leesburg-news.com
Jacqueline Carter
Jacqueline Carter, 75, of Leesburg, FL, passed away on October 22, 2022, in Tavares, FL. She was born in Wilmington, DE, on March 2, 1947, to her parents Horace and Florence (Green) O’Neal. Jackie was a God fearing woman and would always promote Gods love to everyone. She was an office manager at Playtex for many years and enjoyed doing taxes until she retired. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren Zay and Rosebud!
Rayma K. Smith
Rayma K. Smith of Tavares, Florida passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the age of 96. She was born and raised in Bayard, West Virginia, and was one of nine children. She was employed by the FBI in Washington, D.C. where she worked as a supervisor in the fingerprinting division until resigning to devote herself full-time to raising her family. Rayma was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, James E. Smith. She will be remembered as a strong Christian woman, a devoted wife, loving mother, wonderful grandmother and homemaker extraordinaire.
Husband and wife drinking bout erupts in brawl ending in arrests
A husband and wife got into an argument after after an evening of drinking which resulted in both of them being arrested. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 70 Lattice Drive in Leesburg at 5:11 a.m. Saturday when both 43-year -old Ted Lafavor and his wife, 44-year- old Kendra Lafavor, called 911. When the deputies arrived they interviewed Kendra first and then Ted.
Lake County K-9 aids deputies in capture of alleged truck thief
A Lake County sheriff’s deputy’s K-9 assisted in capturing a suspected truck thief. Deputies had been advised to look out for a white GMC Sierra which had been stolen Tuesday from a local business. A Lake County deputy spotted the truck driving northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 early Wednesday morning. When the truck accelerated to get away from the deputy, he radioed for assistance. Deputies deployed stop sticks near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and County Road 44 in Leesburg. The stolen truck ran over the stop sticks, puncturing all the trucks tires. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Barry Earl Wilbanks, continued to drive the truck even though the tires came off the wheels.
5-year-old Mount Dora child airlifted after crash involving DUI suspect driving BMW
A 5-year-old Mount Dora child was airlifted after a crash Saturday morning involving a drunk driving suspect at the wheel of a BMW. The child was riding in a 2008 Honda Civic driven by a 29-year-old Mount Dora woman at 8:30 a.m. on County Road 448 at Shirley Shores Road in Lake County when her vehicle collided with a 2022 BMW 740i which had swerved into her lane, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Leesburg man arrested after woman flees to police station
A Leesburg man was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after a woman rushed to the Leesburg Police Department. The woman met with officers Tuesday morning in the lobby of the station and told them that 42-year-old Samy Louis had hurt her. She said that the couple had been arguing every day for months. When she said she needed to leave to get to work, Louis blocked the front door. When she turned away from him he grabbed her face from behind. When he did this, one of his fingers entered the right side of her mouth and dug into her gum while his other fingers dug into her lips. She told the police she was able to pull away from Louis and escape out the back door. The officers were able to see the scratches on her face and a deep gash to her gums. Both wounds were bleeding, according to the police report.
AARP Tax Aide at Leesburg Public Library needs volunteers
The Leesburg Public Library offers free Tax Aide through AARP from February through mid-April each year to help taxpayers with low to moderate income file their tax returns. To keep the program operating, new volunteers are always needed, including: Tax Preparers (Training Provided); Administrative; Technical and Communications Assistance; Interpreters; and Program Leaders.
