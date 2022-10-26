Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Jorge Gaviria spends a lot of time meditating on corn flour. In his new cookbook, Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple, he talks to food scientists, academics, corn breeders, journalists, and tortilla artisans to reveal the history and science behind the food. Masa harina undergoes a process called nixtamalization, where, before being milled, the corn kernels are soaked in a slaked lime solution that removes the hull. The result is ultra-fine corn flour that, when mixed with water, creates a dough called masa, the bedrock of dishes like corn tortillas, tamales, tostadas, and pupusas.

1 DAY AGO