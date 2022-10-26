Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Martin Kaymer FORCED OUT of LIV Golf's $50m team championship in Miami
Martin Kaymer has been forced to withdraw from LIV Golf's season-ending $50m team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral. LIV Golf confirmed the news via their social media channels. The German has suffered a wrist injury. Kaymer, 37, a former World No.1 and two-time major winner, is the team...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour pro involved in serious scooter crash in Bermuda
Grayson Murray was involved in a scooter crash before this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour, forcing his withdrawal from the tournament held at Port Royal Golf Course. According to the Royal Gazette, Murray and his caddie Douglas Schwimer were riding scooters on Tuesday, October 22 in the...
The British Open Will Remain Open, Including for LIV Golf Players
The CEO of the R&A, which runs golf's oldest major, said 'we're not banning anyone' in regards to players in the Saudi-backed league, which includes reigning champion Cam Smith.
Port Royal Golf Club, host of Butterfield Bermuda Championship, is the shortest golf course on the PGA Tour in 2022
Port Royal Golf Club, site of this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, is the longest golf course on the island of Bermuda. It’s also the shortest on the PGA Tour. There are less than 10 golf courses on the entire island. There are only four courses shorter than 7,000 yards on the Tour’s schedule for the calendar year 2022.
ESPN
Cameron Smith beats Phil Mickelson in LIV Golf team finale
DORAL, Fla. -- Phil Mickelson's long year that led him to being a central figure in Saudi-funded LIV Golf ended on Friday when British Open champion Cameron Smith holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole to beat Mickelson and eliminate his team. The LIV Golf Team Championship-Miami at...
Grayson Murray WDs from Bermuda Championship after severe scooter accident on island
Grayson Murray withdrew from the Bermuda Championship this week after he was involved in a severe scooter accident on the island. Murray, according to Golfweek, was riding a scooter — which is a popular way to get around the island — back to his hotel on Tuesday afternoon when he collided with an oncoming vehicle on a bend in the road. Murray reportedly then rolled about 20 feet.
FOX Sports
Ben Crane resurfaces with a 62 to lead Bermuda Championship
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Ben Crane took advantage of a rare start on the PGA Tour with his lowest score in 10 years, a 9-under 62 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Crane's last victory was in 2014 at the...
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (10/28/22): Rickie Fowler REV 33 copper finish irons
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
GolfWRX
Former tour pro says it’s time to ‘get rid’ of Official World Golf Rankings
One of the biggest battles that LIV Golf has faced is getting official world ranking points for its players. Whether shotgun starts, 54-hole events or whatever the reason, players such as Dustin Johnson have tumbled down the OWGR list despite winning in Boston and finishing runner-up at Bedminster and Chicago, in fields containing previous major winners Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Smith amongst others.
Sporting News
LIV Golf Miami format, explained: Match play, stroke play on tap for 2022 Team Championship at Doral
Forty-eight golfers from around the world have arrived in Miami, but only four will leave as the first-ever LIV Golf team champions. The Saudi-backed tour's inaugural season comes to a close this weekend with the 2022 Team Championship at Trump National Doral. The course known as the "Blue Monster" hosted a PGA Tour event for 54 consecutive years before being removed from the schedule in 2017.
GolfWRX
SPOTTED: In-hand photos of Ping’s new G430 drivers, fairway woods and hybrids
Ping’s new G430 LST and G430 MAX drivers recently landed on the USGA Conforming List, and they were first introduced to PGA Tour players at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open. GolfWRX captured in-hand photos of the G430 LST driver, the G430 Max driver, a new G430 Max fairway wood, and a G430 hybrid at the Shriners.
GolfWRX
Hatch Golf and the wild world of golf headcovers
Hatch Golf has been making some amazingly creative headcovers and accessories for the past few years. Sean Farrell is a designer by trade and turned his love of creating graphics with his love of golf to create Hatch and provide golfers with some truly unique items. Hatch Golf mostly caters too smaller, limited runs of their headcovers that sell out rather quickly. If you want to hear the whole conversation with Sean, please check out of the podcast links at the bottom and on any podcast platform that you listen on. Just search GolfWRX Radio.
