Controlled Environment Agriculture: Georgia’s Fastest-Growing Agribusiness Sector
In Georgia, Controlled Environment Agriculture is paving the way to new markets and new possibilities. As the demand for local, fresh produce grows, more and more Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) companies are setting up shop in Georgia to supply crops that are not typically grown in the state. CEA is...
SignatureFD Honored with goBeyondProfit 2022 Champion Award
GoBeyondProfit, a first-of-its-kind business leader initiative that highlights corporate generosity, today announced it has honored Georgia-based SignatureFD, an integrated wealth management firm, as a winner of the goBeyondProfit champion award for 2022. SignatureFD, and its CEO Heather Fortner, were nominated and selected for this award by fellow Georgia business leaders...
PCOM Georgia Pharmacy and Medical Students Receive White Coats
Cordovan, patent leather, hot pink, bright red, black, spiked, strappy and mesh. The shoes were as varied as the students who wore them, yet their white coats provided unity and a singularity of purpose. Two PCOM Georgia White Coat ceremonies took place on Friday, October 21, at the Gas South...
