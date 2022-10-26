Read full article on original website
How refugees leading city walking tours helps increase their sense of belonging—new research
A new study has found that walking tours led by refugees and asylum seekers help the tour’s participants see another perspective, and help refugees gain new connections in the city, writes Elisa Burrai, senior lecturer in tourism and international development at Leeds Beckett University, and Dorina-Maria Buda, professor of marketing and tourism at Nottingham Trent University.
What’s the Difference Between Basmati and Jasmine Rice?
Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. At first glance, basmati rice and jasmine rice look the same. While they’re both varieties of long-grain white rice, they’re very different ingredients. For more insight, we turned to Chitra Agrawal, founder of Brooklyn Delhi, a small-batch Indian condiment company, and author of Vibrant India: Fresh Vegetarian Recipes from Bangalore to Brooklyn, and Amanda Maneesilasan, the Los Angeles-based chef-owner of Chao Krung Thai and partner in Tuk Tuk Thai and Pad Thai Diva.
The elimination challenge in the first episode of Top Chef Canada, season 10, captivated vegans and meat-eaters alike. To make it to the next round, contestants were required to make an entire feast without the use of any animal products or byproducts. The winner was a chef from Montreal, Camilo...
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Jorge Gaviria spends a lot of time meditating on corn flour. In his new cookbook, Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple, he talks to food scientists, academics, corn breeders, journalists, and tortilla artisans to reveal the history and science behind the food. Masa harina undergoes a process called nixtamalization, where, before being milled, the corn kernels are soaked in a slaked lime solution that removes the hull. The result is ultra-fine corn flour that, when mixed with water, creates a dough called masa, the bedrock of dishes like corn tortillas, tamales, tostadas, and pupusas.
Vietnam has a “shocking dish” of Southeast Asian cuisine
The famous Russian travel magazine Vokrug Sveta has listed Vietnamese snake wine as one of the five “shocking” dishes and drinks of Southeast Asian cuisine. In its article, Vokrug Sveta, a famous Russian travel magazine, listed a list of “shocking dishes” in Southeast Asian cuisine. Even the article said that “these are dishes that not every man dares to taste”. With these dishes and drinks, Vietnam’s snake wine ranks first.
