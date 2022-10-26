‘First time in my life that I have felt betrayal’ – McIlroy opens up on ex-Ryder Cup teammates moving to LIV

Read full article on original website
Fu.. a repuikan
3d ago
What a little whining baby. Play golf and leave other players name out of your mouth. The decisions they make are first their family and not about you.
Reply
2
Related
golfmagic.com
OUTRAGE! Tour pro told to CHANGE his golf shirt once arriving at the course
A "very well known" Australian Tour pro was asked to change his collarless golf shirt once arriving at a popular golf course in Melbourne earlier this week, according to Tour pro Ewan Porter. Porter, who now works for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, took to Twitter to reveal...
GolfWRX
Henrik Stenson says he’s willing to take a lie detector test to disprove LIV Golf claim
Henrik Stenson has received an abundance of criticism over his decision to join LIV Golf earlier this year. The 46-year-old was to become the European team captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup captain at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome, Italy. However, his decision to accept a deal from LIV resulted in his Ryder Cup captaincy being stripped.
golfmagic.com
Bryson DeChambeau slams "petty" and "childish" PGA Tour: "It BLEW my mind!"
Bryson DeChambeau has slammed the "petty" and "childish" PGA Tour ahead of LIV Golf's season-ending team championship in Miami as he revealed the reason why he remains in the antitrust lawsuit. DeChambeau, 29, was one of 11 LIV Golf players who brought legal action against the tour in August. The...
R&A CEO on LIV Golf members and the Open: 'We’re not banning anyone. We are not going to betray 150 years of history and have the Open not be open'
The 151st Open Championship is in 264 days. We’re a long way from the opening tee shot at Royal Liverpool, a venue last visited in 2014 where now world No. 1 Rory McIlroy captured his Claret Jug. However, we won’t have to wait that long to hear the R&A’s...
GolfWRX
Sergio Garcia finally explains reason behind Wentworth WD that saw him fined
It’s been a tumultuous year for Sergio Garcia. 2022 has seen the Spaniard consistently making headlines but not for winning golf tournaments. It started in May, when Garcia was playing at the Wells Fargo Championship and hit a ball wayward on the 10th hole. An ESPN+ microphone heard him saying “I can’t wait to leave this tour.”
GolfWRX
Blade vs. mallet: What style putters do the top-50 players in the world use? (2022 update)
Four years ago, I wrote an article where I analyzed the putters that the top-50 players in the world were using, and the top-50 players in strokes gained: putting. I wanted to find out whether more mallet-style putters, or blade-style putters, were being used by the world’s best. In...
LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Prize Money, Final Payouts
Here's what players won in the three-day Team Championship, where the winning foursome will share $16 million and the last-place teams split $1 million.
Golf.com
If LIV Golf is bound for success, we’ll see it this weekend
DORAL, Fla. — To truly understand LIV Golf requires some time. How much do you have?. There’s the aspect of a steal. Years ago something called the Premier Golf League began as an idea, with an 18-event schedule for about 50 of the best players in the world built into 4-player teams. For those new to this circuit — no, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Investments did not create this format on their own. But they did bankroll it, and they did it first.
Golf.com
Sergio Garcia won’t be on 2023 Ryder Cup team. He seems fine with it
DORAL, Fla. — Sergio Garcia’s Ryder Cup career has almost certainly come to a close. Ultimately it was his decision, but as with all things pro golf in 2022, he feels there’s another side to the story. Garcia and his new teammates are at Trump National Doral...
Controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament draws protests from 9/11 families
MIAMI - The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Doral, which kicks off Saturday, has brought on some controversy. Pro golfer Phil Mickelson says that it's not going anywhere."If I'm just looking at LIV Golf and where we are today to where we were 6, 7 months ago people saying this is dead in the water and we're past that and here we are today, a force in the game that's not going away," said Mickleson.Liv Golf is backed by Saudi Arabia's public investment fund and has caught quite the attention of fellow golfers and spectators. At the event Thursday, their...
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (10/28/22): Rickie Fowler REV 33 copper finish irons
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Golf.com
4 golf-betting rules every savvy golfer should follow
The beauty of golf is that we’re mostly competing against ourselves. So say the purists. The rest of us know better. We’re mostly competing against our buddies, hoping to take them for a few bucks. It’s that simple: The game is more compelling when there’s something on the line.
GolfWRX
SPOTTED: In-hand photos of Ping’s new G430 drivers, fairway woods and hybrids
Ping’s new G430 LST and G430 MAX drivers recently landed on the USGA Conforming List, and they were first introduced to PGA Tour players at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open. GolfWRX captured in-hand photos of the G430 LST driver, the G430 Max driver, a new G430 Max fairway wood, and a G430 hybrid at the Shriners.
Golf Digest
You need a physics degree to explain how this Tyler Duncan bunker shot wound up in the hole
Unlike Bryson DeChambeau, I don't possess a physics degree. In fact, I dropped out of AP Physics (NBD) my senior year of high school after just one day. Hopefully, my parents have gotten over that one. Regardless, the point is, I have no chance explaining how this Tyler Duncan bunker shot went in the hole.
Years after PGA Tour left Doral, LIV Golf Team Championship opens at Trump National
Doral was home to a PGA Tour event from 1962 through 2016. This weekend, it’s the site of LIV Golf’s inaugural Team Championship.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour sent memo to tournament directors to calm some who are 'pretty hot' over new 'elevated' events
A shake up to the schedule starting in 2024, primarily to accommodate a potentially new rotation of elevated events, is among the options the PGA Tour will be exploring, according to a document obtained by Golf Digest. A talking-points memo from Kelly Jensen, vice president of tournament business affairs at...
Comments / 8