is also home to spotted skunks, hooded skunks and hog-nosed skunks, but there are far less of them.
Which $1 Million Illinois House Is Actually Worth It?
Price - $1,399,000. Price - $999,999 (we will be rounding up for this exercise) Those are the opening stats, let's take a deeper look. No actual lot size is given for this house but it appears to be a large, well-shaded, residential lot. House B. Zillow lists the lot size...
Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K
You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
Carjacking On Illinois Highway Is Straight Out Of Action Movie
This carjacking on a busy Illinois tollway is the perfect example of when an action movie becomes a reality. I know it's not new, but I still feel like I should mention it. Crime has gotten really bad in Illinois. There are no signs of it getting any better anytime soon. It's not just one area, it's all over the state. Plus, criminals have gotten a lot braver.
Illinois Cake Maker’s Salad Cake is the Best Self Care Dessert Ever
Every part of your being says, "eat a slice of cake," but your nutrition plan says, "eat a salad." You need to tell your nutrition plan to, "eat this!" Why isn't the history of that famous phrase above tied to a fitness trainer speaking to their class at the conclusion of Friday's workout? That's not where that phrase comes from, but it ought to be.
Don’t Travel These 7 Roads in Illinois Unless You Want a Good Scare
Many Illinois residents would say most of the roads in this state are scary due to their massive pothole problems, but these 7 Illinois roads are like; "Wait, pothole problems? Hold my beer and I'll show you something truly scary." The Scariest Roads in Illinois. Illinois is home to some...
Ridiculous Parking Job at the Belvidere Illinois Walgreens
At the Belvidere Walgreens, someone wanted an UP FRONT parking spot, in the worst way!. I came across this picture on Facebook, taken by Dave Stoltz. I have sooo many questions. OK let's start with the actual picture:. Oh boy, where to start. Now, I can tell you that Walgreens...
Illinois’ Stink Bugs: Some Stuff You Maybe Didn’t Know
In a piece a few weeks back, I told you all about the varying bugs here in Illinois that are doing their level best to find a way into your house before the weather turns too cold. Some of the bugs on the list were boxelder bugs, Asian lady beetles, Western conifer seed bugs, millipedes, centipedes, sow bugs, and of course, the stink bug.
Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks
You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
The Vanishing Hitchhiker is Illinois’ Most Infamous Ghost Story
Be careful who you pick up on the side of the road. It could be Resurrection Mary the Vanishing Hitchhiker. The legend of Resurrection Mary has been around since the 1920s. The story begins with Mary unfortunlety killed in a hit-and-run accident while she was walking home one night. Since then many people have seen a woman walking on the side of the road and simply vanishing when they get close to her. Some say she's looking for someone to pick her up and take her to Resurrection Cemetery (hence the name Resurrection Mary). According to the story,
Horrible Neighbors Bombard IL School Playground With Vulgar Music
Some grouchy neighbors have been harassing an Illinois grade school with loud and vulgar music. Every Neighborhood Has A Grumpy Resident Who Ruins Fun. I would say it's a safe bet that pretty much every neighborhood has at least one grumpy neighbor that ruins the fun for everyone. You know the type, that yells at the kids to get off their lawn. They pretty much suck. These bad people are taking their grouchiness to the next level.
