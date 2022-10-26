ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

SignatureFD Honored with goBeyondProfit 2022 Champion Award

GoBeyondProfit, a first-of-its-kind business leader initiative that highlights corporate generosity, today announced it has honored Georgia-based SignatureFD, an integrated wealth management firm, as a winner of the goBeyondProfit champion award for 2022. SignatureFD, and its CEO Heather Fortner, were nominated and selected for this award by fellow Georgia business leaders...
PCOM Georgia Pharmacy and Medical Students Receive White Coats

Cordovan, patent leather, hot pink, bright red, black, spiked, strappy and mesh. The shoes were as varied as the students who wore them, yet their white coats provided unity and a singularity of purpose. Two PCOM Georgia White Coat ceremonies took place on Friday, October 21, at the Gas South...
