ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponce Inlet, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Damages to Volusia County beaches from Hurricane Ian reach $15.5M

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been a month since Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida. The damage in central Florida has been enormous, and that, of course, includes our beaches. Damage assessments along Volusia County's beaches stand at $15.5 million but could yet increase. “It's been very challenging to get parts...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Disaster recovery center coming to Flagler Beach

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Flagler County is still dealing with the devastation from Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration and county and city leaders are offering help. They hosted a Hurricane Ian information forum at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church. The area suffered...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in New Smyrna Beach, FL

Florida's sleepy beach community of New Smyrna Beach is an ideal destination for families and those with furry loved ones. It's fairly known for its sandy beaches and various recreational activities, including hiking and paddling. Located south of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County is also the second...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Developing Story: The City of Apopka vs. Dennis New

Dennis New is a longtime Apopka resident who is often verbally critical of Mayor Bryan Nelson during public comments at most City Council meetings. New was the subject of controversy this summer during the Apopka City Commission Seat #3 election between Commissioner-Elect Kyle Becker and his opponent Lynetta Johnson. Johnson posted a photo of New's backyard fence with a confederate flag the size of a license plate and alluded to New being a friend of Becker. Nelson responded to Johnson's post with a "frown face" of disapproval about New.
APOPKA, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Animal Control Reunites Lost Dog with Family

Palm Coast – On October 19th, the City of Palm Coast Animal Control (PCAC) received multiple calls from homeowners reporting a loose Golden Retriever on Reynolds Place. The homeowners attempted to collect the dog but were unable to. PCAC officers responded to the area and could not locate the dog and set a trap, which is a kennel concealed in the woods, before leaving the area.
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange County homeowner shoots and kills intruder, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after an argument reportedly ended with one person shooting another in an Orange County neighborhood on Thursday. This happened on Ponderosa Drive northeast of the Orlando airport around 4 a.m. According to Orange County deputies, the homeowner shot a person during an...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Florida residents, companies likely to be hit with higher electric bills in 2023

UCF students will be paying more to keep their lights on as Duke Energy requested the Florida Public Service Commission to approve a monthly consumer increase starting in 2023. Ana Gibbs, Duke Energy spokesperson, said that residential customers will be seeing an increase of approximately 13%, while industrial customers should...
FLORIDA STATE
askflagler.com

Three from Out of County Arrested by Flagler Sheriff’s Office

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office over the past week has arrested three individuals from out of county, one of them being stopped by Sheriff Rick Staly personally. That incident came on Monday, when Staly was traveling en route to the local courthouse in Bunnell. He noticed a white Dodge Charger driving erratically according to his account of the incident, nearly causing a head-on collision with a car that had to swerve off the road.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy